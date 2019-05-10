ITT Overlooked And Undervalued As A Late-Cycle Play

ITT is building a stronger value-driven business and management is more than happy to incorporate the best ideas of its peers and rivals.

I’m not sure it’s entirely appropriate to call a stock followed by over a dozen sell-side analysts and widely-owned by institutions “overlooked”, but I don’t get the sense that ITT (ITT) is as widely-known among investors as it should be. And that’s a shame. ITT isn’t perfect, but I like this diversified industrial’s philosophy of adopting best practices irrespective of their source, not to mention broad late-cycle exposure and a strong growth auto business.

Below the mid-$60’s, I think ITT is undervalued. While there is some asbestos liability here, I believe it is well-covered, and the company has the dry powder available to make select acquisitions to build out its operations further. I believe the perception of the auto business has already corrected, and ITT’s short-cycle industrial exposure is moderate, and so I believe this is a good time and place to consider this name.

Generally Healthy, Albeit Choppy, Results

ITT’s first quarter was better than expected, though with a few moving parts. Revenue rose 5% in organic terms, coming in about 2% better than expected. Gross margin declined by a point, but operating income rose 14% and segment income rose 9%, driving more than half of the EPS beat (a higher-quality beat, in other words).

Industrial Process drove revenue growth, with over 15% growth on the back of broad-based strength in chemicals, oil/gas, and process industrial markets (biopharma, pulp/paper, et al). Connect and Control generated 6% growth, helped by healthy demand in aerospace and defense. Motion Technologies was weaker, and weaker than expected, with revenue down 1% on mid-single-digit declines in underlying build-rates in the auto sector.

Looking at segment profits, IP was by far the strongest with 35% growth and 170bp of margin improvement, while Motion Technologies 2% segment profit contraction still drove 110bp of margin expansion and company-leading margins of almost 20%. Connect and Control grew 19%, with 200bp of margin expansion to just under 17%.

Orders were certainly mixed. Overall orders rose just over 1% in organic terms, with Motion down more than 3%. IP saw better than 6% growth, decelerating from the 12% growth in the fourth quarter, but still up on a sequential basis. Connect and Control orders rose a little less than 6%, accelerating from the fourth quarter.

Plenty Is Working Right Now

As indicated to varying degrees by other companies like Honeywell (HON), Emerson (EMR), and IDEX (IEX), these are good times for later-cycle process industry end-markets. Oil & gas companies, refiners, and a range of chemical companies continue to invest in brownfield and greenfield projects, driving orders and sales of ITT’s pumps and valves. Considering the large project pipeline/funnel highlighted by Emerson recently in end-markets like oil/gas, chemicals, and LNG, I have few near-term worries about this business, though I do have concerns that order growth rates have peaked (not saying orders have peaked, just order growth rates).

The Motion business is going to be more challenging in the near term, particularly with auto sales down across the world. This business, which is largely brake pads, is highly skewed toward Europe, but China represents a significant growth market for the company, and ITT has likewise been gaining share with U.S.-based builders in recent years. I expect ITT to outgrow underlying builds throughout 2019, and grow nicely longer-term, but growth rates probably won’t look all that impressive until the fourth quarter at the soonest.

The Connect and Control business is doing well now on strength in aerospace and defense, but areas like harsh environmental for oil/gas are also doing okay, and medical remains an interesting longer-term opportunity for the company.

Learn From The Best And Strive To Get Better

Regular readers of mine know I don’t have much regard for most of the various and sundry branded “business systems” out there. In the case of ITT, though, I do like management’s operating philosophy. First, management is always on the lookout to take costs out, and I think the margin trajectory shows that progress. I’d also note that the company is good about reapplying its own technology into new markets and opportunities – the company entered the rotocraft and EV charging markets primarily by repurposing existing technologies from other businesses.

What I like even more, though, is what I regard as a certain level of humility from management on the part of finding and implementing other companies’ best ideas. Management has spoken openly of its respect for Amphenol’s (APH) entrepreneurial spirit and its ability to hold its business/managers to account without micro-managing them. Management has also spoken in complementary terms of IDEX’s high-margin/wide-moat “niche” business focus, and seems to be using that as a roadmap for its M&A strategy.

The Outlook

Cyclical markets are called that for a reason, and the markets ITT serves in end-markets like chemicals, oil/gas, and process industry are cyclical … they just happen to be on the upswing right now. That will reverse eventually, but ITT has sizable auto exposure (roughly 40% or so of sales) that should start improving later this year and still offers organic growth opportunities above and beyond underlying build-rate growth. Other more emergent opportunities, like medical, should have a longer ramp for growth, and I won’t be surprised to see ITT acquire more exposure to markets like biopharma over time.

My modeling assumptions work out to a long-term revenue growth rate of between 4% and 5%, which would be a little high for an ordinary industrial, but I think ITT’s market share/market expansion opportunities in areas like autos and process industry support a slightly higher growth rate. I do expect ITT to hold a double-digit FCF margin and improve it slightly over time, driving FCF growth on the boundary between mid and high single-digits.

Discounting the cash flows back, I believe ITT shares should trade in the mid-$60’s, and I get a similar answer from my margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA model, with a fair value around $67.50.

The Bottom Line

ITT isn’t dirt-cheap, nor does have it the same level of margins or quality as Honeywell or IDEX, but I believe the quality/risk/opportunity balance here is quite appealing nonetheless. I think the arrow is pointing up with respect to this company’s execution, and while this strong process-driven cycle won’t last, I believe quality companies can do well long term throughout the cyclical ups and downs. You have to do your own due diligence, of course, but this is an under-followed industrial name that I believe is worth a closer look now.

