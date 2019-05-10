VIG: Why Not Consider This Dividend Growth ETF?

The US stocks have surged this year, but trader war tensions have once again taken center stage, and it remains unclear if the interest rate hikes will have any impact.

This has been a phenomenal year for US stocks. Although it appears that the good times could continue to roll in the future, particularly as the labor market remains strong and the economy expands at a robust pace, it wasn't long ago when the US stocks were on the brink of a bear market. I believe astute investors should also be prepared for a stock market sell-off or an increase in volatility, particularly since Wall Street is still facing some headwinds.

In this backdrop, I believe investors should consider the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). This ETF doesn't offer much in terms of dividend yield, but it makes up for it with a high-quality portfolio, which includes numerous blue-chip companies that have a solid track record of rewarding investors by growing dividends year in and year out, even during turbulent times.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The major US indices are currently hovering near record-highs following a strong earnings season and a solid GDP report, which has reduced recession-related concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have posted year-to-date gains of 13%, 17%, and 22%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), which measures options activity of the S&P 500 companies and is often referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, has fallen by 36% this year. But, earlier this week, the VIX spiked again after a tweet from President Donald Trump raised fresh fears about a trade war between the US and China, the world's largest economies.

Until last week, a number of US officials were hopeful that the US and China could sign a trade deal within weeks, which could end the market-disruptive clash between the two countries. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin even said that in late-April that the trade talks were in the "final laps." But, on Sunday, Trump expressed frustration at the pace of the negotiations and threatened to increase tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10% by the end of the week. This could, however, just be a negotiating tactic from the President, as opposed to an actual threat. But it could still backfire if China retaliates. In that case, Trump may have to impose the new tariffs, which might derail the trade talks. This could bring an end to the market's bull run and bring back uncertainty. In fact, the markets temporarily dipped, and the Cboe Volatility Index posted its biggest gain in more than a year in the aftermath of Trump's tweet.

Additionally, this also shows how quickly tensions can flare up between the US and China, without any warning, and it can have a negative impact on markets. That's something which investors should also keep in mind.

Furthermore, the US central bank has meaningfully increased the key lending rates since December 2016, which can fuel stock market gyrations in the future. Some analysts, as well as Fed officials, have pointed out that the gradual increase in interest rates can have uncertain economic effects and their impact might not become apparent until a year or more. Previously, changes in inflation-adjusted fed fund rates brought turbulence in the equity market some 30 months later. This means that the real fed funds rate, which has increased from as low as negative 3% in 2016 to around 1% currently, can bring volatility in the future. It is also understandable why a higher interest rate environment makes Wall Street nervous, considering it pushes borrowing costs higher, which can drag corporate earnings, investments, and economic activity.

In this environment, investors should play defense and get behind well-established companies which have demonstrated their ability to withstand business cycles and reward investors by consistently growing dividends for several years. Such dividend-paying stocks can potentially outpace the broad US market during turbulent times amid Sino-US trade war jitters and rising interest rates. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF holds a number of such dividend stocks.

Image: Vanguard

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, or VIG, is one of the most well-known, largest, and highly-liquid dividend funds with almost $36 billion of net assets under management and daily trading volume of around 826,000 shares (3-month average). Its closest rival is the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which has $18.6 billion of assets under management and has an average daily trading volume of around 625,000 shares.

Unlike a number of dividend ETFs, VIG doesn't offer much in terms of dividend yield. It currently offers a dividend yield of just 1.96%. Although that's higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.82%, that's still lower than what investors might get with a number of other dividend ETFs. The SDY, for instance, comes with a higher yield of 2.43%. Other well-known dividend funds, such as iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) come with yields of 3.32% and 2.90%, respectively.

VIG's offers below-average dividend yield because it focuses on dividend growth history and market cap during portfolio construction. That's in contrast to other ETFs, such as Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), which pick stocks based on high dividend yield. One benefit of this approach is that VIG ends up completely avoiding the risks associated with high-yielding stocks which may appear attractive on paper but can also be high-risk investments. A company which gives a high dividend yield could also be paying out more than it can support and may be forced to slash dividends in the future. A dividend cut can have a significant adverse effect on the stock price of such companies and drag the ETF's performance.

Instead, VIG invests only in the so-called Dividend Achievers, or those companies who have grown regular annual dividends for at least ten consecutive years. It follows the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index (previously known as the Dividend Achievers Select Index) which holds 183 US stocks that have this solid track record of dividend growth.

VIG may not offer much in terms of yield, but its portfolio consists of some of highest quality dividend stocks which generate reliable levels of cash flows and profits even as they go through various business cycles and face all sorts of business issues, including changes in consumer trends and political pressures. Their solid levels of cash flows and earnings have allowed them to return tons of cash to shareholders year in and year out for decades. Their performance is a testament to their rock-solid business model, which is underpinned by sustainable competitive advantages which enable the company to hold out against recessions.

Image: VIG - Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF.

A look at VIG's top-10 holdings, which together represent more than a third of the ETF, shows that it is dominated by blue chip dividend stocks. It has six Dividend Aristocrats in its top-10 holdings alone. This includes companies such as Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Walmart (WMT), McDonald's Corp. (MCD), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and Medtronic (MDT), which are among a select group of 57 S&P 500 companies which have delivered more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases. These are regarded as some of the best and most reliable dividend growth stocks with a solid track record of outperforming the broader market, particularly during difficult periods. I believe this makes VIG a high-quality dividend growth ETF.

VIG uses a modified market cap weighting methodology for portfolio construction. Its portfolio is heavily tilted towards large-cap companies which are also well-established dividend-paying stocks. VIG's median market cap is $87.7 billion. Note that VIG doesn't invest in REITs or MLPs.

What I also like about VIG is that it is a diversified ETF which doesn't have significant exposure to a single company. Its top-3 holdings are Procter & Gamble, Visa (V), and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), which get just 4.2%, 4.1%, and 4.1% of the fund's net assets, respectively. That's in contrast to other ETFs which are heavily tilted towards top-3 holdings which get more than a quarter of the fund's assets. In terms of sectors, VIG is tilted towards industrials (27.5% of net assets), consumer services (20.1% of net assets), and healthcare (12.4% of net assets).

In addition to this, VIG is also one of the lowest cost dividend ETFs. The fund comes with an expense ratio of 0.08%, which means that it charges just $8 per year on every $10,000 of investment. By comparison, nearly all those ETFs which hold companies with a long history of dividend growth usually come with a much higher expense ratio which ranges between 0.35% and 0.75%. This includes SDY and ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), which charge 0.35% each; Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend ETF (PEY), which charges 0.54%; and Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG), which has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

For these reasons, I believe the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is a great fund which investors should consider during these uncertain times. VIG has climbed 14% this year, which is largely in line with the performance of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, which have posted gains of 14.8% and 11.3%, respectively, in the same period. However, VIG is one of the most expensive ETFs in its dividend growth space since it is trading 21 times earnings, while its peers mentioned earlier are all priced between 13.9 times and 19.9 times earnings. I believe investors should wait for a dip before buying VIG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.