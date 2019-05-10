When Your Broker Makes You Broker

Thought For The Day: Regulators should prosecute financial crimes to the full extent of the law, but they rarely do.

Keep Perspective

“It's easy to get swept up in the immediate. I find it more useful to take a step back and look at the long view. Successful investing is a marathon, not a sprint. At least, if you try to sprint, you'll have to do it over marathon-type distances, which is impossible.” (Rob Marstrand)

Modern Monetary Theory

“MMT…proposes to reverse the roles of fiscal and monetary policy. Taxation is used to control aggregate demand (and thus inflation) whilst government spending (printing money) is used to prevent deflation and to stimulate consumption and employment. Since MMT advocates believe there is no need for bond issuance and that interest rates should reside, permanently, at zero, monetary policy can be controlled entirely by the treasury, making central banks superfluous.” (Colin Lloyd)

Massachusetts Cracks Down On Churning

“In a complaint filed Tuesday, Mr. Galvin brought the action against Janney over sales of Class A share mutual funds by a former firm broker, Stephen Querzoli, between June 2012 and November 2018. Those transactions generated approximately $192,055.21 in commissions and fees.” (Investment News)

Churning is the oldest, dirtiest trick in the investment industry. When your local ice cream shop churns sugar and cream and other tasty ingredients, you get a scrumptious dessert. When your broker churns your investment account by constantly trading shares, he gets scrumptious commissions and it is you, ironically, who gets broker. It is this behavior that netted one broker Stephen Querzoli, nearly $200,000 in commissions the Commonwealth of Massachusetts deems improper (see quote above).

The investment industry has changed a lot over the years. Public suspicions of the financial services industry have fueled the popularity of low-cost ETFs and contributed to the decline of commission-bearing mutual funds. But human nature does not change, and there is never a shortage of people who don’t know what to do with their money and who deeply desire to trust someone else to manage it for them. Most people employed to manage money are hard-working and decent, but to which industry do you think the indecent out there are especially attracted?

(A broker – an honest fellow – once told me he discovered, after college, that he had a real talent for selling. He had the Midas touch. So he became an investment broker at a national firm, figuring he might as well make a lot more money for each sale he made. That is Wall Street’s unique charm – money.)

The moral hazard inherent in churning is that the brokerage firm profits enormously from its “sales” force’s churning of client accounts. Most of the money Querzoli made went to his firm, Janney Montgomery Scott. For its part, Janney says it “takes its regulatory and client obligations seriously…and will address the allegations filed by the Massachusetts Securities Division." Among the specific allegations, Investment News reports that Querzoli made 193 trades in four customer accounts over a three-year period. Is there an investment strategy that is enhanced by one person moving in and out of, on average, 16 Class-A share mutual funds per year? The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will soon decide.

A few years ago, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported another case involving a broker raking $200,000 in commissions, in this case from a total portfolio of $500,000 divided by two octogenarian sisters. The product was fixed-income annuities and agent derived his filthy lucre from repeatedly selling the contracts to generate hefty surrender fees and new commissions.

The reputation of annuities falls below even that of load-bearing mutual funds, despite the fact that finance academics loves the product (in theory, at least). And yet mutual funds and annuities have their place in people’s portfolios, under the right circumstances.

Regulators in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania will never be able to keep up with all the incentives and opportunities for abusive sales out there. The industry, were it to act with wisdom, would aggressively police itself. But this is hard to do because, as noted, the firms profit most from their most unscrupulous brokers, yet the customers will eventually dessert them as pro-consumer alternatives become more prevalent.

To help such firms understand their own long-term interests better, and to protect consumers, the best outcome would be for government regulators to prosecute financial crimes to the full extent of the law. Unfortunately, that almost never happens. Governments usually assess fines, with firms neither admitting nor denying the charges. In this fashion, just as brokers and brokerage firms make money together, governments and brokerage firms make money together from the settlement of these cases and the return to business as usual.

