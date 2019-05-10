Another Metric Screams Recession

We are likely in the throes of recession.

Rhonda and Ben Lieurance relaxing in Elkhart. Source: The New York Times

U.S. economic expansion has been aided by trillions in stimulus from the Federal Reserve. A large part of that stimulus has gone to big business and to help spur asset prices. We now appear to be at an inflection point. Sans more stimulus the economy could falter.

Larry Kudlow, economic advisor to President Trump, recently suggested the Fed should cut interest rates before economic malaise sets in:

The U.S. economy is off to its best start to a year since 2015 and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says Federal Reserve should still add stimulus by cutting interest rates ... "The inflation rate continues to slip lower and lower," Kudlow told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Friday. "Even according to the Fed's own spokespeople, from the chairman on down, that could open the door to a target rate reduction."

The Fed's inflation metric is personal consumption expenditures (ex-energy) ("PCE"). PCE growth has not met the target 2% target for the past few months. PCE growth for January, February, and March of this year was 1.8%, 1.7%, and 1.6%, respectively. This anemic growth likely prompted Kudlow's recent comments.

According to the Atlantic, RV shipments could be used as a metric to predict the health of the economy:

RV sales turn out to be a pretty good predictor too: When RV sales are doing well, the economy follows; when RV sales tank, the economy is soon to tank too ... The RV industry has repeatedly fallen in advance of more widespread economic troubles. RV sales started dropping in 1999; the economy did not crash until 2001. Between 2006 and 2007, RV sales again dropped-this time 9.5 percent. The GDP still grew in that period, at an annual rate of 4.5 percent. But between 2007 and 2009 GDP growth slowed to 1.7 percent, and dropped 2 percent between 2008 and 2009. In fact, RV sales track closely with the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, an oft-used measure that pulls together a series of factors, including average weekly hours in manufacturing, building permits issued, average weekly claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers' new orders, stock prices, and average consumer expectations, to predict how the economy will fare.

RV shipments for March 2019 were 38,015, down 26% Y/Y. Towables fell 26%, while motorhomes fell 30%. This follows a 15% decline in February 2019, and a 4% decline for full-year 2018. Shipments through year-to-date March 2019 are down 27%.

The decline in 2018 came after a very strong year for the RV industry the year before. Free-falling shipments could portend we are already in the throes of a recession. If consumers feel angst about the economy then they may cut spending on discretionary items like RVs. Spending on automobiles and luxury goods could be next to get hit. It could be only a matter of time before such spending cuts reverberate through the economy.

Unemployment In Elkhart, Indiana Continues To Climb

The lion's share of RVs are sold in Elkhart, IN. The city has about 55,000 residents. RV manufacturers tend to tailor their hiring needs around RV demand. Unemployment in the region could be another harbinger of RV demand.

March 2019 unemployment for Elkhart was 3.2%, up from 2.4% in the year earlier period. Unemployment in the U.S. was 3.9%, down from 4.1% in the year earlier period. The spike in Elkhart unemployment likely reflects waning demand for RVs and a decline in the work week for employees. If Elkhart catches cold then the rest of the country could catch pneumonia.

Conclusion

RV shipments continue to free fall, suggesting recessionary pressures are upon us. Investors should also avoid RV stocks like LCI Industries (LCII), Thor (THO) and Camping World (CWH).

Disclosure: I am/we are short THO, CWH, LCII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.