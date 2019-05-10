Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (BMNM) CEO Robert Cauley on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB:BMNM) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Robert Cauley - Chairman and CEO

Gary Ribe - Accretive Capital

First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Bimini Capital Management. May 10, 2019.

Robert Cauley

Good morning. Sorry for the technical difficulty. I will read my prepared remarks and then we will take any questions.

The outlook for the domestic economy changed over the course of the first quarter of 2019. As 2018 drew to a close, the markets were in a state of turmoil and the outlook for economic growth both in the domestic U.S. economy, and the global economy was very bleak. Over the course of the quarter, incoming domestic economic data generally improved despite the weakness seen in late 2018 and very early 2019 was temporary.

The economic data in the EU and China also stabilized although it has not recovered to an extend it has in the U.S. especially with respect to the EU. Some of the external issues Brexit and the trade dispute between China and the United States among others have not had the impact on global growth feared at the end of 2018.

In the case of Brexit the decision has been postponed in order to give the U.K. time to reach an internal decision on the terms of their exit from the EU. Prior to this week, the trade talks between the U.S. and China appear to be nearing a successful conclusion.

The ultimate consequences of these two events remain to be seen however. In any event, while the domestic and global economies may not be growing as well as it did in 2018, the situation is not as dire as it appeared a few short months ago. As for the Federal Reserve or Fed, they are clearly in a wait-and-see or data-dependent mode.

In this respect, all the world's major Central Banks are aligned in their policy stance. In each case, either accommodating economic growth or neutral as in the case of the U.S. This accommodating alignment at world's Central Banks is what has allowed the outlook to improve over the course of the quarter as markets across the globe view their respective Central Banks and all Central Banks is having the markets back so to speak. The consensus view seems to be at Central Bank's winner being as necessary whenever economic growth weakens or markets fall into turmoil.

These developments were beneficial for Bimini. Bimini generated after-tax net income of approximately $1.6 million or $0.13 per share of Class A common stock. Of course owing to our available tax net operating losses, Bimini does not have to actually pay federal or state income taxes so this income is retained in a portion of our deferred tax asset can be utilized.

With respect to the portfolio operations of Royal Palm Capital, the portfolio was essentially unchanged in size and interest income was down 2%. Interest expense on our repurchase agreement borrowings increased by 6% resulting in a 12% decrease in net interest income generated by the portfolio.

However, with interest rates lower over the course of the quarter and agency mortgage-backed securities performing well, mark-to-market gains on Royal Palms Agency RMBS Holdings exceeded mark-to-market losses or hedge instruments by approximately $1 million combined with net interest income on the portfolio of approximately $0.9 million Royal Palm generated a 10.4% return on invested capital.

Advisory services revenue were down 30% during the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 as the equity base Orchid Island Capital after taking into account stipulated adjustments declined by approximately $19.8 million over the quarter. Dividends from our holdings of shares in Orchid Island Capital both at Bimini and Royal Palm Capital were unchanged on the quarter at $0.4 million.

The Agency RMBS portfolio was essentially unchanged in size during the quarter with the market value of approximately $211.7 million at the end of the quarter versus $212.4 million at December 31, 2018. However, we anticipate the portfolio will grow over the course of the second quarter as we are able to deploy retained earnings. The composition of the portfolio is not changed during the quarter.

As we move into the second quarter of 2019, the economic outlook has stabilized significantly versus the outlook at the end of 2018. The Central Bank superior line in the monetary policy generally accommodative and risk to this outlook while still present are mitigated by anticipated interventions by Central Banks to stabilize conditions as needed.

While the Fed may not lower interest rates in 2019, the bar for additional rate increases appears quite high. Under such conditions with rates generally stable, the agency RMBS portfolio at Royal Palm should continue to generate attractive returns and as mentioned to grow over the course of the year.

Advisory services revenue will be driven by development at Orchid Island Capital as always. We are cautiously optimistic of the challenging environment caused by a prolonged rate hiking cycle by the Fed may be over and conditions will be supportive for levered bond funds such as Royal Palm and Orchid Island Capital going forward.

Operator, that concludes my prepared remarks. We can turn the call over to questions.

Gary Ribe

Just kind of curious as we look at some of the stuff that go one out there, if we head into an easing cycle how constructive do you think that would be for the portfolio and your strategy?

Robert Cauley

Should be very constructive for levered bond funds generally. You would assume the curve would steepen as well all really the curve is fairly steep from threes out the curve just the fact - reflects the fact that the front it is anchored until the ease. So you would assume if they did ease that you would see Fed funds move in and all likelihood I think the curve would probably and is typically overreacted and they tend the price a little more easing when you ultimately see.

But that's just the nature of markets but generally speaking it would be beneficial. You would assume that our net interest margin would expand then you might even have with the rally and rates some book value improvement as well.

Gary Ribe

And just in terms of the how you are allocating capital going forward, you know any consideration of a tender at this point, it's got to be impossible doing at the market repurchase program.

Robert Cauley

The price of the stock at $1.80 per share is extremely attractive. We have had a share buyback in place and I really can't say much more than that other than to reiterate the fact that we view the price of the stock at $1.80 as extremely attractive from a share repurchase point of view.

Gary Ribe

I mean you can you take a million bucks and just tender the - whatever is remaining on the authorization I think that would be a pretty strong signal to shareholders that how you guys are thinking about allocating the capital going forward.

Robert Cauley

I appreciate that as always.

Robert Cauley

Thank you, Operator, and thank you everyone for taking the time to listen. To the extent you come up with a question later or you have to listen to the call by a replay and have a question, please feel free to call. Our number at the office is 772-231-1400 and again we're always - you could have your questions.

Thank you. Otherwise, we’ll speak to you next time. Thank you.

