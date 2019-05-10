Position Close Update: UBS Group AG

The stock price has been driven by legal issues and possible lawsuits and we believe it is time to cut our losses before further decline.

At the time of the initial report, the stock received a Very Attractive rating.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was originally selected as a Long Idea on 11/8/17. At the time of the initial report, the stock received a Very Attractive rating. Our long thesis highlighted the strength of UBS' wealth management business, its investment in technology, and its undervalued stock price.

During the 544-day holding period, UBS underperformed as a long position, falling 26% compared to a 13% gain for the S&P 500.

UBS still earns a Very Attractive rating. The wealth management division has performed as expected and the company's fundamentals remain strong.

However, the stock price has been driven by legal issues and possible lawsuits, such as the recent $5 billion fine for tax evasion in France. With a potential lawsuit on the horizon, regarding mortgage backed securities during the financial crisis, we believe it is time to cut our losses before further decline. We are closing this position.

Figure 1: UBS vs. S&P 500 - Price Return

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Note: Gain/Decline performance analysis excludes transaction costs and dividends.

This article originally published on May 8, 2019.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.