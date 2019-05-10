Acacia Research Corporation's (ACTG) Management on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Al Tobia

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. This quarter, we achieved an important milestone with a successful reconstitution of our Board of Directors. Yesterday, we announced that Isaac Kohlberg, Senior Associate Provost and Chief Technology Development Officer at Harvard University; and Luis Rinaldini, CEO of Groton Partners and former Vice Chairman and Global Head of Telecom Mergers & Acquisitions at Credit Suisse First Boston, have joined our board.

This follows the recent additions of Katharine Wolanyk and Maureen O'Connell to our board in January. We are also pleased to announce that Maureen has been named Chairman of the Board. Isaac is a renowned IP expert. He is an established leader who has been a pioneer in connecting academic innovation and commercial development.

Luis has enjoyed an impressive career in finance, technology and health care with the recent emphasis on matters related to pharmaceutical royalties. Further, Luis's broad transactional experience in IP will be immensely valuable to our organization.

Isaac and Luis join Katharine Wolanyk, who we appointed to the board in January. Katharine was named a world leading IP strategist by IAM in 2015 through 2018. She currently leads Burford's intellectual property business. We have added four directors now over the past few months with exceptional IP governance and M&A expertise, focused on technology and life sciences. We did not rush this effort. It was very important to identify and attract candidates who are independent with exemplary qualifications.

Clifford and I are very proud of our success in this area. We were supported throughout by our first recruited Director, Allen Bradley, who did not hesitate to join us in the immediate aftermath of the previous shareholder meeting and join our board rebuilding process. We all owe him a great debt of gratitude. We will shortly be finalizing a preliminary proxy for the 2019 Annual Meeting with significantly enhanced corporate governance policies.

During the first quarter, we closed the acquisition of two patent portfolios for a total of $3.75 million. This number is shown on our balance sheet under recruit patent and acquisition costs. Our team is prudently advancing a growing pipeline of opportunities and proceeding with financial rigor. As noted, we believe the IP market to be deeply dislocated. While we are actively evaluating opportunities, we continue to believe it is critical to maintain a solid balance sheet and expanded financial flexibility.

I would now like to turn the call over to Clifford for a review of our Q1 results.

Clifford Press

Thank you, and good morning. I'll provide an overview of the first quarter financial results, but more detail is available in the press release issued yesterday and also in the upcoming quarter report on Form 10-Q, which we will file with the SEC. Cash and short-term investments totaled $167.9 million at March 31, up approximately $2 million from $165 million end of December 31. Revenues for the first quarter, as expected and previously shared, were $3.4 million.

We currently have eight active assertion programs involving the legacy portfolio. While we do not expect additional settlement – while we do expect additional settlements and license revenues to be generated in 2019, these opportunities are likely the last significant revenues from our legacy portfolio.

Our new licensing and IP team is working to invigorate the patent pipeline. As activity to identify new investments and deploy capital has increased, so has the scale, scope and quality of our deal flow. With the new board now in place, we are working diligently to appoint an executive team.

We shall progress to report on this effort by the time we file our second quarter results. In closing, I would like to reiterate our guidance for the current operations at Acacia. The remaining portfolio at Acacia has a limited number of remaining licenses to be negotiated. For the full year, we expect revenues of approximately $25 million, and net cash from operations of around $5 million before investing a budgeted $20 million in new IP. We believe that our current IP team can research and process a $20 million run rate of new IP CapEx.

I'd now like to open the call for questions. Operator?

