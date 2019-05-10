Chesapeake Energy: Strong Performance For A Difficult Time

Chesapeake Energy's financials are improving. The company is still risky, however, it should reward shareholders going forward.

The company has been focused on improving its margins and increasing its cash flow. This should lead to increasing rewards for shareholders.

Chesapeake Energy has an incredibly hefty debt load that has resulted in its stock price suffering since the start of the oil crash.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is an almost $5 billion hydrocarbon exploration company. The company has had a difficult time, where its stock price dropped more than 90% going into early-2016. Since then, the company’s stock price has fluctuated up and down in a fairly tight range. Despite this, Chesapeake Energy is focused on improving its portfolio and financial position, which should enable it to slowly improve its position.

Chesapeake Arena - OKC

Chesapeake Energy Recent Changes

Chesapeake Energy has been forced to reinvent itself recently, as a result of a difficult oil environment.

Chesapeake Energy Recent Results - Chesapeake Energy Investor Presentation

This past quarter, Chesapeake Energy had an EBITDAX margin of $15.5 per barrel. All the letters after the E show how modified the number is; still, it’s an impressive margin to have. On top of lowering its experiences, the company has continued to improve its earnings. Its year-over-year oil production increased 13%, and I anticipate this will continue going forward.

To put a more quantifiable number of the company’s cash cost improvements, the company reduced cash costs by $81 billion, or 14% lower than a year ago. The company’s new assets, such as its Brazos Valley project, are expected to be cash flow positive in 2019. These things together show a strong quarter where the company is taking the necessary steps forward.

Chesapeake Energy Portfolio Improvements

To look at these portfolio improvements in additional detail, let’s see how the company has changed.

Chesapeake Energy Asset Earnings - Chesapeake Energy Investor Presentation

A strong example of this is the company’s Brazos Valley project. The project is anticipated to be free cash flow positive through 2019, showing rapid and impressive returns. The half-million acre project should have production of close to 50 thousand barrels per day, a fairly respectable production, especially given what the company is investing into it.

The company effectively invested capital expenditures of roughly $18 per barrel in annual production. This strong investment should generate respectable returns.

The company’s impressive project improvements should generate other returns. The company has extended its average laterals to close to 10 thousand feet while cutting costs by half a million dollars per well. The company’s base production has increased significantly, and the company’s drilling cycle has decreased. These all contribute to increased earnings with lower timelines for drilling.

Overall, this operational excellence is showing how the company is improving on its commitments.

Chesapeake Energy Continued Work - Chesapeake Energy Investor Presentation

Chesapeake Energy plans are just the start of things. The company plans things to continue going forward, as it focuses on driving additional cost savings and focusing on high margin oil. The company is trying to become a peer leader rather than a peer follower, and I anticipate this will turn up in the company’s upcoming results. Overall, this will reward shareholders well.

The company’s Brazos Valley project is just one example of how the company has jumped on the Eagle Ford, or West Texas shale bandwagon. This should turn out well, as the company achieves the strong returns everyone else achieves. South Texas is becoming a free cash flow machine for the company and is projected to generate $450 million in free cash flow this year.

The company has numerous projects underway here that it expects will generate strong returns.

Another major aspect of the company’s plan is its Powder River oil growth basin plans in Wyoming. The company generates roughly 40 thousand barrels per day of production here and anticipates 100% growth this year alone. That kind of growth which the company is generating from shale should end up rewarding shareholders well.

Chesapeake Energy Financials

Now that we’ve discussed the company’s projects in general, let’s look at its financials.

Chesapeake Energy Hedges - Chesapeake Energy Investor Presentation

One of the first things that Chesapeake Energy has done is hedge its production. These hedges should help the company to have much more reliable earnings going forward. The company will be able to use these earnings towards improving its debt profile and making the company less risky for shareholders.

The company has a total of $8.1 billion of senior notes here, equivalent to roughly double the company’s market cap. The company needs to be quickly working to decreasing this debt load, in order to improve its financial position for shareholders. The company’s improving cash flow should be able to help with this.

Chesapeake Energy’s debt load is the company’s biggest risk here. However, it’s important to pay attention to the long-term strong cash flow potential of the company.

Conclusion

Chesapeake Energy’s hefty debt load meant that the company’s stock price dropped fast and hard after the oil crash. Fortunately, the company has been taking numerous steps to improve its position. The company has been hedging its production while working on its incredibly hefty debt load. Any improvement here should reward shareholders incredibly well.

Chesapeake Energy is focused on Eagle Ford shale, which makes up a respectable and growing portion of the company’s production. The company’s margins here are improving, and the company anticipates almost half a billion in cash flow from its assets here. Overall, this cash flow means the potential for strong shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.