Facebook: Et Tu, Chris Hughes?

I also note that my site is currently bullish on Facebook despite the negative headlines.

In the event something comes out of this in the near future, I present two ways Facebook shareholders can limit their risk while staying long.

Chris Hughes's call comes as U.S. Senators Hawley and Blumenthal have called for strong legislative measures against Facebook.

The latest call to break up Facebook comes from inside the house, if you will: Chris Hughes, one of Facebook's co-founders, called for that in a New York Times op/ed.

Screen capture from Thursday's episode of Bloomberg's What'd You Miss highlighting the New York Times op/ed written by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes.

Chris Hughes Joins The Fight Against Facebook

Calls to break up Facebook (FB) aren't a new phenomenon - readers may recall the splash made by NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway's Esquire article of last year in which he made the case to break up Facebook as well as Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Andrew Rae's excellent illustration from the Esquire article linked to above.

But the call by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes is different in that it's coming from inside the house, as it were. It's also being accompanied by a nascent bipartisan groundswell against the company. Here, for example, is Democratic policy wonk Matt Stoller praising Republican Senator Josh Hawley's speech on Facebook and social media, in general.

Senator Hawley has recently partnered with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal to call for tough penalties against Facebook.

This is notable, given the discussion about Chris Hughes's op/ed on Bloomberg's "What'd You Miss" on Thursday (see the link in the first image above; the Facebook segment starts at about 15:54). Bloomberg's antitrust legal analyst Jennifer Rie pointed out that it could take years for the courts to adjudicate antitrust actions against Facebook, so if something is going to be done in the near future, it would have to be something legislative. Whether that's imminent, I have no idea, but below are a couple of ways Facebook shareholders who want to stay long can limit their risk.

Limiting Your Risk In Facebook

Before I get to the hedges, a quick reminder: Hedging is for bulls who want to limit their risk. If you're bearish on Facebook now, you shouldn't be long the stock.

With that said, for the examples below, I have assumed you own 500 shares of Facebook and can tolerate a decline of 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of FB against a >20% decline by late December.

The cost of this hedge was $3,025, or 3.21% of position value. This was calculated conservatively though, using the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy and sell hedges at some point between the bid and ask prices.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 19%, this was the optimal collar to protect yourself against the same >20% decline by late December.

There were a couple of differences with this second hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $2,025, or 2.15% of position value (calculated conservatively again, at the ask).

The other difference was that the income from selling the call leg of $2,900, or 3.07% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid) more than offset the cost of the puts.

So, the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $875, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Although Facebook is having another bad week and seems to be an increasingly maligned company, those negatives aren't currently reflected in the measures Portfolio Armor uses to evaluate securities. Facebook currently passes Portfolio Armor's two initial screens to avoid the riskiest investments, due to its positive performance over the last six months, and bullish options market sentiment. It also passes the "AHP" test I described here (that it's also hedgeable with puts against a >9% decline). You can see all of this reflected in the image below, where all of the figures in the Facebook row are positive.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

To put this in perspective, Facebook is currently the 13th highest-ranked name in my site's universe, as you can see below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

Nevertheless, the stock could still slide over the next several months. Given that, the two hedges above may be worthy of consideration.

This article focused on optimal hedging; in my Marketplace service, I combine optimal hedging with a security selection method that has outperformed SPY by an average of 2.4% over 6 months or 4.8% annualized. You can see its latest performance here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.