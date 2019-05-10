Hess Corporation - Strong Company And An Acquisition Target

I anticipate shareholders who hold Hess Corporation stock for the next decade will be rewarded well.

The company has two major growth projects from Guyana and the Bakken which should both provide significant returns.

Hess Corporation hasn't seen its stock price do much for several years; however, the company has been advancing its long-term goals.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is an almost $20 billion American global independent energy company. The company explores and produces oil from around the world. As we'll see from this article, Hess Corporation's strong priorities, the strength of its exploration portfolio, and its long-term earnings potential, along with its position as an acquisition target, make it a solid investment decision.

Hess Corporation History

Strong Priorities

Hess as a company is dedicated to investors and generating strong returns for them.

Investor Presentation

Hess, like other oil companies since the start of the crash, is focused on both growth and cash. Oil prices have had a difficult time over the past five years, and oil companies have been forced to re-evaluate their business plans as a result. The company has been incredibly successful in this regard, which should help it going forward.

Hess Corporation anticipates 20% cash flow CAGR and 10% production CAGR from now until 2025. These are some incredible growth rates, which are incredibly uncommon in this low oil price environment. One of the largest aspects of the company's growth plans here are its Guyana project off the north coast of South America.

The company has >5.5 billion barrels of discovered resources here, with multi-billion barrels of remaining exploration potential. The project, which the company is sharing with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO), is a project the company has a 30% ownership stake in. For reference to the size of this project, Exxon Mobil is considering the project to be a major part of its growth plans.

Exxon Mobil is more than 15 times the size of Hess Corporation.

Hess Corporation overall is a top-tier oil company. The company anticipates >50% IRR over the next 15 years of its drilling inventory. It is focused on a high-intensity portfolio that is significantly increasing the value of its portfolio. Overall the company experiences incredibly strong earnings growth over the next few years, which should continue going forward.

Going forward, the company anticipates this will all translate to strong shareholder returns. I recommend getting involved before this happens.

Exploration Portfolio

On top of the strong priorities for shareholders, the company has an incredibly strong exploration portfolio that should reward it going forward.

Investor Presentation

Here is a demonstration of the production growth plans along with the sort. As can be seen, the offshore cash engines should see their production remain fairly constant. The company anticipates Bakken production will grow in the near-term and then remain fairly constant going forward.

In the long-term, starting in the early-2020s, the company anticipates that Guyana will contribute to a significant component of its production. Guyana's overall oil production is expected to grow to more than 750 thousand barrels per day by 2025, which means the current discovered resources should last two decades.

New discoveries seem to happen here every few months, which means that this area should continue being rewarding for Hess. This will lead to incredibly strong cash flow and earnings for the company. As Hess finishes up with these growth engines, and begins throwing off cash, I can see the mid-late 2020s being a period of incredibly strong rewards for shareholders.

One last interesting note I read is the size of the Guyana project. An astounding 15% of the conventional oil discovered worldwide since 2015 (i.e. four years ago) was in this acreage Hess shares with two other oil giants.

Hess Corporation Four Aspects - Investor Presentation

This provides another great picture of the company's plans. As can clearly be seen, the company's plans are split into four components. The Growth Engines on the top right that we discussed above are expected to account for $9 billion of FCF from 2019 to 2025. At the same time, the company expects roughly 75% of its capital expenditures to go to these projects.

The company is focused on removing non-performing assets through divestitures. The company qualifies these assets as assets with major decommissioning liabilities down the road, assets with high cost and low margins. The company has earned almost $4 billion so far getting rid of these assets, and plans for that to continue going forward.

Lastly, the company plans to spend roughly 15% of its capital expenditures in 2019 and 2020 on exploration and appraisal. This is the aspect of the company's budget that could lead to new "Guyana" level assets, so it's an important part of the long-term growth plan, especially in the mid-to-late 2020s.

Long-Term Earnings Potential

Putting this all together, we get some incredibly strong, long-term cash flow potential for the company.

Hess Corporation Long-term Earnings Potential - Investor Presentation

Taking a look at the current balance sheet, the company has underwent approximately $3.8 billion worth of asset monetizations since 2017. At the present time, it has roughly $7.0 billion of liquidity with $2.6 billion in cash and $4.0 billion in an available credit facility.

The company's minimal debt maturities are all in 2024 in later, with the cash enough to cover all debt maturities until the 2030s. Another important line item here is related to the Guyana project. The company has announced that it needs no equity or debt to fund Guyana. This is great to see given the magnitude of the project.

Hess Corporation Financial Changes - Investor Presentation

Putting all of this together, the company anticipates some impressive results. It expects Debt/EBITDAX to further reduce from the strong 2017-2019 improvement to less than 2.0x by 2023. At the same time, the company anticipates its actual earnings to increase significantly, as its debt-adjusted production growth goes up by 25%.

By 2025, the company expects its portfolio breakeven price to be incredibly low at <$40 per barrel Brent prices. Hess plans to turn this into shareholder rewards. It currently pays a fairly small dividend yield of 1.6%, but I see this growing, along with an accelerated share buyback program.

The company recently bought back roughly $1.5 billion worth of shares, or almost 10% of its shares outstanding. As its earnings increase dramatically in the coming years, while its financial obligations decrease, I see this number only going up. Overall, this paints a picture of a company that represents a strong opportunity to reward shareholders willing to hold on for the next 5-10 years.

Acquisition Target

Before I start this section, it's important to know that this section contains only hypotheticals, and to date nothing has been announced.

With that said, however, I view Hess Corporation as a very likely acquisition target in the coming years. The reasons for this are as follows. Firstly, with Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) acquisition of BG, and the Chevron (NYSE:CVX) offer for Anadarko (NYSE:APC), it's clear that the major oil companies are on the prowl. BP (NYSE:BP), which has had to deal with the leftovers of the Gulf oil spill, is a separate story here.

At the same time, Exxon Mobil has been fairly quiet about large acquisitions since its ineffective acquisition of XTO Energy a decade ago. Hess Corporation has a portfolio that meshes incredibly well with Exxon Mobil. The purchase would increase Exxon Mobil's ownership of the Guyana project to 75%.

Given that the project is expected to produce 750k barrels per day, and is a key part of Exxon Mobil's long-term growth plans, buying a company trading at <7% of XOM's market cap seems like a strong opportunity. At the same time, Exxon Mobil would get access to Hess Corporation's Bakken Shale tech. Exxon Mobil is currently focused on the Permian, but its learned technology would carry over.

Lastly are Hess Corporation's old cash engines. The company could either choose to sell off these assets or could hold onto them for cash generation. Either way, the portfolio of assets would be very valuable for Exxon Mobil. For this reason, I believe that Hess could be a strong acquisition target for Exxon, and it's something worth paying attention too.

Conclusion

Hess Corporation's stock has bounced up and down since late-2015. However, the company has been re-focusing its portfolio, cutting expenses, and focusing towards a long-term future. Hess is the 30% owner of the massive Guyana project off the north coast of South America. Exxon Mobil is running this project, and it should bring significant cash flow.

Hess is also focused on its Bakken shale projects. Together, the company anticipates that earnings will grow significantly. The company will use this capital to reward shareholders and increase its dividend. For these reasons, I believe that it is a solid investment decision for investors willing to hold it for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.