BioDelivery's Bang Up Quarter

It has been a rocky week so far. Escalating trade tensions have caused substantial declines for equities so far this week. High-beta sectors like biotech and export-intensive areas of the economy like technology have taken it on the chin over the past few trading sessions.

This volatility is coming as a long list of small biotech and biopharma companies are delivering first-quarter results. One firm that delivered yet another standout quarter that may get overlooked during this sell-off is BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI). That would be a mistake as the company continues to deliver impressive results and is getting closer and closer to profitability. We take a look at the firm's standout quarter in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

BioDelivery Sciences is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on pain management and based out of North Carolina. The stock currently has a market capitalization of approximately $440 million and trades right around $5.00 a share. The company's main product is BELBUCA whose main ingredient is Buprenorphine. This product is for pain management and has a relatively low risk for developing dependence. Given the increasing focus on the opioid crisis in this country, the product is clearly benefiting from the need for less dependent pain management options.

First-Quarter Highlights

The company posted a small loss of five cents a share. This was three cents a share above the consensus.

Revenues were slightly above expectations coming in at $19.8 million. This was a 75% increase over sales in the year ago period. Growth versus prior year was driven by the strength in BELBUCA's sales growth, partially offset by a decline in Bunavail sales and the timing of ex-US royalties.

BELBUCA's script growth increased a record 141% on a year-over-year basis and was up 16% sequentially over the prior quarter. BELBUCA accounted for $18.7 million of the company's overall $19.8 million sales in the quarter.

Management increased its guidance for full-year 2019 BELBUCA net sales to $83-88 million from the previous level of $80-85 million.

The company expects Symproic, whose rights it recently acquired, to deliver $7 million to $9 million in net sales in FY2019.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since BioDelivery posted Q1 results to start the week, both Cantor Fitzgerald ($8.00 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($6.50 price target) have reissued Buy ratings. Here is Cantor's post-earnings view on BioDelivery:

"Post 1Q19, we are reiterating our Overweight rating and our 12-month price target of $8. We have viewed BDSI as a Belbuca execution story, and the company continues to exceed its execution goals as well as our expectations for Belbuca, which gives us confidence BDSI has the potential to exceed expectations on the recently acquired Symproic. BDSI continues to execute on its commercial plan to drive continued growth of Belbuca, such that we believe investors will be rewarded by the company’s solid execution across both products in 2019 and beyond, which should drive upward earnings revisions and further upside in BDSI stock.”

The company ended the first quarter with just over $40 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet.

Verdict

BioDelivery continues to make consistent progress towards profitability as it ramps up BELBUCA. The company had a net loss of $10.8 million in 1Q2018, which it narrowed to $7.0 million by the fourth quarter of 2018. This quarter's net loss was only $3.8 million. With BELBUCA continuing to ramp impressively and with the April acquisition of Symproic, which is expected to be accretive by early next year, the company is well on its way to achieving profitability in the near future.

We believe shareholders will continue to be rewarded as this occurs, much as they have over the past year as the company has made progress to this goal. Management stated on its conference call that it believes it can grow BELBUCA to $325 million to $400 million in peak annual sales and Symproic to $75 million to $100 million in annual revenues.

Option Strategy

An efficient way to add exposure to this name is via a Buy-Write order. Using the December $5 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $4.10 to $4.20 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its approximate seven-month hold period. Option liquidity is average in this strike price, so it might take a day or two to complete depending on the price submitted and the volatility of markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.