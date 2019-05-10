Atlantica Yield Posts Solid Q1 And Announces New Investment By Algonquin

Atlantica Yield (AY) issued its Q1 results on Friday. In my view, operations in the quarter were uneventful, but the company made solid progress on its capital structure and value visibility to shareholders. I have written about Atlantica Yield previously and still think that the stock offers great value.

Algonquin stake purchase

In an somewhat surprising turn of events, Algonquin (AQN) opened up the possibility to increase its stake in AY from 41.5% to 48.5% under a new agreement. A $30m investment in freshly issued shares has already been made at $21.67 per share, a 6% premium versus the closing price of May 9, the day before the announcement. This is great news for three reasons:

Algonquin forfeits voting rights on its new shares. Algonquin pays a premium of 6% over the market price, a small gain for other shareholders. It shows confidence in AY’s business and its valuation.

Note that the $30m is a one-off and the remaining ‘room’ to get to 48.5% doesn’t need to be used but one possibility is that the company buys shares in the market. Even in that case, Algonquin’s voting rights will still be limited to 41.5%.

On the call, management cited dropdowns (asset purchases) as the reason to raise this $30m. Yet, it doesn’t look like the company really needs the money now, as corporate liquidity is over $250m, so my suspicion is that the initiative came from Algonquin. There is the possibility is that it is part of the strategic review, though the company did not suggest anything like that. Either way, what must have played a part is that AY likes to show to the market that it is undervalued, something management has been vocal about for years.

Financial performance

The company once again increased its quarterly dividend by $.02 a share to 39 cents. This is a nice sign of confidence considering the PG&E bankruptcy and the following dividend cut by AY’s peer, Clearway Energy (CWEN). Another notable financial news item in the quarter is the refinancing of the 7% USD corporate bond. The new debt will be in EUR rather than USD and the company therefore managed to decrease the yield to 4.5%. The performance of assets isn't anything special. The tables below provide an overview at a high level.

Source: AY Q1 2019 presentation.

The assets’ performance isn’t very special, considering the weak euro currency that caused revenue in EMEA to be under pressure in USD terms. Quarterly results of YieldCos are always somewhat volatile due to seasonality and cash flow timing, so it should be no surprise that we didn’t see change to the 2019 CAFD guidance range of $180m - $200m. On PG&E the company says its business as usual and there is not much to report at this time.

New asset

Atlantica announced the purchase of a gas-fired engine facility with electric battery storage in Mexico. The project has a 20-year USD denominated PPA. The company calls the acquisition -for which it paid $42m- ‘highly accretive’. The Q1 presentation tells us that the EV/EBITDA on the project is 9.2x, which is more expensive than Atlantica Yield overall, which trades at approximately 8.3x according to my calculations. Those who have read my previous work on AY probably know that I don’t see significant value in new acquisitions. The company on the other hand, keeps touting the attractive growth opportunities possibilities they have and showed intention to invest more in these opportunities this year. The table of opportunities is shown below.

On the Q1 call, management says that they don’t expect to raise new equity soon and the Algonquin stake purchase is “it”. The company disclosed in the call that in terms of CAFD and IRR the numbers are “very attractive”. The question to me is whether ‘very attractive’ is more or less attractive than current multiples on the stock. It is comforting that the CEO said in the call that when they look at an investment opportunity, they compare it to investing in their own shares.

Interestingly, on the call the company also reiterated they may sell assets at the right price to demonstrate value in the portfolio, believing that the value is higher than the market gives the stock credit for. Personally, I don’t see why the company should sell some of their good existing assets only to reinvest it in other assets that likely are similarly priced.

Multiples table

In my previous YieldCo articles, I included a table with multiples to provide a clear comparison between the unusual financial metrics of the industry. The current table can be found below and is updated for AY Q1, dividends, and share prices.

Source: author’s own calculations. NEP debt is adjusted for proportionate share in OpCo. All CAFD run rates are as of year-end 2018 and exclude future acquisitions. For NEP, I did credit 2019 acquisitions in 2019 CAFD, and I used 56.1m shares outstanding. TERP CAFD run rate includes management cost savings target. PEGI 2018 CAFD figures are adjusted for a couple of items, like stock based-compensation. * EV/’19 CAFD is (corporate debt + market cap)/(2019e CAFD + after-tax corporate interest expense). ** Annualized current dividend divided by CAFD run-rate estimate.

I believe multiples still undervalue AY’s financials, as CAFD will shoot up once project debt is repaid years before power purchase agreements run off.

Conclusion

Atlantica Yield had another good quarter, progressing on financing structure and operations on its way to long-term value creation. Its valuation (most importantly CAFD yield) is still lagging peers and I believe the stock is a great buy for any dividend portfolio at a current yield of 7.6% and dividend growth ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.