Antero Resources Has A Market Value Equal To Its Antero Midstream Holdings

The midstream holdings about equal the current Antero Resources market value (including the cash received). Therefore the gas production business is valued at a considerable discount.

Antero Resources (AR) presumably ended up with some cash from the recent simplification of the Antero Midstream (AM) structure. That cash combined with the value of the Antero Midstream common share holdings makes the assets associated with Antero Midstream nearly equal to the market value of the stock. Investors can buy the gas production business through a common share investment cheaply.

Source: Antero Resources Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference March 25, 2019

Antero Resources received $297 million from the simplification of the Antero Midstream ownership structure. Basically that means the gas business is worth the debt plus a little bit of remaining equity. Shareholders receive an ownership stake in the growing gas business at a slightly higher leverage than shown above. From a cash flow perspective, this is one of the cheapest stocks listed on the NYSE.

In a stock market where cash is becoming considerably more important, this stock is worth the consideration of a fair number of investors. At the current price, the downside risk is very minimal. Antero Resources can at any time sell its stake in Antero Midstream to raise any needed cash. The financial strength ratings shown above would make such an event highly unlikely.

Finances

Back in December, 2018, Antero Resources raked in another $357 million by monetizing some of the hedges. Management had voiced a goal to increase the financial strength rating of the company. This announcement appears to have been a material step in the right direction.

Antero Resources March 13, 2019 Shareholder Presentation

There is still plenty of value left in the hedging portfolio. Antero has long raised cash from the hedging portfolio as needed. While these periodic cash flows are technically "non-recurring", they in fact seem to recur more than an occasional event. Typically the market does not value this sort of income much. However, it is far harder for the market to ignore the cash raised.

Between this cash and the $297 million raised above, the company substantially reduced debt by about $800 million. Most of the money came from these two large cash influxes while the rest was on the balance sheet (and hence generated by operating activity). That means Antero Resources will be reporting a materially stronger balance sheet in the future.

Fellow competitor Cabot (COG) has emphasized a declining negative differential in selling prices before hedging. An aggressive pricing strategy with value added products produces the selling prices shown below by Antero Resources. There is no mention of discounts to anything. Instead there is a constant push to add to the margin.

In fact, Antero Resources mentioned in the first-quarter report that exposure to more premium markets has now been obtained for some products. Much of this pricing progress has yet to be reflected in the stock price.

Antero Resources also has more sources of liquidity than is typical for many gas companies. The midstream holdings, the hedging portfolio, and the generous credit lines give this company ample liquidity to fulfill any imaginable management goals for the future.

Operations

It is not often a competitor admits that this company has better margins. However, Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) has a comprehensive comparison that places this company in a favorable light.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Peyto April 15, 2019, Investor Presentation

Antero's gross margins as shown above compare favorably to Peyto. Both have had successful hedging programs to boost margins. Both are also increasing liquids production as a percentage of total production. Antero is slightly ahead of Peyto because it sent some liquids products overseas to obtain a higher price. That project is just now underway and expansion will be dependent upon results.

Note that both Antero Resources and Range Resources (RRC) go the extra mile for a higher margin. That can make a lot of difference during the current environment of weak gas pricing. Cabot (COG) tends to rely on the Marcellus acreage and accompanying cost structure advantages (due to the Marcellus location) because of that acreage. This management has long been noted for its lack of drive and ambition in the oil and gas world. Some evidence of that reputation clearly shows above in the lower selling price and lower margin.

To summarize, the operations part of Antero Resources is clearly top notch. The extra costs are more than compensated by the extra margin shown above. It is a complement when another low cost dry gas producer shows that the margins of Antero Resources compare favorably.

The Future

Antero Resources should be a little bit easier for the market to understand and value in the future. There will still be the investment in the midstream that allows close coordination with Antero Resources. That working together closely enhances the profitability of both.

Source: Antero Resources Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference March 25, 2019

Finances of Antero Resources have always been top notch. Plus there was always that management drive to maximize profits a little better than the competition. This has enabled the company to find ways to profitably grow while some of the competition (for example Cabot) are slowing growth and generating free cash flow from a lack of profitable opportunities. Right now, the market has placed this stock in the doghouse after years of being a "new issue darling". Going forward, this management will have to keep outperforming the competition. Right now the chances of that continued out-performance look excellent.

This was one of the first companies to export some natural gas liquids for a better price. That will probably become a far more routine industry practice in the future. By then, this management will have another original profit-making idea to continue those above-average margins shown above.

Source: Antero Resources Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference March 25, 2019

The company traditionally manages to receive superior pricing relative to the industry for its location. As one of the largest natural gas liquids producer, this is important as the liquids pulled from the natural gas stream tend to have a large impact on company profitability. Now with the additional exposure to premium markets, a larger superior pricing advantage could develop for the short term.

Management is predicting a five-year cumulative free cash flow roughly equal to the current market value of the common shares. This management will most likely put at least some of that cash flow to work continuing to grow the business. Dividends were never a high priority for Antero Resources.

A well-run business such as this one could be a takeover candidate should the insiders decide to cooperate with a sales process. In the meantime, the midstream holdings give this gas producer more stability than many gas production companies. Antero Resources has a base cash flow from the midstream dividends as long as the company continues to own the shares.

The share price should grow at least 10% to 15% from current levels each year. That would imply a doubling in the value of the investment every five years. At current price levels, these shares could be considered even by risk averse investors. At some point, the management performance will capture the market attention and result in a re-evaluation of these shares. That would be in addition to the projected growth shown above. The downside risk is minimal as the shares are in the market doghouse despite all the positives discussed above.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Antero Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR AM PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.