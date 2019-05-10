Linde Aktiengesellschaft (LNAGF) CEO Steve Angell on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNAGF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Juan Pelaez

Thanks Chris. Good morning everyone and thank you for attending our first quarter earnings call and webcast. This is what lies ahead of Investor Relations. And I'm joined this morning by Steve Angell, Chief Executive Officer; and Matt White, Chief Financial Officer. Today's presentation materials are available on our website at Linde.com in the investor section.

Please read the forward-looking statement disclosure on Page 2 of the slides and note that it applies to all statements made during this teleconference. The reconsiderations of the adjusted pro forma numbers are in the appendix of this presentation. Steve and Matt will now review Linde’s first quarter results and provide a full year outlook. We will then be available to answer questions.

Let me now turn the call over to Steve.

Steve Angell

Thanks Juan. Just a few comments before I turn it over to Matt. Our whole separate order was lifted on March 1st. So the first quarter contains only one month of combined operations. Good start to the year 12% EPS growth some positive leverage from sales to operating profit as a result of pricing and cost synergies.

We paid $177 million in dividends and purchased $700 million of stock net of issuances in addition to the $600 million purchase in December of last year purchased in December of last year. The backlog remains albeit at $3.5 billion, this excludes a project that many of you have heard about, which is a project with ExxonMobil in Singapore, that's value to us will be about $1.4 billion of capital investment.

Jurong Island in Singapore is ExxonMobil’s largest integrated manufacturing complex, and its anchored by a 600,000 barrel per day refinery. They are investing $5 billion in their largest downstream project which goes by the acronym of CRISP. We are building four gasifier to tie into two existing gasifier that Linde operates today. We will be taking the pitch from the ExxonMobil and returning hydrogen, oxygas and nitrogen to ExxonMobil as well as hydrogen and carbon monoxide to multiple customers via our pipeline system.

You could see our project is very much integrated into ExxonMobil's new project. This project will be executed by Linde Engineer. We see a solid return anchored by a base facility fee structure, and we extend contract signing to be in the next 30 days to 60 days. Regarding key milestones, we completed the squeeze out of our minority Linde AG shareholders on April 8, we announced the divestiture of our South Korea assets on April 30, which represents about 75% of the expected value from our required divestitures in Asia.

All our employees are excited about the merger. We see a strong pull for application technologies as we begin to appreciate each other's capabilities. A strong pool for plant capabilities and best practices in every aspect of our business. We are currently working through a very detail cost or very detail on cost restructuring initiatives.

We held our first zero based budget review for all corporate functions a few weeks ago and I have to say that I'm pleased with the progress we're making. Key priorities going forward, a successful integration, obviously, price management to make sure that we're covering cost inflation all around the world, delivering on our cost CapEx and growth synergies and building a high performance culture in every sense of the word. Regarding guidance, I'll let Matt elaborate further, so we may be a bit conservative at this point. Just keep in mind, we're only one month into this merger.

And I'll turn it over to Matt.

Matt White

Thanks, Steve, and good morning everyone. On slide 3, you'll find the first quarter adjusted pro forma results. As a reminder, these figures are modified from U.S. GAAP in two ways. First, there are pro forma, which means all periods are recast to reflect the merger, including removal of the regulatory mandated divestitures. Second, figures have been adjusted to exclude items not indicative of ongoing business trends, which primarily relate to purchase price accounting and one-time merger and restructuring-related costs.

Going forward, we’ll continue to present numbers in this format since they best represent the trends of the combined business. Sales of $6.9 billion are even with prior year driven by a negative 5% foreign currency headwind. Virtually every foreign currency has devalued against the U.S. dollar with most losing 5% to 10%. You may recall that the first half of 2018 had a weaker U.S. dollar than the second half. So I expect this trend to continue for the second quarter excluding foreign currency underlying sales grew 5% comprised of 3%.

We achieved mid to high single digit growth rates across every segment with the exception of EMEA, which only grew 1% due to a slowing economy evidenced by weaker industrial production levels. Global price of 2% was in line with inflation, although we are actively working to further increase prices to recover higher input costs. The combination of price improvements and volume contribution enables 6% growth or 40 basis point improvement to underlying gross margins. Note that the late start to the merger hampered our ability to achieve variable cost savings this quarter.

However since March 1 we've been actively integrating procurement, productivity and logistical resources to enable further improvement in gross margin as existing supply contracts are renegotiated. Operating profit grew faster than gross profit resulting in a 30 basis point improvement in operating margin to 17.7%. Overall fixed cost synergies are tracking to expectations although we are making faster progress in corporate than the segments due to the restricted commercial and operational interfaces prior to March 1st. We fully anticipate synergies to continue to ramp throughout the year as we have more time to integrate the two organizations.

Diluted EPS of $1.69 was 17% above the prior year, when excluding foreign exchange impact. The improved leverage from operating profit was due to lower net interest, lower tax rate and a lower share count. Net interest was favorable to prior year, primarily from higher cash balances and lower debt levels. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 24% and is anticipated to remain around that level for the rest of this year. The global treasury and tax teams are actively working to find further capital structure synergies above the stated $1.1 billion target. And I believe they're off to a solid start.

Finally, net share count is lower due to the stock repurchase program. Through April the company has repurchased approximately 9.5 million shares and will continue to buy more throughout the year. At the end of March, net debt was $8.1 billion, when excluding purchase price accounting effects. This does not include the Linde AG squeeze out cash payment of [ph] $3.2 billion or the Korean divestiture proceeds of $1.2 billion, both of which occurred in April of this year.

The sale of gas project backlog remains at $3.5 billion as the startup in South Korea was replaced with a new project win in the Netherlands. In addition, our Engineering business is off to a good start with a healthy project backlog of $5 billion, both backlogs will provide future contractually secured growth for the next three years.

Please turn to Slide 4, which provides an update of the 2019 outlook. We are increasing the full year EPS growth rate to a range of 9% to 13% -- or a 12% to 16%, excluding anticipated currency headwinds. We expect positive contribution from cost synergies to continue to ramp each quarter, as integration efforts are implemented. Furthermore, the projected FX headwind of negative 3% is primarily front end loaded with a negative 4% to a negative 5%, occurring in the first half of this year, and negative 1% to negative 2% headwind for the second half.

Although we are not providing second quarter EPS guidance at this time, we anticipate moderate Q1 to Q2 sequential improvement from ramping synergies. We expect further improvement into the third quarter, so second half EPS levels should be higher than the first half.

Overall this outlook incorporates improving cost synergies, but some softening of industrial production growth rates. If current volume trends and economic conditions maintain or improve we would be at the upper end of this range or possibly better. However at this time, we believe it's prudent to guide to these levels while we integrate the combined organization in an uncertain economy.

I now like to turn the call over to Q&A.

Mike Sison

Hey guys nice start to the year. Matt just in terms of your outlook regarding softening of industrial production I know you did 3% volume growth in the first quarter total some of that has project growth in that. What sort of the underlying like your current growth rate that you're seeing that would sort of get you to the upper-end if it stays at this level?

Steve Angell

Yeah, I think Mike as discussed if you assume things were flat that's kind of flat to decline it’s how we viewed the current. Now obviously on a year-over-year basis things were pretty strong, especially in the first and into the second and third quarter of last year. So on a year-over-year basis I wouldn't anticipate much change on those rates. It's more sequential the way to think about it.

But as discussed if sequentially this kind of trends hold we would definitely believe would be at the upper end. So we'll have to see but we absolutely feel quite confident on our synergies and what we can deliver in the self-help. And it's just a matter of where foreign currency rates go where underlying volumes go.

Mike Sison

Okay and as a quick follow up it does sound to some degree that there could be some conservatism here. When you think about what you can control to help move yourself to the upper-end what do you think that'll come from and is it more just your ability to execute on the synergies, growth pricing again some of your thoughts there?

Steve Angell

Mike this is Steve. Obviously currency is something that's difficult to control and volumes to a large extent we don't control the things we do control are obviously cost synergies and that's something we're all very, very focused on today and we want to deliver that as soon as we can.

And I’ll also add price management, we have to make sure that in every corner of the world that we're doing everything we can to offset cost inflation both prior cost inflation and the current cost inflation that we're seeing. Those are things that we can control. Matt talked about net interest benefits, so I won't say any more about that. But those are the controllables and that's where we focused.

Mike Sison

All right. Thank you.

David Begleiter

Thank you. Good morning.

Steve Angell

Good morning.

David Begleiter

Steve, your Asia margins are well below those of your U.S. peer. Can you discuss the reasons why and the opportunity to raise those margins over the medium to longer term?

Steve Angell

Well, I mean we all have different geographical profiles when you look across Asia and, for example, in our case the new Linde case, China is a prominent player but also Australia is a prominent player and you know Australia unfortunately has had a long period of I’ll call it de-industrialization, more of a secular trend and so that's something that we have to address. And you can see in the comments that that Asia sales if we take out Australia, take out in fact the divestitures, the rest of its plus 10%.

So those numbers are pretty good and that's without the benefit of really much in the way of large project contribution. So clearly we have some opportunities here. We had more integration from a regional business standpoint, there's more integration in Asia than anywhere else.

So we have some cost synergy opportunities there, clearly inflation has been – you know something that's been very apparent in that region for many years, and we need to make sure that we focus on that, but clearly you know the objective is to steadily increase the quality of our business there as measured by operating margins.

Matt White

Yeah, and I would just add David, as you know contract – the nature of the contract can play a big part as well, whether you opt to pass through power or elect tolling arrangements, most of our contracts across Asia are passing through power. It's just -- from an IRR perspective from a return, from a cash flow there are similar, but margin profile maybe a little bit different. So those are things, I think to also consider when comparing.

David Begleiter

Well. Very helpful. And Matt, just on the synergies from Q1 to Q2, the ramp how should we think about that from – a maybe a dollar perspective?

Steve Angell

I'll take that. This is Steve. As we look the synergies for the year, and I'm sure you all remember last call I gave you a number of about $200 – $225 million of cost synergies for the year. About 70% of that, I'd say is going to be in the back half and even a little more weighted towards Q4. So really kind of minimal synergies in Q1 because of limited time we worked on it starts to ramp in Q2, but you know again a 70% or so back half.

David Begleiter

Thank you very much.

Duffy Fischer

Yes. Good morning, guys. The first question is now with what seems official the tariffs on China business, I'm sure you've done a lot of war-gaming, you know walk us through kind of how you've thought about that? How that may impact your business if those tariffs end-up kind of being long lived.

Matt White

Well Duffy I would say that unlike companies who have global supply chains and depend on China for exports in the United States, so global supply chains coming, exports going the other way or even vice versa. As you know our business is very local so the product is produced and sold locally. So the direct effect is nil, but there is a potential for indirect effect as our customers start to see the effects on their business. So I don't have a number to put on this.

I'll say it’s something that we'll continue to observe to work to make sure that we position ourselves as well as possible, but it also kind of leads me to not the point you're making but another point which is we have a very stable business model and again product is produced globally, it’s sold locally that's the focus of our organizational structure. We generate high cash flow pretty much throughout the cycle when the CapEx opportunities start to limit themselves we have more free cash flow to redeploy to share buybacks and potentially increasing dividends.

So we view ourselves as a very safe port in the storm and you can see in my earlier comments that I said I want to make sure that we're increasing our operating margins, the quality of our operating businesses regardless of what the economic environment may be.

Duffy Fischer

Great. Thanks and then just a second one on the engineering business because that's a business I would say we're all less familiar with. Now that you've had a chance to kind of come in and look at that is that run you know as you would want it or when you look back you know some of the business they've been on isn’t right, just I guess structure, how could that business look different three years from now?

Matt White

Well to -- the way it can look different three years from now, we have all agreed internally that we want to shift the balance of Linde Engineering’s business more towards over the fence projects versus third parties, so we think that's a healthier place for that business to be over time. You know but even beyond that, you know, we all know that the sweet spot of our industry is the over the fence business model and we want to make sure that we are as competitive as we can possibly be in driving sale of gas business opportunities.

So that really is the focus going forward. So if you were to say that maybe historically Linde Engineering would be 20% internal over the fence and 80% external, we can get that more balanced you know something closer to 50/50 I think that's a much better place to be.

If I look at the Singapore project, which Linde Engineering will be executing, you know I take a lot of comfort in the fact that they really have all the capabilities, the experiences, the disciplines, the knowhow to execute very complex projects like that. And if they couldn’t, believe me ExxonMobil would not have selected us. So you know that's something I'm beginning to appreciate more and more as I get into this.

Duffy Fischer

Great, thank you, guys.

Nicola Tang

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Thank you for the helpful comments on net debt and what's happened since Q1. Could you just give us a reminder of the bridge from here to year end and in terms of you know are the disposals on track or perhaps better than you originally thought? Is the buyback again going as per what you expected?

And then I had a second on Europe which seems to be the weakest area. Are there any specific end markets which underperformed versus others and when you talk about your outlook for the year with a assuming that actually macro conditions get worse, are there any specific geographies or end markets that you would point to?

Matt White

Hi Nicole, so this is Matt, I’ll answer the first one and then – and Steve will answer the second. So on net debt, yes as stated we ended the quarter at just about $8.1 billion and what we're doing is adjusting out, it's about $230 million, $240 million of PPA step up as you can imagine it's not cash. It's not what we repay. It was just a mark to market so look excluding that we're about $8.1 billion as discussed in April we had a $3.2 billion out on the squeeze out and the $1.2 billion in on the proceeds.

So that would raise net debt holding all else equal to a little bit over $10 billion. Going forward clearly as you've probably seen we're on a path of buybacks we continue to work on that path when the $6 billion was approved you may recall that had a two-year limit on it. So we're working within those confines. So I would see net debt rising throughout the year as we continue to execute the buyback throughout our program.

So end of year remains to be seen, it should be something definitely higher than $10 billion but we're always working to stay within our A2 rating which I think we have a lot of room right now. So I would expect net debt to keep rising throughout this year and then into next year to get closer to the AA2 rating for our final capital structure.

Steve Angell

So regarding your question with respect to Europe as we look at the results and as we look at the results, and really look at the forecast, I would say within those results Western Europe is weaker, UK as you would imagine is fairly weak, Eastern Europe would be the bright spot, I would say on the continent. But the growth there is more positive, going forward we're really preparing for – I would say overall weakness.

I’m looking at some statistics here that say that at the beginning of the year the forecast for industrial production growth in Germany was 1.6%, now they’re saying negative a 1.2% for the year and Western Europe looks to be you know flat in terms of industrial production growth. So that is the largely speaking the environment that we have to work inside of, clearly we're going to be focused on the things we can’t control, as I alluded to earlier which is making sure our pricing here is commensurate with the cost inflation, that we're seeing, the synergies that we can attain and really a focus on continuous improvement going forward.

Nicola Tang

Thanks. Can I can I just follow up. So the expectations for the weaker second half. Is it fair to say that's pretty much all driven by Europe as opposed to other regions?

Steve Angell

Yeah. So that's – I would say Europe is the largest driver. But if I – if you permit me, if I could just make a couple comments around the world you know Latin America, I don't expect anything positive going forward for everyone. You all know the story even though South America is much less of an impact on the new company versus legacy Praxair, there's still nothing positive, it’s going to come out of South America.

If I look at Asia you know I made a comment about Australia, so I think based on my comment you wouldn't expect anything positive to take place in the second half. Everybody wants to know about China you can include me on that. I don't really have a crystal ball on to what's going to happen. I mean it’s just based on what's happened in the last 24 hours you have to be I think cautious with any kind of optimistic forecast in China. I do believe the Chinese Government will do whatever they can to try to mitigate the impact of tariffs, but that's pretty much going to be just trying to hold stay in place.

If I come back to the to the Americas if I look at the U.S. I think March was a stronger month than what we had perhaps anticipated, which was a positive sign. However when I look within the numbers merchant liquid volume seem to be I think at a fairly decent level we're growing in March look okay coming into April, but then again I’ll look at our cylinder gas business what we call PDI and those volumes are flattened year-over-year. In fact month, look at the month of March year-over-year hard growth was slightly negative.

So I look at that as indicative of what's going on in the overall manufacturing space in the U.S. and I can’t look at that and say it's a positive sign. Having said all of that if the economy performs better we'll certainly will participate in that and we'll be in good shape. As Matt said earlier, but I think there are enough signs out there primarily made but there are other signs that say we shouldn't be overly optimistic.

Nicola Tang

That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Jeff Zekauskas

Thanks very much. I have a question on the ExxonMobil project. Was that project originally a sale of equipment that was renegotiated into a sell of SimGas? Or was the contractual structure always the same or roughly the same? And when will that project begin to benefit your income statement?

Steve Angell

Well, I think you could imagine that this project it was going to take a long time to execute It’s coordinated and integral to Exxon’s project. So I would expect to see anything until 2023. You know now the good news is, I'm in a pretty good shape to target 2023 just based on the size of this project, and we have a lot of good projects rolling out the backlog, really starting more towards the end of this year rolling forward into 2023, but my understanding is this product has always been in over the bench project and it goes back over many years in terms of the negotiation. And again it's very integrated integrating to their process, so it took a long time for something like this to come to fruition.

Jeff Zekauskas

Okay. Do you think gasification is a major growth opportunity for Linde and the industrial gas industry generally? Or do you think it's a minor opportunity?

Steve Angell

I'd like to be able to say that there's a project like this around every corner, but it's not – just looking at how long it took for this project to come to fruition. I think there may be a few of these like this over the next five years potentially, but it's not going to be a major part of our investment or a major part of our opportunities slate.

Now clearly when they happen, they're very large, they’re very impactful, but I do not expect a steady tide of this and it really comes back to I think the question a lot of people ask about is IMO2020. You know what's going to be the effect. And you know quite frankly as we have looked at this and studied this, most of the major companies and for those who are not familiar with IMO2020, this is the three diesel requirement to reduce sulfur particulates to at least 0.5%. Most of the major oil companies are going to be investing in cokers.

That's what they did in the U.S., there's a lot of coker capacity. That's what ExxonMobil announced in Antwerp. So I think most of IMO2020 will be addressed by coker capacity. It's the type of asset they're very familiar with. They're comfortable operating. You'll also see certain refiners look to bring in more lighter crude, feedstock that's a way that they can address IMO2020, you'll have some refiners who won't do anything, they’ll kind of wait and see, expecting ships to put on scrubbers and so forth. And they'll wait till the end. I think in a few cases, probably in Southeast Asia is where you're going to see the type of solution that we just described with ExxonMobil and Singapore.

Jeff Zekauskas

Okay, great. Thank you so much, Steve.

Peter Clark

Yes, thank you. Hi. Hi, everyone. I have two questions. First of all on the price management, a lot of emphasis there. Just wondering what sort of things you're emphasizing to the Linde side of the bus -- or the old Linde side of the business, you've got the 2% across the group obviously more in merchant and I mean all their products obviously came up with a pretty strong merchant numbers the other day.

I'm just wondering what sort of things going on there then drilling down into the regional margin performance and just wondering if is what the impact of mix is in the APAC. Because obviously my numbers Australia is down double digits again which certainly and Linde used to be a high margin market maybe not so much for you and then also in EMEA where I suspect was still in this being weak probably an element on the margin drag there? Thank you.

Steve Angell

Okay so you know with respect to pricing price management we have a – we do things like we just had a workshop where we brought in everybody responsible for price management all over the world we’re going to make sure we're exchanging best practices in terms of how we structure contracts, how we think about getting ahead of cost inflation we do price increases all kinds of things that are very important and are very important and really are just part of good overall product management. Some you may have heard I did a video, I did a price management video that was 14 minutes. So that's something that I did and it's something that we track monthly.

When we go through our monthly business reviews we look at price realization sliced and diced many different ways. With respect to Australia I would say that it is a business that’s of significant size. Part of the problem too is also currency the Aussie dollar was very weak versus the dollar, but inside of that there are some things going on again more of a secular decline with respect to the industrial side. I think the margins of the business are not bad at all. But we have to look at what we can do to get in front of that. With respect to -- I apologize. I didn’t quite catch your question on…

Peter Clark

Yeah. Just in terms of the mix, there’s a mix obviously in Asia-PAC, you were up 40 basis points year-on-year, despite Australia being very weak. So I'm just wondering what was behind that. I mean, in Europe, I presume it's the high margin cylinders versus sluggish and weighing a little bit on the margin there?

Steve Angell

It will be more tied to industrial production, and the cylinder business more tied to manufacturer. And that would be certainly a factor in those numbers.

Matt White

Yeah. And also Peter, you may have seen last year there was a gain of about $10 million roughly on the legacy Linde site. Going forward, as you can imagine given the purchase price accounting step-ups to fair market value, we're not anticipating many games of any kind of asset actions. So that also had an influence on the number.

Peter Clark

Got it. Thank you.

Dan Russo

Hi. This is Dan Russo on for Laurence. How are you?

Steve Angell

Hello.

Dan Russo

Hey, you mentioned a lot of the synergies will be at the end of the year. I was wondering if there's going to be – if you quantified and what these synergies will, if any will be in the second quarter here, I guess into our third quarter as well.

Steve Angell

And these synergies, I mean we obviously have costs to achieve the synergies, those mostly for now, those are restructuring costs. We are, as you probably saw, we had about $89 million total in the first quarter of which roughly $55 million or so actually were just merger expenses that carried over, but the remaining $33 million, $34 million were actually restructuring costs.

So we do expect to incur. That was part of the $700 million that we laid out last quarter that we would need to spend to achieve the synergies. So we'll continue to highlight those costs, attract those costs and explain them other than those I wouldn’t say that there were any dis-synergies that that we've identified at this stage.

Dan Russo

Okay thanks.

Steve Angell

Excuse me, we have the, this is Steve, we have the RemainCo costs in the U.S. that that we are addressing. I kind of think of that as you know of cost synergy opportunity that you may think of it as a, as a dis-synergy but those are that's something we need to address and it’s, it’s also part of why the leverage in the Americas is that what you would historically expect to see in Q1.

Dan Russo

Thank you for the clarification and then just one, one of the question you mentioned that but I was wondering to a some extent if things were to substantially weaken particularly in the U.S. and then I guess Asia based upon what you can achieve with synergies and with what your, your current contracts. Could you still hit the low end of, of your 2019 projections?

Steve Angell

Yes.

Dan Russo

Okay. Thank you.

Markus Mayer

Good morning Markus Mayer, Baader-Helvea. Three question from my side. First one is again on new guidance. This slight guidance increase maybe you can shed some light was from, from what kind of aspect was this triggered, was this more this synergy aspect or more than a better demand or? Yeah that would be helpful.

Second question is on the free cash flow, maybe you can help us to understand how the cash inflow from pre-payments at engineering was versus a pro-forma number of, of last year and then the last question would be on your tonnage business an update on where we stand in terms of plant utilization would be very helpful as you can understand where you are in terms of your utilization versus the take-or-pay contract level? Thank you.

Steve Angell

Okay. Do you want to take it?

Matt White

Yeah. I could take the first two. This is Matt, Markus. So on the guidance as mentioned we – as Steven mentioned, we have a rhythm assumed on what we're going to achieve and how we will achieve the synergies. So we feel pretty confident about that, and then on top of that we – you know we are assuming some either slowing growth rates or even reductions especially in the EMEA as you know today you are seeing some negative industrial production rates across a lot of key geographies.

So the combination of those two are assuming slowing demand, but with a rising improvement in our cost management and the self-help. And so at that stage that has led to this outlook, as Steve mentioned, we feel pretty confident that on the bottom end and in almost type of any scenario at this point, but we also have to be cognizant of FX rates, can shift, and they have been getting worse.

So the combination of all this is why we laid it out, but we feel very good about this range. Obviously if levels maintain we could be at the upper end or better as mentioned, and if we see any improvement that could be highly accretive. So that's how we look at the guidance.

On the free cash flow. Just on a high level first maybe, so as you probably saw in the operating cash flow number about a $1.68 billion, that's something we are working on, we expect to do better than this. I think when you think about operating cash flow on average both the predecessor companies on a full year basis had operating cash flow to EBITDA ratios of around mid-to-high 70s, that's as both companies have consistently demonstrated.

And when you look at the first quarter so that's full-year mid-to-high 70s. First quarter the average has been about mid-60s. You've had some ups and downs but over the last four or five years both companies averaged about mid-60s being operating cash flow divided by the adjusted EBITDA.

This quarter we’re mid-50s. Now you may have noticed in the notes that we had about $256 million of merger related cash flow. About $100 million is the onetime payment on the acceleration that we talked about last quarter for the retirement benefits that’s a change in control onetime item. Another $100 million were cost incurred to divest the assets again to carry over the benefit is in investing, which were the proceeds.

Unfortunately, the way the accounting worked we had to put the $100 million in operating and then the other $56 million relates mostly to either some merger costs and a little bit of restructuring. So that number when added back we're about mid-60s so right now I feel good about the track, but we do have a lot of onetime costs and to your specific question on engineering the line called contract assets and liabilities that was a hurt of about $84 million that isolates what the prepayment trend has been in engineering so obviously that prepayments are down.

There was a lot last year so that was a bit of a headwind related to the cash flow there. But this is something that we're working on a lot and I expect to get these numbers back to the historical levels. But we will have over this first six months of this year a lot of onetime cash merger costs that are still carrying over especially in the second quarter we’ll have some large tax out payments. As you may recall it'll be several hundred million of cash taxes we had to pay for the European divestiture. And Steve can handle I think the tonnage update on.

Steve Angell

So I don't have I would say information today that that I have a lot of confidence in terms of sharing with respect to the report. Because keep in mind, we just started migrating our systems and some of this takes a lot of time. But let me just kind of give you my view, if you talk about virtual light oil capacity, I would say we have capacity in Europe because we haven't been growing at a pace that would absorb that capacity, so that's not in tight supply.

Same thing would be true in South America. I think if you look at the U.S., you know it's been around 80%, 82% kind of liquid capacity utilization that locks and land and Oregon has been much tighter. And of course helium is in hot demand all over the world. There are shortages of helium.

If I look at pipeline demands, I would say that hydrogen if I look at just the base business in the U.S. Gulf Coast was a little lighter in first quarter. We didn't see them out spot hydrogen that we see – saw last year, that's really driven by Venezuelan crude and the shortage of Venezuela crude drives up cost, shrinks refinery margins. They didn't go as far. But I think that will probably sort itself out and get a little stronger as they sort out the crude feed stock issue.

With respect to metals pipelines, we operate a lot of our onsite business is very strong in the steel pipeline area and those volumes seem to be doing fine, but it's not end market demand driven, it seems to be based on the import substitution, based on the tariffs and on the fact that inventory levels were still – were quite low, so that need to be replenished. So that's that story.

If I go to Asia, I’m just going to really make a comment about China. The last numbers I looked at said that capacity utilization for merchant liquid was tightening up, which was a good thing, obviously a lot of capacity come on over the years, so that's positive. And I think the fact that the pricing, you are hearing a lot more positive regarding price realization in China and it has historically been lowest prices in the world. I think would also support the fact that capacity utilization is fairly high there.

Markus Mayer

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you so much.

Steve Byrne

Yes, thank you. Steve, you have mentioned that roughly 80% of the engineering backlog is external sale of equipment. Can you provide a little more disclosure on what kind of – what are the types of projects those are, how much of it is gases versus non-gases?

Steve Angell

I don't have that breakdown in front of me. I'd say it would be in the current backlog more skewed towards large natural gas plants. And olefins ethane crackers, there are some large – there are probably some big issues and some hydrogen content in there, but I think it's more skewed. I know it's more skewed towards natural gas. And ethane crackers at this point, and of course, if you look at our gas backlog at $3.5 billion, then it has two large projects in there today where Linde Engineering is building the hydrogen plants for our operations on the U.S. Gulf Coast with two major refineries.

So that's part of the internal backlog today. And then if you go back to the Singapore project that I mentioned is $1.4 billion, that will be additive to the syngas backlog, but that Linde Engineering will be building that.

Steve Byrne

And just to follow up on that Singapore project. You made a comment that you didn't think there were likely to be too many more like that? Or just scattered about over the years? Is – was that comment specifically about gasifying pitch? And I’m wondering whether you see this as an entree into gasifying coal, and whether you any change in your outlook for that type of the gasification opportunity for Linde?

Steve Angell

I was really referring more towards a pitch or a Vacuum resids, kind of gasification approach to address in part what IMO 2020 regulates, that's what I was early referring to, and I was not referring to coal gasification to produce intermediate chemicals or whatever in other places of the world, usually in China.

Steve Byrne

And your outlook on that opportunity? Is that change?

Steve Angell

For -- the coal …

Steve Byrne

Coal gasification …

Steve Angell

I don’t really -- we talk about this before, we have a supplied air separation units in China for coal gasification operations along the coast. And that's been part of our density strategy, we take much of liquids off of those projects and their customers, that we build are very comfortable with going forward. So that has been the bulk of what we have done it is not been in what they referred to as a coal triangle in China that just was never part of our strategy.

We've also supplied air separation units for petcoke gasification for -- and they were taking hydrogen and integrating it back into the refinery taking hydrogen and integrating it back into the refinery, so those are the kind of projects that we have done in China and I expect we'll see more of those going forward in the future, but that's my answer.

Steve Byrne

Thank you.

Kevin McCarthy

Yes good morning. I found the adjusted pro forma disclosures in pages 11 to 13 of your release to be very helpful. I was wondering if you intend to provide those results each quarter as we go or if there's a way to understand how 2Q versus 4Q 2018 would’ve trended in future SEC filing number one.

And then two Praxair in the past provided specific quarterly guidance you've elected not to do that today but Matt I think you indicated you're expecting moderate improvement just curious as to why the change, is it a function of many moving parts on the merger or indicative of how you intend to communicate as a combined company going forward?

Matt White

Hi Kevin, this is Matt I'll respond to those. I think first – to your first question. Yeah absolutely we intend to continue to include these, they’re necessary. We need the ability to explain the locks from the GAAP to the Performa and then to the adjusted. So we will continue to add those I think on the quarterly guidance that's something we're evaluating and we are looking towards that, as you can imagine we’ve really had one month in the quarter together we’re just closing in the second month.

So things like the monthly rhythm we’re getting better and better forecasting is a big part of that and we want to improve the forecasting to a more monthly type of rhythm as we get better at that and we get more confidence in what I’ll call short term outlooks, those are things that we’ll, we’ll incorporate at the top of the house and then make decisions how we communicate those.

So I think you hopefully just be patient each quarter we expect to get better. I mean obviously we have more information here than we had in March 1st, sequentials will be an area we'll add next quarter we'll start doing sequential within 2019. And so that is something that will become another element of this.

So with each step I expect to get better and better more transparency obviously we added the new segments but as you can imagine the first few quarters we've just got to get the system down of the combined company get the rhythm to a point that we're more comfortable to continue to disclose these more and more information externally.

Kevin McCarthy

Thank you very much.

Jim Sheehan

Good morning, and thank you. How does your EPS guidance translate into an adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year? And specifically what do you expect for DNA in 2019?

Matt White

Hey James this is Matt. So we're, we’re not giving an, an EBITDA outlook. So I think as you saw if you look below that EBIT line starting there I mean we feel pretty good about our level of interest right now. We still have a lot of moving capital around the world with the proceeds with some of the things like the squeeze out. But we'll see, but we are we're not giving an EBITDA outlook I think as far as the adjusted dots, I don't expect a lot of changes in that number other than normal assets coming on and assets coming off.

So and if we look at CapEx you know maybe $3 billion to $3.5 billion in that zone as projects come on stream obviously you'll see CapEx start to step up. And we always have assets coming off. So I would expect a normal depreciation kind of on adjusted basis that you would expect but we're not at this point we’re, we’re not giving an EBITDA outlook.

Jim Sheehan

And under the new segmentation how should we think about how the cost savings are distributed between these segments?

Steve Angell

Well I mean it's this is Steve. They we have I’ll go back to what, what I said our last call. When you look at the $900 million of cost synergies we said about a third of that is from organizational decentralization and corporate functions. And two-thirds of that would be from the regions both from a standpoint of overlap and in terms of operational efficiencies procurement, productivity etcetera.

And so you know we have those centered that those numbers broken down both by corporate and by regions by functions and each segment, each geography including Linde Engineering understands what their target is and they all again have developed or are developing very detailed cost and restructuring initiatives to address that.

But you know all the regions are participating clearly there's a lot of overlap in Asia as I mentioned earlier, but we also have overlap in the Americas, South America is a great example, we have the U.S. RemainCo that we have to integrate in the U.S. we have some operations in Mexico we have to integrate. And in Europe where there is less integration clearly from on the continent we do have an integration in the Mid-East and Russia that we're working on. And then we have other initiatives around cost that we’re working as well.

Neil Tyler

Yeah, good morning. I'd like to go back to the comments you made on pricing and to link that with the margin development in the Americas region year-on-year please. You mentioned that price was able to cover inflation globally, was that also the case in every region.

And the second part of the pricing question is really to follow-up on the comments you made about especially gases or helium in particular and whether that was a meaningful contributor to the overall 2% in any particular region or more broadly, when we think about looking at the pricing numbers that you've disclosed? Thanks.

Steve Angell

Well let me obviously I'll just start with the last comment and I can't say exact with respect to especially gas because I haven't seen that number, but clearly helium prices are higher, helium I mentioned earlier is a very tight supply around the world. So it is a piece of the 2% I can't tell you exactly how many basis points, but price increases in the helium are higher certainly higher than 2% and need to be just based on the cost inflation as a result of a shortage of helium and the fact that all sourcing contracts have moved up in terms of cost around the world.

But we want to make sure you're asking me did we cover inflation in every parts of the world. The answer is no. I mean there are going to be parts of the world certain products markets that are pricing just like helium as higher than 2%. There are some areas that is lower and we need to work on that.

So, generally speaking you want to at a minimum as the company make sure that you're covering your cost of inflation and that's a target that we have always had. There's certainly not a limitation on what the price realization could be. And in terms of driving up our operating margins or let's just say variable margins, you really have two ways to do that is increasing pricing and it's driving productivity and we work on both of those levers quite hard.

But it's going to be something that it's going to take some time as we obviously, it's something we spend a lot of time on in Praxair, we have for many, many years. And it's going to take a little bit more time to get everyone accustomed to what we are trying to do, the initiatives that we're rolling out. I think cylinder gas business is something that can be addressed sooner, because these are shorter term contracts then you have merchant liquid where we have various abilities to address cost pressure and also as those contracts renew and then of course on-site is a longer term situation.

Matt White

And Neil, this is Matt. Just to add two things to Steve. I think one, just in the Americas, I remember and Steve had mentioned this that we did have a bunch of stranded costs from DivestCo in the first quarter. So those obviously are something we have the ability and time. Now we're addressing in second quarter, so that will have an effect on the margin, but that's something that we're working on.

Secondly, on helium, the helium pricing will appear really across all segments, because in the other, we have the bulk helium or the wholesale helium. So it sells intercompany and it also sells to large global distributors from that other category. So, any inter-company transfer pricing increases would show up another. So any intercompany transfer pricing increases, would show up another and then end market price increases would show up in the segment. So the way our segments are laid out, helium price increases would be across kind of multiple segments including other.

Neil Tyler

That's very helpful. Thank you.

Steve Angell

Okay. And I think we have one last question remaining.

Scott Goldstein

Hi. This is Scott Goldstein on for P.J. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to ask on amid some of the onsite projects coming online and like Exxon in possibly in 2023. Is there any way that you can help us think about the huge earnings contribution from these projects going forward? Thank you.

Steve Angell

Well, you know this year as I stated before, based on the timing of the projects, a lot of it's at the end of the year, you know in terms of sales and EPS contributions kind of like 1% in 2019, 2020 as I look at the numbers, and 2021 looks to be more like you know certainly 2% on the sales. Maybe 2% to 3% from an EPS contribution standpoint in 2020 and 2021.

And I don't have 2020 and 2020 – I don't have 2022 in front of me, but I would expect at least a 2% and a % kind of relationship as well. And then as you go forward in 2023, obviously a project like Singapore puts a big dent in those numbers, so I would expect that to be very solid when we – when that project starts up in terms of the overall contribution and sales and EPS.

Scott Goldstein

Okay. Thank you. That's helpful.

