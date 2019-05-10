U.S. Inflation Rose 0.3% In April, Driven By Higher Gas Prices

Good news for holders of TIPS: June principal balances will rise by 0.53%, following increases of 0.56% in June and 0.43% in May.

The 0.3% increase in the Consumer Price Index fell slightly below the consensus estimate, so no shock to the markets.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 0.3% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, headline inflation increased 2.0%.

The April numbers fell under the consensus estimates of 0.4% for the month and 2.1% for the year, so the numbers aren't a surprise. But the April report brought overall U.S. inflation back to the 2.0% mark for the first time since November 2018.

Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.14% in April and is now up 2.1% over the last 12 months. That means that both headline and core inflation have again aligned at or above the 2.0% level, the definition of moderate inflation. Here is the trend over the last 12 months:

(Source: BLS.gov)

The April inflation report again pointed to energy costs as the primary driver of U.S. inflation. The gasoline index rose 5.7% for the month, and is now up 3.1% over the last 12 months, reversing a long trend of declining prices. But food prices declined 0.1% and are up only 1.8% over the last year. Apparel prices also fell, by -0.8%. Shelter costs were up 0.4% and now are running at an annual rate of 3.4%.

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds

Investors in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds.

For April, the BLS set the inflation index at 255.548, an increase of 0.53% over the March number. That's a significant increase, and follows a 0.56% increase in March and a 0.42% increase in February.

For TIPS. The April number means that principal balances for TIPS will increase 0.53% in June, following increases of 0.56% in June and 0.43% in May. Here are the new June inflation indexes for all TIPS.

For I Bonds. The April increase of 0.53% is the first in a six-month series that will reset the I Bond's inflation-adjusted interest rate on November 1. It's significant that in one month, with a 0.53% increase, the rate is already approaching the last six-month rate of 0.70%. However, keep in mind that non-seasonally adjusted inflation balances out over 12 months, so some future increases may be more muted.

Here is the inflation trend over the last 13 months:

(Source: TIPSWatch.com)

What this means for future interest rates

Although both core and headline inflation are now running at 2.0% or above, today's numbers were slightly below consensus estimates, so there won't be a shock to the market. In fact, these numbers seem to be exactly on course with expectations of the Federal Reserve, to maintain inflation near the 2.0% level.

Gasoline prices continue to drive overall inflation, but it is significant that core inflation (which excludes energy) has maintained at 2.1% year over year. Inflation is a real thing in 2019. Wage growth, however, has slowed, as reported today by the Wall Street Journal:

Meanwhile wage growth moderated in April. Friday’s report showed wage pressures were weak despite low U.S. unemployment, as gasoline and other costs rose. After adjusting for inflation, average hourly earnings fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in April and were up 1.2% compared with April 2018.

Until the Federal Reserve sees a strong increase in wage growth - or a strong spike in overall inflation - it will most likely stay the course by holding short-term interest rates at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.