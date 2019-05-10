Q1 Post Earnings Review - Maxar Technologies

But we still consider the company to be a very risky investment and we remain at Neutral at this time.

As our readers and subscribers know we have covered Maxar Technologies (MAXR) for some time.

In our earnings preview post for subscribers on 5 May, we said that Maxar remained risky and we said we remained at Neutral.

The stock closed at $6.51 on the trading day prior to our note, and rose to a close of $6.71 last night, prior to results.

As we write, the stock is down to $5.85 (-12.8%) in premarket trading.

This business has structural problems, as we laid out on our most recent in-depth article on the company.

The challenges facing the company are, in essence:

It has a legacy division, SSL, producing legacy monolithic satellites in an era of declining demand for such products; yet the legacy business is cash-consuming, it’s not harvesting cash from support contracts or the like, in the way one often finds among legacy lines of business.

It had a satellite fail last year, taking with it $45m of EBITDA and close to that amount of free cashflow. Not an event of its own making, but a very painful development for the company nonetheless. The balance sheet impact has been somewhat alleviated by the payout during Q2 of approximately $183m of insurance proceeds, but that doesn’t solve for the lack of earnings resulting from the satellite failure.

Its growth plan depends on building, launching and operating a modern fleet of earth-imaging satellites, ‘Worldview Legion’, which are new generation in construction and operation. But the company has no experience of building or operating this new generation of spacecraft – so there is risk ahead with both the build and the operation. (One division of MAXR will produce the spacecraft and another will purchase them, pay to launch them, and operate them. That in itself isn't ideal.)

Its balance sheet is highly levered. This means that mustering the capex to build and launch the Legion fleet is a non-trivial exercise – so much so that the company is now promising investors and creditors a ‘capex holiday’ after the Legion fleet is launched.

Here’s a summary of the company’s financial performance.

We’ll repeat our previous message – the leverage is making the stock very risky. Actual EBITDA and cashflows for the last twelve months were negative. Although covenants are set off of Adjusted EBITDA so they have not yet tripped, adjustments don’t pay the bills – only cashflow can service debt. The company has negative cashflows and it is highly levered. That’s a tough spot to be in.

The percentage swings in a stock like this are huge (major swing opportunities are available on multiple occasions – its low was $3.83 after its Q4 18 results and it was up 75% from there as of last night’s closing) and risk-hungry sophisticated traders may well be able to avail themselves of profits from this wild oscillation, whether directly or through complex instruments. In addition, it’s possible that shareholders could achieve material upside if the company is sold (although we have yet to hear of a motivated buyer of the whole company as-is. If it is to be sold it is more likely in parts, in our opinion).

Hoping for speculative gains, however, is not our strategy – our approach is to identify long-only, equity-only opportunities where we believe the company offers a sound long-term total shareholder return. We still cannot say that of MAXR despite the wild short-term gains that may be available on any given trading day and despite the fact that management are no doubt working through the difficulties diligently.

The challenges above – but especially the fact that the leverage amplifies the challenges – mean that the company is not at this stage investable in the Graham & Dodd sense. Again, we are not saying there aren’t speculative gains to be had – we’re saying we’re filtering our universe for something else, and MAXR doesn’t clear the hurdle at this time. The company’s financial position remains precarious and that for us rules out seeking long- or short-term gains at this time.

We remain at Neutral.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc – 10 May 2019

