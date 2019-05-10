Navios Maritime Partners - A More Compelling Investment Today

Additionally, NMM’s breakeven point of $3759/day means that the shippers can print cash even in the worst of the market environment.

Investment thesis

A lot has changed since we last reported on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) in November 2018. Coupled with the on-going trade war rhetoric, two out of three catalysts that we had outlined had not worked out, thus, pushed the stock to a new 52-week low at $0.80 a share. However, the best possible scenario concerning the share buyback and the refinancing of the Term Loan B debt have kept us invested in the stock. We have added further to the position at the current price range.

Original thesis and catalysts

We invest in NMM because we found it absurd that a company with a manageable leverage position, favorable fleet, and charter setup could be trading at 3x FCF. Yes, it comes with cryptic management, but we felt the market had discounted the negativity too pessimistically to see any positive.

We also believed that if one of the catalysts below materialized, it would push the share price back closer to its NAV of $2.50/share.

A successful spin-off of Navios Maritime Container (NMCI), 33.5% owned by NMM. This would demonstrate to the market the clear value of NMCI and also simplify NMM as a pure dry bulk company.

Increase of the dividend distribution above its current $13.7M level (0.02/quarter). With strong operating surplus (free cash flow equivalent) of $78M in 2018 and estimated $50M in 2019, the dividend could easily be raised. This would attract the right kind of investors in the stock, long-term investors.

Favorable refinance of the budging long-term borrowings of $500M.

Thesis faltering

First, the intended NMCI IPO spin-off never happened. NMCI failed to raise any funding. Instead, it listed directly on the NASDAQ and spun-off 2.5% equity to NMM unitholders. After which, the stock crashed from $5/share initially to $2.40/share today, or $83M market cap.

While the failed IPO put a bad face to the Navios structure, however, it has little bearing on its fundamental. Recent results show that NMCI is financially strong and has no debt maturity until 2022. In Q1 2019, the company produced $12M EBITDA, wildly healthy for a sub $100M company, and in time it should reflect in the value of NMM as it owns 33.5% of NMCI. Nevertheless, for now, the fall in NMCI market value knocked off $30M from NMM.

Source: NMM Q1'19 earnings presentation

Another catalyst that failed to materialize is the dividend increase. Angeliki Frangou argued that the current $0.02/quarter is already generous as it translates to an 8% yield at current prices. The statement was fair; however, she had ruled out an easy lever to maximize shareholder's return.

So, after two earnings quarters, two out of three catalysts have not materialized. Couple with the on-going trade war, NMM's share price is sitting at $0.98.

Bullish developments

While the fall in the stock from $1.40 in November 2018 is partly justified, NMM remains fundamentally strong and deserves to trade much higher. Recent Q1'19 earnings showed that 2019 operating surplus will be in the ballpark of $50M, which means NMM still trades a tad higher than 3x FCF.

Moreover, NMM is extremely cost efficient that it can be categorized as a 'moat,' yes, not exactly what you would hear in shipping. However, NMM's break-even point is at an impressive $3,759/day. That means the company is printing cash even in the worst of the market. In reality, NMM is likely to print cash for the next three years.

Navios Partners has currently contracted out 84.8% of its available days for 2019, 36.2% for 2020 and 23.4% for 2021, including index-linked charters, expecting to generate revenues (excluding index-linked charters) of approximately $117.2 million, $82.0 million and $80.8 million, respectively. The average contracted daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $15,811, $27,479 and $27,684 for 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Source: NMM Q1'19 press release (emphasis ours)

Source: NMM Q1'19 earnings presentation

On top of that, NMM has eliminated one of its largest risks, its budging debts. Over the past few months, it has successfully reduced its Term Loan B below $170M on 13 vessels, and with an average interest rate of just L+270bps. This translates to a $4-5M savings of annual interest expense. It also had arranged $50M in sale and leaseback transactions with another fixed interest rate of 6.3%, term up to 11 years, no LTV in either covenant. Then post first quarter,

The company prepaid $73.5 million of Term Loan B, which brings the current Term Loan B balance to about $340 million, an approximately 18% decrease compared to the end of the first quarter of 2019, and approximately 19% decrease compared to the end of 2018. Source: NMM Q1'19 earnings call

From the call, it is clear that NMM intends to do so before the deadline in Q3 2020.

[…] We have until end of Q3 of 2020, but most probably it will be well in advance of that. Source: NMM Q1'19 earnings call

Finally, one of the reasons why the stock underperformed after the market recovery in January was because of the lack of share buyback. However, recent Q1 results showed that NMM had repurchased as many shares as it could on the market.

It bought 4.7M units through April of 2019, or 3% of the units outstanding, and 3.9M units leading to April as per 20-F. If the $50M allocation authorized in January were to be fully utilized at the current price, it could retire a whopping 30% of the company's share units. Perhaps this was why management has remained tight-lipped ever since the announcement in the hope of buying back as much as it could.

Investment risks

As we look ahead to 2019 and beyond, NMM has an improved balance sheet and considerably better fleet profile. The management has also earned back some of the investors' trust. As of the latest filing, Angeliki Frangou also appears to be incentivized and aligned as she still owns 5.2M shares and also stealthily followed through the share repurchase plan.

Nevertheless, investment in shipping and NMM carry plenty of risks.

First, NMM's fate remains at the peril of its parent, Navios Partners (NM). Historically, nothing too abusive had happened. However, last year's transaction was questionable. NMM had to prepay dry dock expenses to NM, thus, effectively provided NM with an interest-free loan.

Moreover, the recent announcement of the 15-1 reverse split (share outstanding expected to be approximately 11.1 million following the split) was completely unnecessary. If the purpose was to regain compliance with the NYSE listing requirements, NMM could easily have done it through increasing the buyback. While the move doesn't change NMM fundamentally, in the short-term, it is not a welcoming move for the share prices.

Lastly, investing in NMM means having exposure to an unpredictable dry bulk market, which has been disappointing over the past six months. Demand-side still depends massively on China economic activities. Meanwhile, the dam burst in Brazil has cut down many ton-miles for iron ore shipping.

Take away

Despite our original thesis and two of the three catalysts failed to realized, recent buyback action, favorable refinancing of the Term Loan B and positive fundamental progression mean that investment in NMM now looks even more compelling. As a result, we have added more to the stock at these price ranges.





