Lyft's Smoke And (Rearview) Mirrors: First Earnings Report Raises Suspicions

Revenues appear lumped together without segmentation of multi-modal metrics: presents as very murky waters.

Company is excited about bike and scooter business but doesn’t provide any details of the rollout.

Lyft Inc (Nasdaq: LYFT) released Q1 2019 earnings, and the conference call raised many suspicions as to the real growth of its core ridesharing business. Of course, the investigation into Lyft remains ongoing, and a few more rider/driver interviews have become relevant (like previously, the names, but not locations of drivers have been changed to provide anonymity). First and foremost, during rideshare IPO-mania, let's consider the following two accounts:

Charles J. a Lyft driver from Las Vegas, NV, who also works at a hospital in the daytime, said:

I was so dissapointed that they didn't offer shares to the drivers, after four years of doing a good job, keeping a high-rating, and building a business, they don't even let the foundation of their growth share in the stock offering.

However, according to Sam R., (a driver in the same city for both Uber and Lyft), will exercise his "special preferred option thing" which he alleges they have offered him, in order to take part in Uber's IPO, and he is excited despite having,

zero understanding of the markets, I am just happy to finally get to be a part of one of those stock deals. I guess I got lucky, jackpot huh!?

I opined to Sam that I wouldn't yell "Jackpot" just yet if I were in his shoes. I suggested to Sam that it may be beneficial to seek the advice of an independent and registered professional investment advisor before taking such a risk. Sam has promised to keep in touch regarding his decision, and subsequent experience on the Uber side of things.

Earnings!

As I mentioned last week in the “Lyft Transforming Shareholders into Bagholders” article comments section, I expected Lyft’s Q1 2019 numbers to spike due to Uber’s flat-rate surge pricing that chased drivers to Lyft’s platform (temporarily).

Perhaps it was the constant reiteration of how revenues purportedly grew

95% year-over-year (YOY)

as stated on the conference call by CFO Brian Roberts, which by the way drops to 58% in Q2 and 53% for FY 2019 revenues. Man, oh, man, talk about bein' stuck in the rearview mirror.

However, there was a lot of 'apples-and-oranges' type mixups of the metrics which creates suspicion surrounding the selective disclosure. Also, the abrupt metrics-reporting changes and various attempted perspectives of profits including GAAP, non-GAAP net income/operating income, adjusted EBITDA and the so-called contribution margin metric which discounts basically all the expense needed to run a business.

So, thus we shall continue the saga of what it's like to learn more and more from the underworld of ridesharing...

Why Would Lyft Not Disclose the Gross Bookings for Q1 2019?

Lyft will no longer disclose gross bookings figures or total ride counts. In their IPO S-1 Filing, Lyft clearly states (See page 82).

we expect that our revenues grow as our Bookings grow.

Why would Lyft not disclose the booking numbers or the revenue as a percentage of bookings "RPB" also known as their 'take rate'?

According to CEO Logan Green,

We’re now aggressively investing in new areas including those where revenue equals bookings. So, we want to try to avoid investor confusion. Lyft takes rates could increase solely based on the relative proportion of initiatives, where revenue equals bookings.

All this in just a single-quarter?

Lyft CEO Logan Green (left), and President/Co-Founder John Zimmer. Source: Fortune.

Lyft refused to disclose any financial data on their bike and scooter business.

With a 95% YOY revenue growth rate, the bookings number should have easily doubled or tripled if the take rate was higher than Q4 2018 of 28.7%, right? What if it didn’t?

If bookings grew at a lower price, then that means Lyft took a larger share of the fares (from drivers) so their RPB or receive rate must have improved, right? Lyft cryptically confirmed,

Take rate improved in Q1, but the company will focus on revenues going forward.

That equals no further bookings disclosure. Why would Lyft no longer disclose bookings when that is the accurate measure of top-line growth?

According to CEO Logan Green on the conference call,

Revenue as a percentage of bookings increased in the first quarter on both a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis. We believe it’s more important for investors to analyze the performance using revenue going forward.

Talk about changing the goal posts after the football game has started. Lyft also didn’t bother disclosing the total number of rides given for Q1 2019 or market share growth. In terms of trips,

we will report important ride milestones from time to time,” Green states.

He added:

We believe it’s better for investors to understand trends in our business based on active riders and revenue per active riders.

Is There A Decline Of Rider Demand?

Could the real reason for not including bookings and ride information is the plateauing rider's demand for the core ridesharing business?

Lyft chose to report the revenue per “active” riders (RPAR) and the YOY growth (46%). A rider is determined to be “active” if they take at least one-ride per quarter. That’s akin to referring to a person with an active heartbeat as “actively” breathing. Lyft identifies "active riders" by unique mobile phone number. If a rider changes their mobile phone number or adds a new phone number and takes a ride on both, they are considered two active riders.

While 'active riders' are considered a metric quantified by users that order services through the Lyft mobile app, the actual RPAR calculation gets a bit tricky.

Does this mean total gross quarterly revenue included all incomes streams? Well, Per S-3 filing page 91:

We primarily generate revenue from drivers for the use of our ridesharing marketplace, riders for the use of our bikes and scooters and renters under our Express Drive program with the Select Express Drive Partner.

Rather than provide disclosure by different multi-modal segments, as Uber did, Lyft lumps everything into one revenue figure, then divides that number by active riders to determine the RPAR. Per S-3 filing page 81:

We define revenue-per-active-riders (RPAR) as quarterly revenue divided by the number of Active riders for the same quarter.

Did Lyft grow RPAR organically or did it acquire it from the $251 million purchase of Motivate, Inc?

Simplifying this further: this only means revenues from car rides, scooter, and bike rentals. Does the revenue figure include Lyft’s car rental revenues from Express Drive? Does Lyft mix total revenues including those from non-active riders to get their RPAR value?

Take the following hypothetical manner that could boost revenues (as seen in the S-3 filing page 105):

The revenue recognized for the year ended December 31, 2018, under the Select Express Drive Partner arrangement was $54.8 million.

If true, where is this accounted for? Is this a measure of how much Lyft could be subsidizing the rides?

Part of the revenue growth may come from inflation of fares through driver bonuses and incentives on which Lyft takes their commission. When they add this; there is an implication of further subsidization impacting Lyft's income statement--not in any way qualified as gross booking since the riders aren’t paying the additional amount directly.

Last week, Derrick H., a sharp, albeit recently-terminated financial advisor from Long Beach, CA, who claims to split his time between dogsitting, driving Lyft, and playing in a Nirvana cover-band (as Kurt Cobain); reached out. Derrick said,

Ok, figure this, a rider pays like fifteen bucks for a Lyft ride to Compton. That’s a $15 for all of everything. If Lyft adds a $5 bonus to subsidize driver incentive, it will bump up the total ride revenue generated to $20.

However, this is in fact not the case, but it took a while to figure it out, the truth is in their S-1 that whatever the driver incentives are they "back them out" of the revenues, but there's no clarity surrounding this in the 8-K. Uber and Lyft share identical processes from the app features to accounting, so it's not out of line to believe they process the subsidies similarly.

However, a proportionate rise in losses with revenue growth may be a clue. Thus, selling 50-cent hamburgers for a dime.

It may sound far-fetched, however, I asked Michael S., (an Uber/Lyft) driver from Colleyville, TX):

they (UBER) did a thing with their 'metals' program back in '16 by paying drivers like 2X or something during certain hours in different cities and such. They skim you on the total payout for the trip! Like my customer pays ten bucks for the trip. They add another ten bucks to the fare under the 2X multiplier for a total of twenty bucks!

In short, they took their 20% service fee of $4 on a $10 fare which included the $10 bonus that was subsidized. This would imply revenue had doubled, when in reality it was flat.

It’s no secret that Lyft subsidizes the actual costs for a ride. The question is how much were they and are they now subsidizing?

The YOY Cost of Revenues jumps 77% from $260 million to $463 million in Q1 2019, while Lyft purports the drop in Sales and Marketing as a percentage of revenues to 29% from 42%. While Cost of Revenues is mostly related to insurance reserves, there’s no breakdown.

How About Those Bikes and Scooters?

Lyft Bicycle Concept. Source: Lyft.

Lyft completed its acquisition of Motivate, Inc., the country’s largest bike-share company accounting for 80% of all bike-share trips, for $251 million in November of 2018. According to a Seeking Alpha article, Motivate generated revenues of $100 million in 2017.

Their homepage displays the total rides in their top markets for 2018:

New York: 17.6 million

Washington D.C.: 3.5 million

Chicago: 1.77 million

Bay Area, CA: 1.80 million

Boston 1.77 million.

Lyft's Scooter Concept. Source: Curbed Atlanta.

When Cowen Analyst John Blackledge asked for details about the bikes and scooters initiative on the conference call,

how incremental as a percentage of revenues (did you earn) from bike and scooters in the quarter?

Logan Green responded that they are in nine markets and 15 with scooters but

We’re not going to be breaking that out separately, on the economic side… but the first few (New York) customers will be able actually to book a Citi bike within the Lyft app.

CFO Brian Roberts chimed in,

additionally, as we continue to grow our bike and scooter business, it’s worth noting seasonality. (2019) Is going to be our first summer and fall with both bikes and scooters. We anticipate that revenue per active riders may be more-flat over this period, especially, if there’s a positive surprise the number of active riders from the new 'bike and scooter customers.'

The latter sounds like RPAR may flatten because the users that rent bikes/scooters through the LYFT app will be categorized as active riders, which juices the rider-count but dilutes the revenue-per-rider actively using the platform. Riders are just swiping credit cards to use the bikes now.

Not All the Bells-and-Whistles

While Lyft insinuates that bike and scooter rental business will be so impactful as to warrant a change in their reporting metrics, investors shouldn’t assume this business is free money. Lyft is on the hook for a $100 million investment in New York City to build-out their bike infrastructure to accommodate for 40,000 rental bikes.

As for the scooter business, San Diego passed a regulation requiring a $5,000 licensing fee and $150-per scooter fee every six-months to operate.

Jerry M. a Lyft driver from Laguna Niguel, CA, when interviewed, responded:

I don't get it, people don't want to buy rollerblades or ride on scooters, they want a ride in a motor car. Man all those kids up there in San Fran think they're all eco-friendly and the kids think they are saving the icebergs riding a scooter while I'm here eating fritos, drinking a big-gulp, and driving a Corolla while they do half the work, and sell stock and make enough to buy some big (expletive) boat, it's some (expletive).

Did Lyft Include Motivate Revenues into Q1 2019 Earnings?

In the Q1 2019 earnings press release, Lyft states:

With acquired businesses, including Motivate, only riders that have taken a ride or rented a bike or scooter through our Lyft app during the quarter will count as an active rider. Lyft defines Revenue per Active riders as quarterly revenue divided by the number of Active riders for the same quarter.

If Motivate revenues were included in Q1 earnings, but their riders aren’t, then this would boost the revenues without adding more active riders thereby increasing the RPAR figure. The effects are magnified on a YOY-basis since there were no bike and scooter rentals in Q1 2018. Keep in mind that Motivate operates under different brand names including Citi Bike in New York, Capital Bikeshare in Washington D.C. and Fore GoBike in San Francisco. Transactions are made using a credit or debit card, not the Lyft app (yet).

Where are those revenues being recorded?

Sales and Marketing Expense Falling as a Percentage of Revenues

Lyft continued to highlight the decline in sales and marketing expense to 29% of revenues from 42% for Q1 2018 throughout the conference call. However, this includes driver referral bonuses, which can impact recruitment and driver liquidity.

From the Lyft IPO S-3 filing on page 92: Sales and Marketing.

Sales and marketing expenses primarily consist of advertising expenses, riders incentives and refunds, personnel-related compensation costs and driver incentives for referring new drivers or riders. Sales and marketing costs are expensed as incurred.

Lyft raised the referral bonus requirements and decreased the payouts. How can this not negatively impact new driver recruitment? Unfortunately, Lyft doesn’t provide any color on actual driver recruitment costs or retention rates.

Lyft’s Answer to Regulatory Threats

When asked about how Lyft is approaching the regulatory landscape, they pointed out hiring Anthony Foxx, former Obama Transportation Secretary and Mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, to handle regulatory issues as Chief Policy Officer. Lyft President John Zimmer replied,

So, he understands both local and federal politics and opportunities in transportation. We’re investing locally, and we’re listening to make sure that the actions we’re taking are aligned with the interests of the local officials.

I'm curious if Foxx is making any headway with Bill DeBlasio?

Anthony Foxx (left), with Pres. Obama (right) served as U.S. Sec. of Transportation from 2013-2017, he now is with Lyft. Source: USA Today.

NY TLC Utilization Rate Double-Edged Sword

On February 1, 2019, New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission (NYC TLC) rolled out their new policies for E-ride hailing services applicable to the significant ride-hailing companies that included Uber, Lyft, June and Via. The significant change requires the adoption of the utilization rate pay formula for its drivers. Lyft sued NYC in January 2019 to block the new driver pay policy claiming it gave Uber an unfair advantage.

In a March 2019 blog post, Lyft points out that it had to “stabilize the markets” in New York City. On the two-days Lyft didn’t subsidize costs, “rider prices increased 26%, and ridership dropped by 26%” from the two-days of the prior week. Both drivers and TNCs got hit from the drop in demand as riders sought other alternatives including Uber, cabs or mass transit. Lyft lost its lawsuit to block the rollout on May 1, 2019.

The Flaw with Utilization Rate

While the intended effect was to boost driver pay following minimum wage standards after expenses, the most striking result was a boost in rider fares causing riders to demand to fall off. Additionally, a closer look at the Utilization Rate formula execution indicates that drivers don’t get paid for time idling (as perceived) on the app without a ride. The idle time while logged in is factored into the riders rides that drivers complete. In other words, unless drivers have riders, they get no real benefits of the Utilization Rate pay. The demand drop has caused drivers to make even less than before due to the decrease in completed rides. This will cause continued erosion in driver liquidity as riders demand continues to dwindle. Fewer trips equate to lower utilization rates which will force Lyft to subsidize even more of the rider fares and driver costs. Lyft loses riders demand and driver liquidity.

Sacrificing Growth for Profits

Lyft stated that FY 2019 would be the peak period of losses before the company pursues a path to profitability within three years. The execution strategy is absent, however.

However, in the off-chance that Lyft turns profitable by sacrificing growth, the market would re-price the shares to realistic multiples of the transportation and logistics industry with a normal Price-to-Earnings (P/E) and Price-to-Sale (P/S). After the Q1 2019 conference call, investors must be scratching their heads. Which goal posts are they going to move next? After the hype from the Uber IPO dies down, reality should set in. At a generous 2.6X P/S, Lyft should be trading closer to $19-per share.

