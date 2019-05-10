Market Now Values Chipotle Mexican Grill At Staggering 9 Times Replacement Cost

Even after factoring in attractive unit-level economics, it is nearly impossible to justify such value.

There is no doubt that Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has been reinvigorated after the founder left the CEO spot and Brian Niccol took over the top job. Same-store sales have accelerated as the brand makes more of an effort to connect with consumers and uses its mobile app to increase frequency. However, the stock's run thus far in 2019 (from $431 per share to over $700) appears overdone when we dig into the numbers.

We downgraded CMG back in January after the stock pierced the $500 level and reached 42 times 2019 earnings per share estimates, but investors have not been deterred. In fact, CMG is firmly owned by the momentum crowd and seems to point to the strong operating performance to justify pretty much any share price objective.

In the face of strong sales and profit results, we have bumped our 2019 EBITDA estimate to $675 million from $625 million at the outset of the year. But given the stock's meteoric rise, it now trades for 28x EV/EBITDA, nowhere near any peer in the large-cap restaurant sector.

Data by YCharts

In an effort to try and figure out if we were missing something by using traditional price-to-earnings and enterprise value-to-cash flow multiples, we decided to take a look at replacement cost versus market value to see if CMG's valuation gap with peers remained sky-high. The answer is a resounding yes.

According to Chipotle's most recent annual report for 2018 (see page 37), a new location costs $900,000 to build, excluding around $100,000 of tenant improvement allowance paid by the landlord.

With average unit volumes of $2,048,000 as of last quarter, coupled with 21% unit-level margins, it is clear that the returns on invested capital for building new locations are very high, near the top of the sector. $430,000 of unit-level cash flow represents a near-50% return on build cost, excluding general and administrative expenses. It is common to see 20-50% returns in the sector, so CMG certainly deserves to trade at a higher valuation than most peers.

The issue we see is that the market is currently assigning an equity value of $7.9 million for each location, or nearly 9 times the cost of building one. If we look at other large-cap restaurant companies with strong unit volumes and margins, we can see that this number is simply in a world of its own.

For comparison purposes, we will look at three other high-volume, high-margin chains: Darden Restaurants (DRI), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), and Cracker Barrel (CBRL). All three of these peers execute very well and have strong track records, similar to CMG.

Below are the company-specific metrics for each, taken from company filings:

Sales/Unit 4-Wall Margin Cost/Unit Price/Cost Darden Restaurants $4,400,000 21% $5,562,000 1.6x Texas Roadhouse $4,000,000 19% $4,600,000 1.8x Cracker Barrel $4,500,000 15% $4,356,000 1.5x Chipotle $2,048,000 21% $900,000 8.8x

The valuation gap is simply staggering, and although CMG does have wonderful unit metrics, there is no reason for the company to trade at 3.5x annual revenue when peers are in the 1.5-2.0x range. As you can see from the data, CMG's four-wall margins are high, but not that much different than the likes of DRI and TXRH.

Another way to think about this valuation gap is to consider how much CMG could sell each location for if it wanted to begin franchising some of its locations. Assuming a 6% royalty rate, four-wall margins for the franchise operator would drop from 21% to 15%. If $7.9 million per location (the current valuation) was roughly fair, then CMG should be able to refranchise units for about $5.5 million ($7.9 million less 30% to account for royalty payments). We see no reason why a franchisee would pay $5.5 million for a location that would generate four-wall cash flow of just $307,000.

Given the disconnect, we would expect that over time the valuation gap will narrow materially, as CMG now trades at roughly 2x the multiple of the upper end of its peer group. Rather than happen overnight, this process will likely be a slow shift over the course of several years.

If you would like to receive all research notes and ratings changes in real-time, on CMG and three dozen other publicly traded dining stocks, subscribe to our service today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.