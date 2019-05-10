Can Weatherford International Stay Afloat?

Weatherford International (WFT) is a company that has been barely struggling to stay afloat within the last 12 months. Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Switzerland, it employs around 26,500 people and provides products and services to the oil and gas industry in over 100 countries, and has been trading on the NYSE for several decades. Currently, however, the company is facing arguably the most challenging time in its entire history, and there is significant concern regarding the company's future. One only has to glance at a 5-year chart of WFT to see the degree to which confidence has sunk:

There are numerous challenges facing WFT that have led to heavy selling in the company's stock, of which I believe the two most primary are the large and increasing debt held, and a potential delisting from the NYSE. I will cover these issues below.

Large debt and uncertain earnings

WFT's most recent earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 reported a net loss of $2.1 billion vs. $1.9 billion in losses on the prior quarter, with revenues of $1.4 billion vs. $1.5 billion in the prior quarter. While the numbers indicate declining results, the market reacted reasonably favourably to the release, as the modest decline on revenue could be accounted by the sale of various land drilling rigs, and net cash from operating activities totalled $105 million with a free cash flow of $65 million. However, of greater concern than merely the last quarter results is that WFT has been consistently posting losses for 4 years, leading them to ending the quarter with $7.6 billion in long-term debt. In the face of an uncertain industry, that is an extremely formidable figure.

In WFT's latest Form 10-K, $2.6 billion of WFT's $7.6 billion in long-term debt was listed as maturing by 2021, with expected interest payments of approximately $553 million due during 2019. Given years of losses, it does not appear at all realistic for the company to eliminate any reasonable portion of this debt in the near future. WFT's 10-K also mentioned its credit ratings have been downgraded by multiple credit rating agencies, with current ratings ranging from B- to CCC- (representing extremely speculative creditworthiness), and WFT may thus struggle to refinance their debt in future.

Very recently, on May 8, 2019, WFT also just announced that they would be postponing their earnings release for their Q1 earnings report until the end of the week, leading many to speculate that management is reluctant to reveal or discuss what may be dire results and the company is on its last legs. That is, of course, pure speculation – there are numerous reasons why the earnings release may be delayed by a couple of days - but concerns regarding negative news are amplified when there are already major concerns regarding the company's ability to operate as a growing concern.

Potential NYSE delisting

At its current share price, WFT is dangerously close to being delisted from the NYSE. In December of last year, the company was notified by the NYSE that they were no longer in compliance with the listing standard requiring a 30-day average closing share price of over $1.00, and in the five months proceeding that time (there is a six-month cure period with which to regain compliance) WFT has failed to break $1.00 even once. As such, WFT's only option to remain listed appears to be a reverse stock split, which they had proposed on May 1 at a 1-for-20 ratio (i.e. 20 shares would be converted to 1) – at the current share price, this would put the stock price up between $6-7. Should this proposed split be voted against by WFT stockholders for whatever reason, it would be more or less inevitable that WFT could only be traded on lesser exchanges such as the OTCBB or Pink Sheets, resulting in significantly less liquidity and likely a lower market capitalisation.

Future outlook

I believe two positive events are needed before WFT can be considered even a remotely safe investment: a reasonable Q1 2019 earnings report, and a stock split allowing them to remain listed on the NYSE. Long-term problems would naturally remain, but those are already naturally well-factored into WFT's current low stock price. At this stage – with a very pressing threat of a delisting and extremely shaky financials – it would appear that investing in WFT is simply too risky for now.

