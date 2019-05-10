A Brief History Of Dividend Aristocrat Crashes

Given that these businesses have had the financial capacity to increase shareholder payouts over multiple cycles, have these stocks bounced back after their sharpest one-day declines?

When 3M (MMM) released poor earnings and lowered forward guidance on April 25th, the stock responded with a 13% single-day decline, its largest drop since the Black Monday stock market crash in October 1987. The former Minnesota Manufacturing & Mining Company has paid increasing dividends for sixty straight years, one of the longest histories among the Dividend Aristocrats. As long-time readers know, the Dividend Aristocrats are a group of companies that have paid increasing dividends to shareholder for at least a quarter of a century. This group has collectively strongly outperformed the market with lower variability and lower drawdowns. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that owns the constituents of the S&P 500 that have achieved this stellar dividend growth history.

The sharp sell-off in 3M's stock got me asking two questions.

What the largest single-day stock declines have been for the 57 Dividend Aristocrats.

After these large single-day declines, what did forward returns look like?

These are traditionally defensive businesses with the ability and financial capacity to pay increasing dividends through multiple business cycles. Is there opportunity after these sharp corrections?

I call this article a "brief history" of crashes because I only looked at data back to 2009. I did not want the largest single day corrections to all be correlated during the Great Recession or other large scale market moves. If that was the case, all of the forward looking periods would also be correlated to the broader market move off the lows. I preferred to examine moves that were more idiosyncratic and company-specific like the recent 3M sell-off.

Below I have graphed all of the single-day declines of the current Dividend Aristocrats over this nearly ten-year period.

With the chart a little challenging to see, I have also put these results in tabular form below.

The recent sell-off by 3M was the sixth largest one-day decline for the constituent list of the sample period. There are some interesting takeaways in this data. Consumer non-cyclical companies seem to be a little more defensive. There is probably a modest correlation between smaller declines and higher credit ratings, a topic I recently broached on the site.

To see how constituents have done after these large single-day drawdowns, I zeroed in on the companies that had double digit daily declines.

Again, a notable observation is how many constituents did not have a calculable forward one-year return because the largest single day drawdown has occurred in the past one year. Of the eighteen companies that have experienced a 10% single day drawdown, eight have experienced their largest drawdown in the last 12 months. Of the other ten companies that have had large single day drawdowns, eight have posted positive returns.

The average one year forward total return from the date of decline is a whopping 32%. The median return is 33%. Three companies - Sherwin Williams (SHW), Lowe's (LOW), and S&P Global (SPGI) produced greater than 60% forward one-year returns. Just two of those companies - VF Corp (VFC) and Cardinal Health (CAH) - produced negative forward one-year returns.

This data could give potential investors in stocks like 3M, Pentair (PNR), and Walgreens (WBA) that have each experienced at least a 12.8% daily decline over the past six weeks some reason for optimism. It is admittedly a small sample size, but the ability of these companies to continue to deliver for shareholders, and the balance sheet capacity to do so, suggests that there is room for gains.

In authoring this article, I have built a template to track the performance of these constituents after stock sell-offs and will look to update this information for Seeking Alpha readers with additional data and observations in the future.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.