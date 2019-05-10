Calyxt Continues To Make More Progress Than Is Shown In The Share Price

High-fiber wheat is taking a little longer to get to the market, but the initial tests suggest an interesting product with three times the fiber of conventional wheat.

Make no mistake, Calyxt (CLXT) still has a long row to hoe. Although this bio-ag has now logged its first commercial sales in multiple product types, the company is likely somewhere around five years away from its first profitable quarters and six or so years away from being free cash flow positive. Moreover, a lot of the growth I model for Calyxt comes its high-oleic soybean product, a product category that has attracted plenty of competitive attention, and there is still a risk that a segment of consumers turn against gene-edited foods in the way they have against genetically-modified foods produced from seeds developed by the likes of DowDuPont’s (DWDP) Corteva or Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY).

Although the shares have rebounded from the time of my last update, I don’t believe the shares fully reflect the progress and potential of the company. There have been some pushouts relating to commercial and development pipelines, but nothing out of the ordinary for a company at this stage, and there is meaningful upside from here as the company scales up its HO soy program and advances other projects to the market.

Incremental Progress

Calyxt is not yet reporting meaningful revenue, so the company’s quarterly earnings reports are still more about cash burn and progress with its pipeline, including its initial commercialization efforts for its HO soy products (soy meal and the HO soybean oil it has named Calyno).

Calyxt ended the quarter with a little under $86 million in cash ($67 million net). Cash burn has been fairly steady of late, and this cash balance should get the company into 2022 before further funding is needed.

The company announced its first commercial sales of Calyno in the fourth quarter to a small Midwestern foodservice company that operates restaurants and private label brands, and efforts continue to expand the opportunity. A national foodservice distributor has also picked up the product as of April, which should improve the profile of the product.

This quarter, Calyxt added its first sale of the HO soy meal (what’s left over after the soybeans are crushed to extract the oil) for use as livestock feed. Meaningful revenue from this product has been pushed back a bit (the second quarter or later), but at least it’s a start.

Calyxt has been updating investors for some time about the number of engagements, trials, and “active negotiations” it has been having with potential customers, but I don’t really believe tracking these is all that productive. The upward trajectory of potential commercial interest is positive, of course, but at the end of the day what matters is real contracts (not discussions) and actual revenue. I do expect that to pick up in the next couple of quarters, with multiple millions of dollars of revenue, and full-year commercialization revenue of around $8 million as the company sells out its initial 2018 harvest.

Back On The Farm…

It’s always challenging when your business model is predicated upon literally growing your product, but Calyxt has made progress too on the sourcing side. Once again the company exceeded its acreage target, with 55,000 acres contracted for 2019 (against an updated target around 50K and an initial target of 40K). Calyxt is now sold out for 2019, and the company has over 150 growers on board, though the retention rate has slipped to the mid-70%’s. Management has put out an initial target of 100K-plus acres for 2020, and this will need to keep growing if Calyxt is going to hit its targets.

To help that process, the company formed a partnership with Agtegra back in February. A large farmer-owned cooperative, Agtegra is a top-10 ag retailer and this relationship will bring multiple benefits to Calyxt. First is access to more than 6,000 farmers in the Dakotas. Second, is the provision of services to Calyxt in areas like logistics, transport, field services, and storage and handling, including the ID preservation that is an important part of the commercialization strategy.

Management is still working on a couple of new HO soy varieties for commercialization in 2020/2021 (down from 2 to 4 previously), and the company is also moving forward with high-fiber wheat. While commercialization timelines have been pushed out (to 2022), initial tests suggest that the flour from this gene-edited variety has three times the fiber of regular wheat flour. Calyxt has also completed field trials of an alfalfa edited to be more digestible to livestock, and commercialization could begin in 2021/2022. As this is a productivity-enhancing product exclusively for farmers, I expect this sales and commercial ramp process will take longer – as companies like S&W Seed (SANW) have shown, getting farmers to adopt new alfalfa varieties is a time-consuming process.

The Outlook

Calyxt doesn’t have the greatest initial track record with hitting its own targets on commercialization. It took the company longer to sign its first commercial agreement, realize its first commercial sales, sell out its 2018 harvest (that was supposed to happen by April of 2019), and so on. Likewise, the timeline on high-fiber wheat has been pushed out. These are frustrating developments to be sure, but not all that uncommon for early-stage companies. This is why I have always modeled a longer/slower ramp than management guided, and also why I use a hefty discount rate when valuing the company.

I expect Calyxt’s revenue to ramp meaningfully from here as Calyno catches on with customers in the foodservice and packaged food industries. I believe Calyxt will be annualizing at $100 million in revenue 2021 and actually reach $100 million in trailing 12-month revenue in 2022. I believe revenue can reach $1.5 billion in 2028, with two-thirds to three-quarters of that coming from the HO soy product lines (and most of the rest coming from high-fiber wheat). Products like alfalfa and cold-resistant potatoes could offer upside beyond that.

I previously laid out my initial profitability expectations, and I expect the company to be free cash flow positive in 2025. Discounting the cash flows back, I believe Calyxt shares are worth around $19 to $21 today. The only major change between this and my prior target was simply moving the DCF model ahead a year (from 2018 to 2019), which kicked out a year of negative cash flow (about $5 million better than I’d modeled, by the way) and brought in a new year of positive FCF on the far end.

The Bottom Line

Calyxt is a high-risk speculative pick. The company has managed to commercialize the first gene-edited product for human consumption, but there will be ample competition in high-oleic soybean oil, and there are still risks regarding regulatory and consumer sentiment toward gene-edited products for human consumption. Beyond that, there are still plenty of commercialization challenges for what is still a very small company with limited resources. All that said, though, I believe Calyxt has made some positive steps over the last six months and I don’t think the share price fully reflects that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.