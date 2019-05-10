Parsons: 'Defensive' Defense Offering

Parsons (PSN) has gone public in an offering which attracted decent interest as shares rose 10% from the offering price and trade at largely fair valuation multiples. I like the M&A trajectory of the business, the solid earnings, although some margin improvements should be achieved in the coming years. While the standalone prospects look largely fair, I believe that this could really become a takeout target in the years to come, in a market showing decent consolidation.

The Business

Parsons provides technology-driven solutions for defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. To be more specific, the company provides technical design, engineering services and software for customers active in those fields. A workforce of professionals and technology helps clients of Parsons to keep the world safe, smart and interconnected.

Parsons has been around for quite a while, being founded 75 years ago. The company has relied on innovative solutions to grow and serve customers well, and intends to do the same for the future. The opportunity is large with cybersecurity threats on the rise while much of the technology infrastructure is outdated. This growing demand for services and long-term relationship with key (governmental) clients makes that the business is quite stable and is showing steady growth.

The company has split up its customer group in its reporting of its operations. Federal Solutions encompass services to US governments, including all of its agencies, combined making up little over 40% of sales. Critical Infrastructure is the largest segment and includes a global customer base of state, municipal and industry clients.

The Offering, Valuation Talks

Parsons sold 18.5 million shares at $27 per share, at the midpoint of the preliminary offering range of $26-$28 per share. That suggests $500 million in gross proceeds in connection to the public offering. Other than a $52 million IPO dividend, the remainder of the cash will be used to strengthen the balance sheet.

The 96.7 million shares outstanding quickly rose to $30 per share, for a $2.9 billion equity valuation. The company reports an estimated net debt load of $550 million ahead of the offering based on the estimated balance sheet by the end of Q1 of 2019. Including the gross IPO proceeds and IPO dividend, I peg net debt at around $150 million, for an enterprise value of little over $3.0 billion.

The company is quite large as it generated $3.04 billion in sales in 2016. Operating earnings of $35 million that year were very modest, due to an $85 million impairment charge, for otherwise adjusted operating profits at around $120 million. Sales fell to $3.02 billion in 2017 yet reported operating profits improved to $150 million.

2018 was an important year in many ways. Sales rose to $3.56 billion which is a rather speculator improvement. The key acquisition which drove growth was the purchase of Polaris Alpha which was purchased for $489 million as OG Systems was purchased in January of this year for $300 million. These acquisitions only in part explained the growth reported in 2018 as organic growth picked up as well, and more importantly, operating profits improved to $205 million last year. That suggests that current net debt is far from a problem.

Working with a $205 million in operating profit number and seeing modest interest expenses of let's say $10 million on the net debt load, while working with a 25% tax rate, I end up with net earnings potential just shy of $150 million a year. With 97 million shares outstanding that works down to about $1.50 per share, suggesting a full valuation at 20 times earnings, although long-term growth prospects look reasonable and debt is very manageable.

Still Some (Earnings) Growth Is Possible

The interesting part of the analysis above is of course that the purchase of Polaris Alpha was not entirely included in the 2018 results as the company furthermore has to see the contribution of OG Systems start contributing. The company believes that first quarter sales for 2019 will come in between $862 million and $907 million, up significantly from the $755 million reported in the first quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA is seen at $65-$69 million, up from nearly $48 million in the same quarter last year. After reducing EBITDA by some $30 million in D&A charges, I peg adjusted EBIT at $35-$39 million, actually down a bit from the $39 million reported in the first quarter last year following the same methodology. The reasons for that is that organic achievements have been disappointing with revenue growth seen down 2-4% adjusted for the two acquisitions. I would not read too much into that number as sales recognition can be quite lumpy in such a business.

Nonetheless, the company has seen some positive news as well which includes a positive book-to-bill ratio, which is comfortably exceeding 1 times. Sales this year will comfortably exceed $3.5 billion, making that the business trades at less than 1 times sales. That however is not so meaningful as the company still trades at a similar 20 times earnings multiple, assuming operating profits in 2019 will be stagnant compared to 2018. That said, book-to-bill ratios have been strong for quite a while now as the backlog by the end of 2018 stood at $8.0 billion already. At some point, at least it's the hope that higher sales will boost earnings as well.

Risk Factors, Concluding Thoughts

Note that based on the valuation discussion above, I can only conclude that the valuation looks largely fair. That said, there are some risks with the US government and its agencies being a key customer. Other risks include that 40% of the contract is cost-plus, indicating that real risks are incurred on the remaining 60% of the business, although contract diversification seems fine. Other concerns include the pace and height of government spending, generally slim margins, risks related to the FCPA, and efficiency of spending on R&D.

These risks are not new to the market however and are priced in at other competitors as well such as CACI International (NYSE:CACI), Leidos Holdings (LDOS), Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) and major defense firms such as Raytheon (RTN) and Northrop Grumman (NOC). Some of these defense firms have seen major rallies in recent years too but still trade at reasonable multiples. The lack of scale at Parsons is however a negative for the firm, with innovation and scale being so critical, although it boosts the odds for M&A at the same time as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.