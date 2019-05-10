Vertex Energy: The Importance Of Growing Self-Collections Explained

As Vertex stated, "The importance of growing self-collections can not be overstated."

I now have a suspicion as to why. Envision an episode of Shark Tank and pretend to be one of the sharks.

Two credit agreements mature in February 2020. The clock is ticking. But, when the company reported 2019 first quarter results on May 8th, there was still no announcement.

For over a year, shareholders of Vertex Energy have anxiously awaited an announcement regarding refinancing and capital infusion. In the year-end earnings call, Vertex assured the situation was under control.

Shareholders of UMO (used motor oil) re-refiner, Vertex Energy (VTNR), have been anxiously awaiting a key development for over a year now. It was teased last March, expected by summer, all but promised by calendar year-end 2018, then reassured in March. When Vertex reported 2019 first quarter results on May 8th, it was still absent.

Vertex Energy has two credit agreements maturing February 2020, its Encina Business Credit agreement and its revolving credit agreement. On December 31, 2018, Vertex owed $19.1 on the two agreements. The balance has jumped to $21.4 million - $15 million on Encina and $6.4 million on the revolver.

In its 2018 year-end earnings call, Vertex did assure the situation was under control, specifically under its control.

“We think that time is on our side as far as trying to close something on terms. Our financials are improving every day. And, so, we are well within our comfort level and timing for that capital. We will bring some capital in. But, we’re being very thoughtful about the terms and how that gets done. And, so, I can say we’re pretty close. I think it’s more in our hands at the moment as to the timing of how we execute that.”

But, even that assurance didn't change the anticipation level for me.

Now, we've another schedule.

“We are currently in talks with multiple lenders to refinance our $15.4 million term loan due February 2020, which we expect should be completed by the end of the third quarter.” (emphasis added)

Yet, refinancing debt was not to be the only purpose of a cash infusion. Capital to increase production capacity was also to be funded. In an interview with the Houston Business Journal in early 2018, the total need was estimated at approximately $87 million for three unfinished projects at Myrtle Grove and Houston in Texas and at Columbus, Ohio.

While refinancing may not have been an urgency over the past year, it is fair to question the opportunity cost relative to delaying the project completions. There's still no hard date on securing the financing.

“Given the significant CapEx involved with executing both Myrtle Grove and Baytown projects, we have reached out to several potential partners to gather indication of interest. Currently, we are in late-stage talks with one potential sponsor.”

The Suspicion

I've admitted it before – sometimes, the illogical haunts me. Why this capital transaction hasn't been wrapped up is haunting.

I now have a suspicion about the answer. In fact, the answer may have been in plain sight all along.

For this to make sense, one has to trust Vertex Energy does indeed have multiple financiers interested in its needs. Second, imagine these financiers may actually be competing, offering different terms and levels of capital.

Basically, envision an episode of Shark Tank.

Now, be one of the sharks.

This isn't the first time Vertex Energy has faced threatening debt maturities. In 2014, the company owed over $40 million and faced a maturity date of less than one year for approximately 25% or $10 million. To its credit, it met the maturity date. Then, throughout 2015 and 2016, it cleaned up its balance sheet.

If I were investing capital, as its current maturities inched back toward the $20 million mark, I'd want some assurance Vertex Energy was a little more in control of its own destiny. The company was dramatically impacted by the downturn in oil and gas prices in 2014. Just as it looked forward to profitability in 2017 and 2018, weather disasters hampered progress.

Even this most recent quarter was dinged by one-off catastrophes outside the company's control – a lingering unplanned fog, a flooding Mississippi River, a tank farm fire. Vertex' revenue for the first quarter declined 5% year-over-year. But, its net loss was over 70% greater. Source

Under Control

When I think about the factors under Vertex Energy's control, the foremost is its input costs - its feedstock. The company acquires feedstock one of two ways - third-party suppliers and street collections.

When it buys UMO from third parties, the benchmark is the industry's price index for #6 fuel oil also known as heavy fuel oil or marine fuel.

Street collection is the segment of Vertex Energy's business where it gathers used motor oil from local generators. In 2015, Vertex Energy was paying local generators $1.00 per gallon for UMO. Vertex led the industry migration from a pay-for-collection model to a charge-for-collection model. The industry now vacillates between the two models depending on market conditions.

Regardless of a pay-for-collection or charge-for-collection model, though, the profit margin on self-collected volume far exceeds the profit margin on purchased UMO from third-party suppliers.

So, if I'm a shark, I would definitely impose a condition with Vertex that some percentage of its feedstock be self-collected. I'd also impose a condition of annual growth in that percentage. The higher the percentage, the more capital I'd be inclined to risk.

Supposed Conditions

With my supposed conditions in mind, I read the 2019 earnings call transcript. Now, I'll admit we often see what we want to see. And, that may well be the case here. But, it certainly seems to line up.

I now believe these financiers' proposed transactions include self-collection clauses. I suspect there are varying conditions and terms. It explains, for me at least, why Vertex Energy is comfortable stalling the completion of the process and why the company believes the control is completely in its hands.

Mull over these statements from the prior earnings call with this hypothesis in mind.

“We think that time is on our side as far as trying to close something on terms. Our financials are improving every day. And, so, we are well within our comfort level and timing for that capital. We will bring some capital in. But, we’re being very thoughtful about the terms and how that gets done. And, so, I can say we’re pretty close. I think it’s more in our hands at the moment as to the timing of how we execute that.” (emphasis added) “We have had a sustainable growth rate, compounded annual growth rate since 2013 of 23%, so we anticipate continuing that course because we’ve got control over our operations and we’re able to build out at that pace.” (emphasis added)

In Wednesday's earnings call, the possibility of such clauses and conditions seemed all but spelled out.

“Beginning with the opportunity around direct recollections, given the significant widening cost differential between self-collected gallons and third-party gallons, the importance of growing self-collections cannot be overstated.” (emphasis added) “I mean we're really looking to lower our debt and really generate cash flow and seize the organic growth opportunities that we can as a priority.”

Street Collections

Vertex' ability to acquire additional collection routes and expand existing routes organically is a fundamental game changer.

In 2018, Vertex collected 30 million gallons of UMO feedstock. This compares to collections of approximately 20 million gallons in 2016 and approximately 26 million gallons in 2017.

In the 2018 first quarter, street-collected volumes accounted for 34% of the total re-refined. For four consecutive quarters, Vertex has been able to increase the volume of self-collected UMO by at least 17%. In the 2019 first quarter, street collections of UMO grew 18% year-over-year and accounted for 39% of the feedstock re-refined.

For the past four quarters, the difference between the cost of a gallon of UMO purchased from a third party and the cost of a self-collected gallon averaged $0.35.

“If we were to entirely displace the third-party volume [53 million gallons in 2018] with direct collections, we could reduce our feedstock cost by more than $18 million annually.”

If the 17% growth rate continues for the remainder of 2019, Vertex should be able to self-collect at least 35 million gallons. It is already identifying the markets which will deliver organic growth.

“There are opportunities that open new markets with our existing fleet of trucks and rail infrastructure.”

At a $ 0.35 per gallon differential, the additional 5 million gallons should decrease Vertex' COGS by at least $1.75 million.

“We benefit straight to the bottom line”.

With 40.2 million shares outstanding, every million dollars in savings adds over $0.02 per share to earnings.

Yes, if I'm a shark, my terms would require a minimal level of self-collected volume or a minimal percentage of the total volume - especially considering the funds will be used to increase production. And, the larger Vertex' commitment to grow the self-collected volume, the better my terms would get.

Therefore, the more time Vertex takes to improve its numbers, the better the terms end up being.

A Changing Benchmark

Another benefit of time in this specific instance is the upcoming implementation of the IMO 2020 Rule.

IMO 2020 refers to the International Maritime Organization's global regulation to be enacted January 1, 2020. It updates the limit for sulphur content in marine fuel. The limit is to be lowered from 3.5% mass/mass (m/m) to 0.5%. The intent of the regulation is to lower sulphur oxide emissions in order to protect the environment and human health.

Industry analysts estimate the impact of IMO 2020 could be akin to the financial crisis of 2008.

“IMO 2020 will be one of the most disruptive changes to ever affect the refining and shipping industries with a global impact in excess of $1 trillion over five years.”

Vertex explained the impact to industry pricing in the first quarter earnings call.

“As we approach January 1, 2020, the price for high sulfur fuel oil continues to decline. As marine vessels prepare to begin consuming bunker fuel with a sulfur content of at or below 0.5%. We believe this dynamic will, over time, put significant downward pressure on UMO prices, lowering our cost of feedstocks.”

By January 1, 2020, Vertex estimates the swing in fuel oil pricing will equate to a benefit of $0.37 per gallon. Source

At first glance, it appears the decline in fuel oil pricing would wipe out the $0.35 advantage of self-collecting feedstock. But, as the benchmark declines, the self-collection side of the business shifts to the charge-for-collection model, protecting the differential.

If Vertex self-collects an additional 5 million gallons in volume in 2019, its third-party purchases should decline to approximately 48 million gallons. Thus, the impact of IMO 2020 could mean savings approaching $18 million.

The combination of this improvement and the $1.75 million savings resulting from self-collection could mean a difference of almost $0.50 per share on the bottom line. As well, the potential to save by converting third-party volume purchases to self-collected volumes remains intact.

Indeed, the importance of growing self-collections cannot be overstated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in VTNR.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.