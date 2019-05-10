MPLX And Andeavor Logistics: A Decent Deal

I don't see this as a huge win for any one party because they are priced similarly, but not everyone is likely to see like a winner.

In many cases regarding M&As (mergers and acquisitions), deals can tend to complicate corporate structures, but this isn't always the case. In other deals, like the recently announced transaction whereby MPLX LP (MPLX) will be merging with Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) in what will essentially result in an absorption of the latter, the structure of the family of companies is slated to simplify. For investors in MPLX and Andeavor, this move seems alright, but it's not really special for either side beyond any synergies that might be achieved. It should be mentioned, though, that investors in Andeavor may feel like they received the short end from the transaction, which isn't entirely incorrect to conclude.

A look at the transaction

According to a press release issued by Andeavor, the company has agreed to be acquired by MPLX in an all-stock transaction. Generally speaking, all-stock deals have one price for all units being acquired, but in this rare instance, that is not the case. You see, while common shareholders in Andeavor will receive 1.1350 shares of MPLX for each share they own, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is giving its units to MPLX in exchange for an exchange ratio of 1.0328. For Andeavor's investors, this values the total common equity in the company at $8.67 billion, assuming the implied purchase price of Andeavor's stock of $35.23 per unit. In all, this translates to a premium of about 7% over the company's prior closing stock price, while for Marathon the deal represents a 2% discount. In all, this implies a total premium on Andeavor of about 1%.

Taken from Andeavor Logistics

A big reason behind this transaction is that it will further simplify Marathon's position over its holdings. As you can see in the image above, for instance, Marathon already owns, as of today, 63.6% of MPLX's equity, plus it owns some of Andeavor directly. As a result of the pricing of this transaction, Marathon's equity stake in MPLX will decline from 63.6% to just 63%, while common investors in MPLX will see their stake rise from 36.4% to 37%. This will also remove from the equation, through simplification, the Tesoro Logistics GP LLC entity that has served as the general partner of Andeavor that Marathon owns 100% of already.

The combined company, if this transaction is completed as anticipated, will be an even larger player in the energy space. On a pro forma basis, it will have adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 billion and DCF (distributable cash flow) of $4.1 billion. Management forecasts that, on the whole, this transaction, which is forecasted to close sometime in the second half of this year, will put its net leverage ratio at around 4. Though high for some industries, for midstream and related companies in the energy space, this is not unacceptably high.

This deal is alright, but it comes at a cost

From what I could see, there were no synergies discussed by management, meaning that this deal will just be alright for both sides. Let's take a look first at the price/DCF way of measuring things out. Last year, MPLX generated DCF of $2.71 billion (I'm excluding preferred units and their distributions from this equation). With a market cap of $24.65 billion, this translates to a price/DCF multiple on the firm of 9.1. This number is alright, perhaps even a little low, for a quality operator with the kind of operating history MPLX has boasted over time. It is worth mentioning here that so far 2019 is looking even better for MPLX. This can be seen from the company's first-quarter earnings release, which saw its DCF so far this year come in at $757 million, up 22.3% compared to the $619 million seen the first quarter last year. Andeavor, however, with DCF of $907 million (excluding preferred payouts) is trading for a price/DCF multiple of 9.6.

Another way to look at this transaction is through the lens of EBITDA relative to the EV (enterprise value) of each entity. Taking into consideration preferred units worth $1 billion and net debt of $13.79 billion, MPLX is trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio (with EBITDA totaling nearly $3.48 billion) of 11.3. This starts to reach pricey territory for most companies and types of companies in the energy space, but given where in the industry MPLX is, and how healthy the business is, this is probably not unreasonable. Andeavor, now, with preferred units worth $600 million and net debt of $5 billion, has an EV of $14.27 billion (compared to MPLX's $39.44 billion). With its EBITDA last year of $1.20 billion, this implies a trading multiple on the firm of 11.9.

In all, I see this move as fine, in that the two entities are merging on similar terms. If anything, investors in Andeavor are receiving a smaller slice of a larger pie at a lower valuation, but while this is nice, there is one big drawback to the transaction: unless MPLX decides to increase its distribution, which for this year on an annualized basis is $2.63 per share, Andeavor's investors are receiving a bit of a haircut. Due to the exchange multiple received by that company's investors, their effective dividend per share works out to roughly $2.985, but Andeavor's forward payout per share comes out to $4.12. That implies a decrease of 27.5%.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I understand the rationale behind this transaction, and more likely than not, this will lead to a larger, more simplistic, and healthier business in the long run, but while the price being paid for the company looks appropriate, investors should be aware of the downside associated with the dividend. Even with that, though, the implied yield of 8.5% that Andeavor's investors will walk away with is not a bad consolation prize.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.