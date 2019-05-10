Colfax Logs A Stable Quarter Amid Significant Transformation

The sale of AGH should be announced within a couple of months, and a high single-digit EBITDA multiple seems like the most likely outcome.

Colfax came in a little soft on revenue, but segment profits were a little better than expected and the DJO business got off to a decent start under Colfax.

In multiple past articles on Colfax (CFX) I took management to task for the state of the business, including questionable long-term value in the Air & Gas Handling business, an unimpressive turnaround with Fab Tech, and a need to do something more transformative with the business mix. Since my last update, the company has made some significant announcements, led by the $3 billion-plus acquisition of DJO Global and the impending sale of the Air & Gas Handling business.

Although I think management’s growth expectations for DJO Global may be too high, this non-cyclical business should generate some solid cash flow and the AGH sale will reduce some of Colfax’s cyclicality. Top-line growth will still be a challenge, but better margins and a more stable business mix should be rewarded with a better multiple, and today’s multiple is not demanding.

Mixed Results In Q1

In what has proven to be a choppy quarter for industrials, Colfax did okay. Revenue was about 3% light of expectations, and the 1.6% organic growth rate doesn’t impress, but the Med Tech segment did at least come in with a solid debut.

The underperformance was, not surprisingly, led by the AGH business, where organic revenue declined 3%. Legacy issues remain a headwind, and the company has yet to benefit from the surge in orders that started a few quarters ago (it’s a longer-cycle business). Segment-level profits did improve, though, as the company’s restructuring/turnaround efforts pay off, and segment adjusted EBITA was up about 9%.

As far as Med Tech goes, the business did manage some organic growth, but the comparisons get tougher in Q2. While adjusted operating margin of around 9% is not so special, the adjusted EBITA margin of nearly 21% (versus a company average a little below 13%) highlights some of the margin uplift this business can provide.

Fab Tech grew more than 4% this quarter, coming close to matching Illinois Tool Works’ (ITW) welding business (up 5% adjusted), and doing considerably better than Lincoln Electric (LECO) (up 1%). Adjusted operating income was up 11% and Colfax saw another 60bp of margin improvement, though margins still lag Lincoln Electric. Volume was down about half a point this quarter, but I believe Colfax is continuing to get some benefit from Lincoln Electric’s post-ALW “adjustment” period in Europe.

In the context of a first half guide for EPS of $1.11 to $1.14, Colfax guided down for the second quarter by about 12% at the midpoint.

Waiting For The AGH Sale

Management continues to work on the sale of AGH, and expects to have an announcement within the next two months, with a potential close in the second half of 2019. Colfax has done a lot of work to improve this business, and that’s starting to show at least somewhat in the margins. At the same time, orders have been strong lately (up 21% this quarter), as Colfax joins with companies like Flowserve (FLS) seeing a late-cycle pick up from segments like chemicals and mining. I’m cautiously bullish that the improvements Colfax has made to AGH will show up in the sale price. A multiple around 8x EBITDA is probably in the ballpark of what Colfax can expect, and a transaction will help the company reduce its leverage.

DJO Was A Curious Choice

If I had speculated on the companies Colfax might buy as part of a portfolio improvement strategy, I probably would have called it a day long before getting to DJO Global. I followed this one a long time ago in my med-tech sell-side days, and it’s a curious choice for Colfax.

On the plus side, DJO’s bracing and rehab business, anchored by well-known brands like DonJoy and Aircast is as solid as they come. It’s not really a growth business, at least not in the U.S., but it generates pretty healthy margins and it’s a business where relationships (with hospitals, doctors, physical therapists, et al) matter – so once DJO gets business, it’s usually theirs to keep.

Most of DJO’s recent growth has come from its surgical implants business, and specifically its shoulder business. DJO is a small player overall in shoulder implants with around 10% share (about one-third the share of Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) and one-half the share of Wright Medical (WMGI) ), but the company has far stronger share in reverse shoulder implants, a segment representing about half of shoulder replacements. This has been a strong grower in recent years (around triple the underlying market rate, or around 20%), but Wright Medical has introduced its own reverse shoulder product, and I believe that is starting to compete away some of DJO’s growth. Elsewhere, DJO is basically a distant afterthought in hips and knees behind Zimmer, Stryker (SYK), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in hips and knees.

DJO isn’t going to help Colfax’s growth rate; I think management’s hopes for mid-single-digit growth are ambitious to say the least. But it is acyclical growth, and it comes with high margins and not a tremendous need to reinvest large sums into R&D in the core bracing/rehab business (the joint business needs more ongoing reinvestment). On the plus side, even relative to the low growth rate, I don’t think Colfax overpaid and in fact got a pretty good price on this deal.

Once the business is integrated, I expect DJO to throw off attractive cash flow for years to come. It’s also a possible platform for additional med-tech acquisitions, as Colfax could look to acquire complementary assets from smaller med-techs that don’t have the sales force leverage to really compete effectively.

The Outlook

I’m still valuing Colfax with AGH as part of the business. I’m expecting organic growth from here to be on the line between low single digits and the mid-single-digits, with the ability of management to accelerate the DJO business a key factor in surpassing my expectations. I do expect meaningful margin uplift, and I think the cash flow from DJO should help drive Colfax toward double-digit free cash flow margins and low double-digit annualized free cash flow growth.

Colfax does look undervalued below $30 on both discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA. As DJO (and the sale of AGH) push Colfax closer to mid-teens operating margins, it should drive a roughly 1x improvement in the EBITDA multiple – something that would drive a nearly $6/share move in the stock at this point. That margin uplift won’t happen overnight, and it may not happen at all, but I wanted to give some sense of the potential rewards if and when reported financials do improve from here.

The Bottom Line

It takes more than just undervaluation to make a good investment, and I still have my issues with Colfax. The turnaround of Fab Tech has been slow and incomplete (the business is still underleveraged to automation and advanced materials), and management needs to show that they can run a med-tech business that is an uncommon mix of growth (shoulders) and margins (bracing/rehab). Still, with the shares at a single-digit multiple to my 2019 EBITDA estimate, this feels like a name worth further investigation even if the Fab Tech business is vulnerable to a short-cycle slowdown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.