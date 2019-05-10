Textron Inc.: Only Commercial Aviation Is Performing Well And Competition Is Increasing

The Aviation segment led by the Cessna and Beechcraft brands are increasing revenue and EPS. But the business jet market is becoming more competitive.

Thesis

In this article I discuss Textron Inc. (TXT). Textron came to my attention due to its comparatively low P/E ratio of ~14.0 suggesting that it is undervalued relative to historical averages. Notably, this P/E ratio is also much less than S&P 500's average of ~21.8. It is also lower than that of other diversified conglomerates such as United Technologies Corporation (UTX) and Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) or even that of aerospace and defense companies such as Lockheed Martin (LM).

Textron is not that well known of a company. But it is a major player in the commercial aviation market, especially light business jets and turboprops. But it is not as large a player in the traditional business jet market. Textron also has a large operation in military rotor aircraft and commercial off-road vehicles. But despite the strength in commercial aviation, Textron is struggling to increase revenue. Much of this is due to weak end markets or insufficient scale in three of the four business segments. Furthermore, there is increasing competition in the business jet market. This combination keeps me from being a buyer of this stock.

Overview of Textron

Textron is a diversified aerospace, defense and industrial conglomerate. The company designs, develops and manufactures military aircraft, military munitions, civilian aircraft, recreational vehicles, engines, etc. Textron also provides services and maintenance. The company is organized into five business segments that are Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. Textron sells the well-known Cessna, Beechcraft, Bell Helicopter, Arctic Cat, Cushman and EZ-GO brands. The company also makes the V-22 Osprey for the U.S. Marines. Textron receives about 60% of its revenue from the Aviation and Bell segments. The company has revenue of about ~$15B and a market capitalization of ~$12.2B.

Cessna Citation Mustang

Q1 2019 Earnings Was Driven by The Aviation Segment

In Q1 2019, Textron reported earnings per share of $0.76, up 5.6% on year-over-year basis. But the top line decreased to $3,109M from $3,296M on a YoY basis. Notably, only the Aviation segment exhibited increased revenue while the other three operating business segments all had lower revenue due to primarily to lower volume. In addition, divesture of the Tools & Test product line reduced revenue in the Industrial segment. EPS increased for Q1 but only due to operating margins rising to 9.5% from 8.5% a year ago. This fact that three of Textron's four business segments are facing declining revenue and EPS is only increasing due to cost management indicates that the company is facing difficult times. However, this is not surprising since many other industrial conglomerates are struggling with top and bottom line growth. The first chart below shows that only the Aviation segment is performing well from the perspective of top line growth. The second chart shows that even after accounting for divestitures only the Aviation segment is experiencing organic growth.

Textron's Revenues and Profits Comparisons for Q1 On A Year-Over-Year Basis

Commercial Aviation Is Textron's Strength but Competition Is Increasing

Textron owns the Cessna and Beechcraft brands. These brands focus on the traditional business jet, light business jet and turboprop markets. These types of aircraft are designed to carry small groups of people such as corporate executives, entertainers, wealthy individuals, sportspersons, etc. In general, this has historically been a growing market. Textron Aviation does not compete in the larger jet market that is dominated by The Boeing Company (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). Textron Aviation's products are seen in the chart below.

Textron Aviation Major Products

In business jets, the largest market is North America, but the fastest growing markets are the Middle East and Africa. The predicted CAGR is 1.49% from 2019 to 2024. But saying that, the market can be volatile. For example, the business jet market peaked in 2008 and dropped to half that amount during and after the Great Recession until 2015. The top half of the business market is not predicted to return to its 2008 peak until 2021 while the smaller cabin segment (light business jet) has an even longer expected time period to return to its peak. In addition, there is a growing trend for customers to prefer business jets that can travel greater than 5,000 nautical miles leading to difficulties in the light business jet market.

The two largest players in the traditional business jet segment are Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) and Gulfstream owned by General Dynamics (GD). Cessna and Dassault are the next largest players. Embraer has the smallest market share. These jets typically cost in excess of $26M and some of the larger ones cost over $50M.

On the other hand, the light business jet market is dominated by Cessna. Its popular Citation-series models comprise over one-third of the market segments output. However, this is a very competitive segment and the number of competitors is generally increasing. Other competitors include Embraer and Bombardier. Newcomers to this segment are HondaJet and Pilatus. Lastly, Cirrus competes at the lower end with very light business jets.

The turboprop market is much small than the business jet market. The largest and fastest growing part of this market in Asia-Pacific. These aircraft are used for short-haul operations. Textron's Cessna and Beechcraft brands sell aircraft in this segment but small- and mid-sized turboprops. Competitors include Piper, Pilatus, de Havilland and Saab. The large turboprop market is a duopoly between ATR and Bombardier. Although Textron performs well in the turboprop market, these planes are generally smaller and less profitable than business jets.

The Business Jet Market Has Changed

The business jet market has changed since the Great Recession. The current new jet market is smaller than before and has only recovered in fits and starts but has not yet reached the earlier peak. In addition, there is a much larger supply of used traditional and light business jets that is providing competition to makers of new business jets. Reportedly, there are 22k business jets worldwide. This large supply and the resale market have caused new business jets to depreciate quickly as opposed to appreciating when the supply is low. For instance, today a $35M jet could be worth half that in five years. These jets have a life span of up to two decades. Hence, used business jet brokers now offer competition to makers of new jets.

What About the Other Three Business Segments?

Textron does not have significant scale in its other markets. Bell is a well-known brand with strong products and relatively large installed base in the UH-1 helicopter and the V-22 Osprey. But saying that, Bell is behind both Boeing and Sikorsky owned by Lockheed Martin in rotorcraft sales. Furthermore, new purchases of the V-22 are ramping down and transitioning to a sustainment and modernization phase that will likely lead to lower revenue.

Textron Systems is the smallest of the business segments. It has strengths in the Shadow UAV product with the U.S. Army. However, besides the Shadow the company does not have scale in other areas that it competes. These include unmanned surface vehicles for the U.S. Navy, robotic ground vehicles, marine craft, land vehicles, munitions, etc. The lack of scale means that Textron will likely struggle to win prime contracts and most likely has to partner with larger aerospace and defense companies.

In the Industrial segment, Textron has exposure to the automotive industry with its Kautex brand. The automotive industry is currently facing flattish to declining sales contributing to revenue declines. The Industrial segment also includes the EZ-Go golf carts, Cushman vehicles, Artic Cat snowmobiles and turf care equipment. However, these are all competitive markets. This segment also has the lowest profit margins of the four business segments.

Valuation

Now let's examine Textron's current valuation. From the perspective of current P/E ratio and my expected 2019 EPS of $3.65, the company's current stock price is slightly undervalued. Assuming a P/E ratio of 17.0, which is slightly below the 10-year average, gives an estimated fair valuation of $62.05. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 16.0 (bearish) and 18.0 (bullish), I obtain a fair valuation range of $58.40 and $65.70. At the closing stock price on May 8, 2019 of $51.74 this implies that the stock is currently priced between 79% and 89% of estimated fair value. The market is pricing Textron as if it will continue to experience flattish to slowly declining top line in 2019. This slight undervaluation though is not sufficient to overcome the risks of a downturn in the Aviation segment combined with already declining revenue in the other three business segments.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio Bearish Base Bullish 16.0 17.0 18.0 Estimated Value $58.40 $62.05 $65.70 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 89% 83% 79%

Final Thoughts

Textron is a company with strengths in commercial aviation and rotary aircraft. However, Textron is a diversified industrial conglomerate in many markets. In some of these markets, the company is a niche player and lacks scale. End markets such as the automotive industry are facing weakness. Furthermore, three of the four business segments are currently not growing the top line. Hence, despite the slight undervaluation, I am not a buyer of this stock.

