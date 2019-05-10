Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Houston - Senior Director at Lambert

David Watza - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michelle Wright - Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Christopher Van Horn - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Perceptron's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Investor Call. Please note that this call is being recorded.

I will now direct the call to Mike Houston, Managing Director with Lambert, Perceptron's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead.

Mike Houston

Thank you very much, Nancy. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining the Perceptron conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. After market closed yesterday, Perceptron issued this quarter's earnings release, which is available on the website at investors.perceptron.com. The Form 10-Q was also filed yesterday.

Joining me on the call are members of the Perceptron management team: Dave Watza, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michelle Wright, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. We will begin the call with management's prepared remarks and then open the call up to questions.

However, before we begin today's call, it is my responsibility to inform you that some of the material that we will be discussing today constitutes forward-looking information under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any forward-looking statements made are based upon information believed to be true as of today.

Please review the release and SEC filings for information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided. Perceptron is not responsible for transcripts of this call made by independent third parties.

Finally, in yesterday's press release, we provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure that we will be discussing in this call. Unless otherwise noted, comments are in U.S. dollars and references to years will be for our fiscal years, which end on June 30.

I will now turn the call over to Dave for his comments, after which Michelle will discuss our financial results in more detail, and then we will open the call for Q&A. Dave?

David Watza

Thank you, Mike, and thank you to everyone who has joined us for today's call. I will update you on our business and the progress we continue to make against our long-term strategic plan. During my prepared remarks this morning, I will be providing an update of the markets we participate in and some context around our results, a review of our strategic plan elements as well as our progress against each, an update on our people and last a review of our outlook.

First, I want to address our results for the third quarter. We are not pleased with our revenue and bookings for the quarter. We believe that the softness in the market is being driven by a few very large-scale external factors that have significantly influenced our results. We also recognized that our business is still subject to our customers' new program launches as well as the timing of those launches.

While I am disappointed in these results, I believe we continue to improve the core value of this business and our ability to accelerate growth. We continue to be well positioned for the future through our ongoing investments in new product innovation and development.

This is the first quarter since March of 2016 that we did not have either bookings or revenue exceed $20 million. Over the past three years, we have experienced significant improvements in revenue, bookings and profitability. We intend to get back to these levels and higher in the near and long-term.

Let me walk through the key factors affecting our results this quarter, as I see them. First in our opinion, the largest impact in our business this quarter was the impact of the dramatic strategic change in product plans to autonomous and electric vehicles by several of our large automotive customers in the Americas. This is one factor that is causing delays in their program launches, and we believe we are positioned Perceptron to benefit from these changes in the longer-term.

We've already received some of these orders that were delayed and have not lost any customers. While our current period bookings are down significantly from our prior quarters and initial forecast, we are hearing from some of our customers that this is resulting in pent-up demand that should come through in future quarters. We also believe that these strategic changes by our customers should result in more opportunities for Perceptron to provide them solutions in the future.

Second, the trade war between the U.S. and China has resulted in uncertainties in the local Chinese economy, which we believe is delaying and in some cases canceling purchasing decisions. While our order intake for the In-Line business is doing well in China, our Off-Line orders in China are down from the prior year, and we believe this is due to the uncertain trade environment.

Third, foreign currency exchange rates had a negative impact on our topline bookings and revenue during the quarter, as the U.S. dollar-euro and U.S. dollar-Chinese renminbi exchange rates have moved lower during our fiscal year. This has resulted in a headwind of approximately $2 million in our revenues on a year-to-date basis.

Last, our In-Line and Near-Line bookings in Europe declined in the quarter. We believe this is a temporary setback for this region, as we continue to identify significant long-term growth opportunities and believe this region suffered from timing of orders more than any other external factor during the quarter.

And as you can see from the bookings and revenue on a year-to-date basis, this region experienced growth from the prior year period despite softness in our Off-Line products. We have been pleased with the activity and demand we're experiencing in our Europe and Asia regions in the face of uncertainties caused by trade disputes, regulatory issues faced by our customers and foreign currency exchange headwinds.

We continue to see significant opportunities in our European In-Line business, while making great strides on continuously developing and technically improving our AccuSite product with one of our global customers in this region. This product is a differentiator and an important part of our future.

Also, our Asian region is performing well on a year-to-date basis in both bookings and revenue, despite the ongoing trade war and foreign currency exchange headwinds in China. This gives us confidence that once the trade war subsides, we should see additional strength in this region. Also, we have sold our first AccuSite multi-robot product in China. This is another important step for this product.

Next, I want to update you on our progress against our strategic plan. As a reminder, there are four key elements: first, continuous investment in our engineering capabilities to further expand our technical advantages; second, broadening our product offering to automotive customers; third, tenaciously pursuing greater cost efficiencies as we continue lean practices throughout the organization; and fourth, management of working capital such that we can maximize cash flows and reinvest in the growth of the business, which is advancing our technology.

At the heart of this plan is maintaining our focus on improving the total enterprise value of our company as this will benefit all of our stakeholders. Our company is advancing technologically, including, as I mentioned earlier, we continue to refine our AccuSite product as it is new to our customer. The development and improvements will be applicable to all future launches.

Keep in mind that continuous improvement is part of our culture. We're also enhancing our automated path generation technology. This technology should help us reduce our internal cost of delivering systems and improve customer support. We also see customer interest in this product.

Another recent technological advancement enables us to measure headlamps and taillamps, chrome trim and all of the painted services on fully assembled vehicles. This will be empowered by our newly designed Helixsolo product, which we're in the process of launching. We believe this will help improve our win rate for gap and flush measurement solutions as it greatly increases the value provided to the customer by measuring the most critical assemblies that define the final fit and finish of the car.

Next, a few comments about our people. As a result of the recent demand challenges, we implemented a plan to reduce fixed and variable costs. These type of changes are never easy to implement, but are designed to right size the business to more closely match our near-term revenue with the intent of making us leaner and improve profitability and cash flow without impacting our long-term growth initiatives. The implementation of this savings plan do not change my conviction that we have a very talented and diverse team at Perceptron.

I'm very appreciative of their ability to understand and internalize the priorities of our company, which is focusing on new product development, getting the new products exposure in the market, obtaining purchase orders and improving our cost structure as we press forward. We will emerge from this difficult period as a stronger team.

Now I will update you on our topline metrics of bookings, revenue and backlog. Bookings for the third fiscal quarter were $13.2 million, this is $10.9 million lower than the prior year, including the headwind of foreign exchange rates, which were unfavorable by approximately $0.5 million. Bookings were led in the third quarter by customer demand in our Europe region, as we recorded $5.9 million of bookings, $3.5 million lower than the same quarter in the prior year.

Our bookings in the Europe region were down this quarter from the prior year period. On a year-to-date basis, they are up $0.4 million, despite headwinds from foreign currency exchange rates and lower bookings from our Off-Line products.

We have significant coding activity going on in this region, and we believe timing of orders was a primary contributing factor to our quarterly results. We are continuingly encouraged by the long-term activity in this market as underlying customer activities nearly part of our fourth quarter have shown improvements.

In Asia, our bookings totaled $4 million, slightly behind the $4.5 million – $4.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to headwinds of solid competition, macro uncertainty from the trade war and its impact on the local Chinese market as well as unfavorable exchange rates.

On a year-to-date basis, bookings for this region were flat. We believe our new product pipeline will help us in this important markets and we will continue to make adjustments that may be necessary to compete more successfully in this market. We've also had early success with our new and improved gap and flush solution and AccuSite product in this region.

In the Americas, our bookings ended the quarter at $3.3 million compared to last year's third quarter of $10.3 million. After several strong years of customer demand, we have experienced a significant decline in the first nine months of our current fiscal year from the same period in the prior year and some of our larger OEM customers delayed certain purchasing decisions to, as I mentioned earlier, accommodate dramatic strategic changes in their product plans.

However, we believe that longer term the large number of new programs for autonomous and electric vehicles will lead to more opportunities for us in the marketplace. Also, we remain confident in our ability to improve our performance in this important region through new product development efforts and an expanded product portfolio.

Overall, underlying customer activities in the beginning of the fourth quarter have shown improvements, and I believe that bookings will return to higher levels in the near term. Revenue for the third quarter was $15.6 million, a decrease of $5.8 million or 27.1% as compared to the prior year's third quarter.

The impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations negatively impacted revenue by about $900,000 for the quarter. Backlog for the Company ended the quarter at $35.7 million. Europe's backlog increased to $19.5 million when compared to last year's third quarter at $18.9 million.

Asia's backlog of $8.3 million for the quarter was down from $12.1 million from one year ago. The Americas backlog was $7.9 million, down from $20.2 million a year-ago. And as a reminder, the new revenue recognition rules, which we were required to implement on July 1, 2018, had an adverse impact on total company backlog of $3.8 million.

In our press release, we offered revenue guidance for our fourth quarter of $15.5 million to $18.5 million. For our full fiscal year 2019, we're tempering our growth expectations until we get through these headwinds. We estimate that revenue will be down approximately 10% from the prior year.

Of note, as I mentioned earlier, we see fluctuations of foreign currency exchange having a significant impact on our full year revenue. Our current estimate is that changes in the foreign currency rates could have a full-year unfavorable impact of over $2.5 million, with the majority of this estimated impact being due to the U.S. dollar-euro exchange rate as well as the U.S. dollar-Chinese yuan exchange rate.

Before I turn the call back to Michelle, I want to reaffirm our confidence and our belief that the development path we are on will lead to new opportunities within automotive and further down the road sectors beyond automotive and that as we continue to execute our strategic plan over the next few years, it will provide sustainable and profitable growth opportunities for the company and its stakeholders, which will lead to enhance enterprise value.

And as I have said before, our confidence in the long-term growth potential of Perceptron remain strong. We believe there is a significant upside and value-creation opportunities ahead for Perceptron and we'll continue to aggressively execute the Company's strategic plan with the goal of maximizing value for Perceptron shareholders.

To that end, the Board has undertaken a number of key steps to further that objective. Among those are the recent cost-saving actions implemented by the Board to make this a leaner organization with an estimated reduction in operating expenses by more than $2 million on a full run rate annual pretax basis.

In addition, the Board has formed a Strategic Planning Committee to assist management in identifying and evaluating opportunities to significantly grow the business. I look forward to working with the Board over the coming quarters to continue to focus on various ways to maximize shareholder value. Michelle?

Michelle Wright

Thanks, Dave. Now that Dave has reviewed the results of the business this past fiscal quarter and our strategy, let me get into rest of the financial details. As Dave previously mentioned, sales in the quarter were $15.6 million compared to sales of $21.4 million in the third quarter of last year.

As a reminder, we adopted ASC 606 as of July 1, 2018, using the modified retrospective transition method. Under this method, we recorded the cumulative impact of the change in rules directly to retained earnings as of July 1. Furthermore, we are not restating any of the prior year's results. For fiscal year 2018 financials are still presented under the old revenue recognition rules, while revenues starting with Q1 2019 are being presented under the new rules as outlined under ASC 606.

As previously disclosed, the revenue recognition rules under ASC 606 allow us to recognize revenue faster than the previous rules on an individual project-by-project basis. Due to the fact that revenue in our 10-Q is not directly comparable, I want to summarize the differences again in these rules. Specifically, there are two main differences in the timing of revenue recognition under 606, as it applies to us.

First, under old GAAP rules, we were limited in the amount we could recognize by the amount we invoiced our customers for our multiple element solutions. Starting July 1, 2018, regardless of the invoicing terms, when we deliver a finished element to the customer, we can recognize that revenue.

Second, previously for the service elements of our multiple element solutions, we waited until we received a formal buy-off from the customer and recognized all of the revenue for that element at that time. Under ASC 606, we recognized revenue for these services over the time we perform the service. All things being the same, sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 would have hypothetically been $12.4 million, if we were still following the old rules.

As we previously mentioned, our business processes have changed due to these new rules, so that is impacting this comparison. The changes in the rules are minimizing the timing mismatches between costs and revenue that we used to experience. The $15.6 million of sales for the quarter had an unfavorable FX impact of $900,000 when compared to prior year's third quarter, primarily due to the dollar-euro exchange rate fluctuation.

Our Europe region had sales of $8 million, which is down from $10.1 million during the same quarter of last year, primarily due to decreases in our In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions as well as our Off-Line Measurement Solutions. Sales in Asia were flat in the third quarter compared to the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase in our 3D Scanning Solutions offered by a decrease in our Off-Line Measurement Solutions.

Sales in our Americas region was down $3.7 million to $4.4 million for the quarter. This decrease was primarily due to our In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions, our Off-Line Measurement Solutions and 3D Scanning Solutions. As Dave went into quite a bit of detail regarding what we are seeing in the Americas market, I will now turn to the cost side of our income statement.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was 32.7%, which is down 120 basis points as compared to the same period of our fiscal year 2018. The decrease is primarily due to the revenue level and mix as well as the timing of certain expenses in cost of goods sold in fiscal 2018 under prior accounting rules, partially offset by lower warranty costs for the quarter.

As we have discussed in the past, our longer-term aspiration is for consistent quarterly gross margin levels above 40%. As sales in the fourth quarter are at the higher end of the range we have disclosed, we believe that our gross margin the third quarter level. However, our gross margin is also affected by the mix of our revenue in terms of geography, customer and performance obligations that have been recognized, so any improvement may not be a direct correlation.

As Dave mentioned above, we started to take some actions to reduce both our fixed and variable costs in the third quarter, and we started to see a benefit in gross margin in the third quarter based on those actions. These benefits will continue into the fourth quarter as we complete our actions. Furthermore, we continue to look at all aspects of our business to identify additional opportunities to expand our margins, enabling us to invest in future technologies and provide improved returns to our stakeholders.

Next, let's turn to the operating expense line items. Engineering expenses, which include our R&D, decreased about $300,000 to $1.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. This decrease was primarily due to employee-related expenses, including the reversal of the accrual related to our short-term incentive compensation plan due to our current results and the outlook for the remainder of our fiscal year compared to the target set to earn this incentive compensation.

Sales and marketing expenses were $1.8 million for the quarter, down $300,000 compared to last year’s third quarter. This decrease is also primarily due to employee-related expenses, including the reversal of the accrual related to our short-term incentive compensation plan.

G&A expenses were $2.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and were flat when compared to prior year's third quarter. As a reminder, we are a small public company with a footprint that covers 12 countries, which means that we have costs here that are largely fixed.

Operating loss for the quarter was $1.1 million, which is down from operating income of $1.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. We had a tax benefit for the quarter of $100,000.

Before I turn the call open for questions, I want to touch on a couple of last items. First, cash and short-term investments were $6.2 million at March 31, 2019, down from $6.7 million at June 30, 2018, and down from $7.8 million at March 31, 2018. Second, we had no outstanding borrowings on our $8 million line of credit with Chemical Bank at the end of March 2019 or at June 30, 2018. At March 31, 2018, we had $1.5 million outstanding on the credit line.

Finally, cash flow from operations was a use of cash of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a use of cash of $1.4 million in last year's third quarter. The outflow of cash from operations in Q3 2019 was primarily due to our net loss and cash used by inventory, deferred revenue and other assets and liabilities, partially offset by cash generated from collections on accounts receivable. Cash generation does remain a primary focus for us.

We continue to believe that the strategic initiatives we've implemented over the past several years have positioned us well for long-term growth and the actions we started to take in the third quarter should assist us in the short term, as we try to align our resources to more closely match our near-term revenue outlook. We hope you will join us in August when we discuss our fiscal year 2019 results.

With that, I thank you today for your attention, and I will turn the call back to the operator, who will open the call for your questions. Nancy?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Greg Palm from Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Greg Palm

Yes, thanks. I wanted to start off by digging into the Americas' results a little bit more. I mean, I guess, it sounds like you're putting some of the blame on development plans on behalf of your customers, going to EVs, autonomous. I guess, I feel like Europe is going through similar product changes over there, yet demand has been somewhat more consistent. So is it a difference in time lines? And more importantly, what's your visibility additional clarity on how long this impact might last?

David Watza

Yes. Greg, that’s a good question. Definitely the Americas is challenging. We thought we'd see improvement through the quarter and we are not seeing that through the third quarter. Europe – the difference between the Americas and the Europe is: Europe, we have some programs that are going on that are helping to feed the pipeline; whereas, in the Americas, we were at the end of some programs at the end of last year and the newer programs really just started picking up and it keeping delayed from quarter-to-quarter.

Greg Palm

And I guess going into the intra-quarter comments, you mentioned that some of the underlying activity quarter-to-date, so I guess, presumably that would be the month of April and early May has shown some improvements. Can you quantify what that is? Or at least give us some sort of expectation or indication of what type of rebound that is?

David Watza

Yes. It gives me some confidence that some of the programs, there are smaller orders. Some of the programs that we have been waiting for, we keep getting better news as we go through the last several weeks and getting a couple of those orders in hand just helps us with our confidence there.

Greg Palm

And do you have better visibility? What the next looking out nine months from now, 12 months from now in terms of some of the new programs that will start to come online or at least further down the development pipeline?

David Watza

Yes. So let me add on to what I just said about, there's a couple of programs that we have been – that have been delayed a couple of quarters now and getting those orders that I referred to help us get confidence that the rest of the orders should come soon. That's the hard part, Greg, as we can't push the customers on timing of their orders because there's so much larger than us, obviously. But it gives me confidence that we should get them, which is ultimately the most important thing. As far as the few other customers, we are getting into more dialogue, which indicates that they should turn sooner, but that's probably further off than the program that I just explained to you.

Greg Palm

Okay. That makes sense. In the queue, you talk about traction for some new products. I was hoping you could just elaborate a bit more on that?

David Watza

Yes. It's mainly what I mentioned on the phone. The AccuSite product is going to be – is very important for us, and we're making significant traction developing that. And we think as we get into the next cycle of programs coming through, that should help us with our win rate. I feel the same way with our gap and flash product. The algorithm enhancement that we've done over the past year allowing us to measure translucent materials should help us there as well.

As I mentioned, we did get our first order for an AccuSite multi-robot product in China, and these are all things that have been on our road map. And it's just nice to see them finally coming to fruition. It just can't happen fast enough.

Greg Palm

And do you see some of these new products helping you, may be get some traction with new customers? Or is it more a factor of increasing wallet share at some of your existing ones?

David Watza

Greg, our plan is to have it help us with both. I think the increase in wallet share at existing customers will be sooner and faster, and they're helping us with customers that maybe don't use us as much or at all. They should help us as well. We've talked about the importance of being able to measure in line accurate so you don't need to correlate to CMM and how important that is. And I do believe that, that is across the board through automotive.

Greg Palm

Okay. I guess last one for me. The formation of a strategic planning committee, what are the top kind of end goals or priorities? And what you hope to achieve out of this?

David Watza

Yes. I think it's a couple of things. Helping us win more right within automotive, helping take our product development path and consider where else we can use it in the market, and I think that's where, Jay Freeland, our new Board member will really help us think that through. And we've talked about getting into other industries in the past and that still remains an important element of our future.

Greg Palm

Okay. Best of luck. I’ll hop back in the queue.

David Watza

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris Van Horn with B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Christopher Van Horn

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call.

David Watza

Yes. Thanks, Chris.

Christopher Van Horn

I just – was curious if you could elaborate a little bit more on the AccuSite win in Asia, maybe the end market, the customer? And then if you could maybe talk about the pipeline for AccuSite what you're seeing out there?

David Watza

Yes. We've got a lot of – Chris, first, I don't comment on specific customer activity. It's interesting that we won that one in China first, which is really great for us. As I was mentioning to Greg, we see AccuSite as a very important product for us both with existing customers and with new customers, and there is a lot of interest in it.

And the great thing is when you're launching a new product, when you have a customer that you're working with on it, that obviously helps you develop it and own it and make it better and that will be applicable to all of our customers as we go forward in time. We see a lot of interest in that.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay, got it. And then is some of the weakness that we saw in the quarter, is there some competitive threat that we should be thinking about? Was it mainly macro? And then just any commentary on what you're seeing in competitive landscape?

David Watza

Yes. I would tell you, I'm always concerned with competition. We have some very good strong significant competitors. And frankly, they help us hone our view of the future and where we should be going. I don't see that being a big impact in the quarter for us. I think our development helps us to win more and increase our rates.

And actually, the quarter we just got out of, it doesn't really help support that with me, but I do believe longer-term our development is going to help us in the future compete. And Chris, what you have to remember is, we still have a very good name in our space in all of these regions, and the development will only help capitalize on that.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay, understood. And then I think you mentioned $2 million in OpEx savings, any sort of guidance or the timing or the cadence of how that's going to roll through?

David Watza

Yes. I would say that full run rate will begin essentially in Q1 of fiscal 2020 and we will get 1.5 month to 2 months of saving in this current quarter. And Chris, I guess, I'll go back to your question on weakness in the quarter.

Christopher Van Horn

Yes.

David Watza

We do believe that is mainly macro event that some of our customers have really slowed down. We don't believe we've lost share at those customers.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay. Okay. And then I don't know if it's easy to quantify or if we've looked at it this way, but I imagine if you had passenger car programs with OEMs in the pipeline or in the works or potentially being launched, those are either getting canceled or reduced. Just any commentary about your exposure there, if you can?

David Watza

Yes. Ironically, those programs that have been announced over the last six months, we didn't have a lot in our forecast for those. We do believe that as they pivot towards new electric and autonomous vehicles, obviously those additional platforms will work well for us.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay, great. Thanks for the time.

David Watza

Yes, no problem. My apology.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dave Watza for any closing remarks.

David Watza

Thank you, Nancy. Thank you, again, for your time and attention to our business. We are very excited about our future, and we think you should be too. We look forward to updating you on our progress in a few months when our fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 results are issued.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect. Have a good day.