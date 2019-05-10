Realty Income Corp.: Strong Buy If The Stock Market Crashes

Realty Income Corp. is a preferred income stock to buy in times of uncertainty due to the company's excellent dividend visibility.

I am raising cash in order to take advantage of a likely market dislocation if new tariffs aren't avoided.

In light of recent market developments related to the U.S.-China trade stand-off, I am repositioning my investment portfolio.

I have sold stocks this week and raised cash in order to be able to double down on Realty Income Corp. (O) in the event of a wider market correction. Realty Income Corp. has an excellent long-term performance and dividend record, including recessionary periods, and the commercial property REIT has great value as a rock of stability during times of heightened market volatility.

Increased Market Risk

Downside risks have risen greatly since Sunday when U.S. President Trump said that tariffs on Chinese goods would increase from 10 percent to 25 percent on Friday. This was a bombshell announcement since the market didn't expect any new tariffs at all. The consensus was for a trade deal to happen between the U.S. and China that in turn could have supported further price gains in the stock market.

However, investors are faced with a new reality now, and need to come to terms with the very real possibility of an escalating trade war and, potentially, a tariff-induced U.S. recession. As a result, I have sold some of my winners and raised cash in order to take advantage of a market drop.

Realty Income Corp. is a perfect stock to consider on any market sell-off as the company has grown its dividend over the long haul, is an anchor of stability in times of crisis, and has a high degree of dividend visibility.

Realty Income Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Realty Income Corp. is a highly diversified commercial property REIT in the United States. The real estate investment trust's property portfolio consisted of 5,876 properties in 49 U.S. states at the end of the March quarter. Importantly, Realty Income Corp. announced its international expansion in June when it said that it will enter the U.K. market through a sale-leaseback transaction with U.K. retailer Sainsbury's.

Here's a portfolio snapshot for Realty Income Corp. as of the end of the March quarter.

Source: Realty Income Corp. Investor Presentation

Realty Income Corp. is one of the largest commercial property real estate investment trusts in the country. The REIT's properties are spread out all over the United States.

Here's a location map.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

One attractive property of an investment in Realty Income Corp. is that the company has a high degree of tenant diversification. The more diversified Realty Income Corp.'s tenant structure is, the less cash flow (and dividend risks) the commercial property REIT and its shareholders have.

Realty Income Corp.'s top tenant is still Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) which accounts for 6.1 percent of annualized base rent. The REIT's top twenty tenants, however, account for slightly more than half of rental revenue (54 percent) and the majority of its tenants are corporations with big balance sheets and high store counts across the country.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Realty Income Corp. is superbly managed. The REIT's occupancy has never dropped below 96 percent, indicating a high-quality, well-managed real estate enterprise that provides investors with stability in times of market upheaval.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Realty Income Corp. has been able to squeeze positive same-store rental growth out of its properties which helped boost top-line growth. The long-term average in same-store rental growth is about 1 percent.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Conservative Capital Structure

Realty Income Corp. has an investment grade rated balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from Fitch, an A- credit rating from Standard & Poor's, and an A3 rating from Moody's. The REIT's capital structure is conservative and consists of more than three-quarters of equity.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Recession Performance

Realty Income Corp. is a recession-proof investment, something that I think investors will want to value more going forward.

Realty Income Corp. has performed exceptionally well during the last U.S. recession which is exactly what I am looking for in today's volatile market environment and escalating trade threats.

The commercial property REIT has grown its earnings and dividends during the last U.S. recession, a key property of a high-quality income vehicle.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Distribution Coverage

Realty Income Corp. has superb distribution coverage which in turn means the company retains the potential to grow its payout slowly over time. Realty Income Corp. covered its payout with adjusted funds from operations in every single quarter in the last two years. The AFFO-payout ratio averaged 83 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

Realty Income Corp. is a real dividend champion: The commercial property REIT has raised its dividend like clockwork, and throughout past recessions, highlighting Realty Income Corp.'s value as a long-term "Hold" during periods of exceptional market volatility and uncertainty. All income investors have to do is sit back, collect their dividends and buy more stock.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

International Expansion

Realty Income Corp. announced its international expansion last month when it said it acquired twelve U.K. properties in a £429 million sale-leaseback transaction with Sainsbury's. This transaction will increase Realty Income Corp.'s diversification profile even more, and allow the company to build a scaleable real estate platform in Europe. Further, Sainsbury's is a retailer with improving profit margins and stable cash flow, which fits Realty Income Corp.'s investment criteria.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Raised Guidance And Valuation

Realty Income Corp. increased its 2019 AFFO guidance from $3.25-$3.31/share to $3.28-$3.33/share on the back of the Sainsbury's transaction. Since shares today change hands for $66.82, income investors pay ~20.2x 2019e AFFO. This is a high AFFO-multiple to pay for sure, but Realty Income Corp. can be expected to perform much better than the average REIT based on the arguments made in this article.

Downside Risks

The trade war between the U.S. and China is escalating and exposes investors to considerable downside risks. As a result, I have sold stocks to reposition my portfolio and raised cash in order to take advantage of a market dislocation should a trade agreement fail to come through, which has become increasingly likely. Investors need to be prepared for more market volatility in the coming weeks, which in turn may wash up more investment opportunities at lower valuations.

Your Takeaway

Realty Income Corp. is on the top of my "Buy" list in light of increasing investor anxiety and growing downside risks. Realty Income Corp. has an investment-grade rated balance sheet, strong diversification stats that are set to improve on the back of the Sainsbury's deal, and robust distribution coverage. Further, Realty Income Corp. has a history of growing its payout during recessions and difficult market periods. Realty Income Corp. isn't cheap, but the REIT could be a relatively safe place to park some cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.