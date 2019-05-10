Meritor To Acquire AxleTech For Heavy Duty Powertrain Components

MTOR is acquiring AxleTech to expand into adjacent markets and diversify its portfolio of products.

Meritor has agreed to acquire AxleTech for $175 million in cash.

Meritor (MTOR) announced it has agreed to acquire AxleTech for $175 million.

AxleTech has developed a portfolio of powertrain components for on- and off-highway heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

With the deal, MTOR seeks to expand into adjacent markets and diversify its portfolio of products as part of its “M2022” strategy.

Target Company

Troy, Michigan-based AxleTech was founded in 2002 to engineer, design, manufacture or remanufacture and market powertrain components for specialty trucks, military vehicles, and off-highway heavy-duty machines under the brands Torq-Line, truck Trailer Transit, and US Gear.

Management is headed by CEO Bill Gryzenia, who has been with the firm since 2004 and was previously Vice President - Aftermarket at Dana Corporation.

Below is an overview video of the company’s Variable Track Axles:

AxleTech’s primary offerings include axles, braking solutions, carriers, independent suspensions, drivetrain components, electrical vehicle systems, and transfer cases.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Technavio, the global automotive suspension market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% between 20179 and 2023.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increasing sales of heavy trucks designed for carrying large loads over long distances.

The number of heavy trucks manufactured is expected to reach 1.84 million units by 2023, a CAGR of 1.72%

The Asia-Pacific region led market demand in 2018 with over 43% share followed by the Americas and the EMEA region.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to lead demand for heavy truck suspensions due to continued demand and increased localization of manufacturing capacity.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Meritor disclosed the acquisition price as $175 million in cash financed from a combination of cash on hand and debt.

Management’s guidance changes included the following:

Meritor expects to realize more than $15 million in annual cost synergies by fiscal year 2022, through operating, productivity and manufacturing efficiencies. Meritor does not expect the transaction to materially change the company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio for fiscal year 2019. This transaction is expected to be measurably accretive to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2022.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, the company had $98 million in cash and equivalents and $2.4 billion in total liabilities of which long-term debt accounted for $738 million.

Free cash flow for the six months ended March 2018, was $7.0 million.

In the past 12 months, MTOR’s stock price has risen 2.12% vs. Dana's (DAN) drop of 27.8%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in the last 11 of 12 quarters:

Analyst ratings are split between Buy, Outperform, and Hold and the consensus price target of $26.44 implies an upside potential of 19.3% from the stock’s current price at press time of $22.17:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls rebounded to slightly more positive than negative, per a linguistic sentiment analysis:

Commentary

MTOR is acquiring AxleTech to expand into adjacent markets with a complementary product portfolio in the off-highway, defense, aftermarket, and specialty segments.

As Meritor stated in the deal announcement,

AxleTech's offerings include a full product line of independent suspensions, axles, braking solutions and drivetrain components. These capabilities will enable Meritor to offer global customers a wider array of differentiated products and solutions while further diversifying the company's portfolio.

AxleTech produced $248 million in 2018 revenues, so MTOR is paying a 0.71x revenue multiple for the deal.

The acquisition is part of MTOR’s previously announced “M2022” strategy, which is to expand into adjacent markets and diversify its portfolio.

After closing, AxleTech will be integrated into Meritor’s aftermarket, industrial, and trailer business segment.

