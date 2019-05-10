AMD: Get On The Hype Train - And Ride

Everyone has different investment styles. I know guys who are nothing but pure momentum players; others practice tea leaf reading via technical analysis; and others sift in the numbers for days. I've tried all of it in my decades of investing, and what works for me is what I call "hype investing". This is not to say that the other methods do not work. As with many things in life, your mileage may vary. Yet what works best for me is looking to the future for news events (aka hype) and forecasting plays before the masses catch on. This brings us up to this quarter and my opinion of the opportunity it offers.

The Results

AMD (AMD) looks like a mixed bag as of May 2019. Clearly, the CPU division is doing well and data center sales are growing. GPU, however, is clearly a drag on results, along with the natural decay of console sales for a seven-year old product. Additionally, it is almost criminal how long AMD has been pushing the old 400 series (excuse me, the rebranded 500 series). Sure, the Vega GPU is decent enough, but it is not a mainstream replacement for the ancient 500 series... nor does the Radeon VII address the mainstream users. This leaves AMD in the unenviable position of pushing a very old product against modern Nvidia (NVDA) GPU solutions.

Opportunity

While AMD stock is doing very well, it will be doing much better once next-generation mainstream GPU Navi hits in Q3. Will it bring some pain to Nvidia? I tend to think it will. If Navi can bring last generation - high-end - speeds at mid range prices, then we might have a winner. At the very least, the hype train will go full blast before launch and that will give us an opportunity to profit before the masses catch on.

Buy?

AMD has had a fine run up into earnings, but with all the earnings data now known, will the stock pull back a little? My gut says "yes", but only till the CPU known as Ryzen 2.0 hits. That alone could push the stock up a few percent. With that, I think now is time for caution while remaining optimistic for unexpected CPU hype. Additional rumors speculate that AMD will announce Navi at this year's E3 June 11-13th.

China

With the ongoing spat between China and the U.S. over trade agreements, it has the potential to get very nasty. Given how high the market is currently, some caution is in order in case things start trending downward. Thus... exercise caution.

How We Are Playing It

We are buying AMD at the $26-27s while selling short-term, one-month covered calls against a portion of our holdings. This generates very good yields of roughly 5% and offers downside protection. We are also eying long-term leaps at a $30 strike, but now is not the time to bite. We need to see where the stock goes from here. Will gravity and the lack of hype push it down? Will the brokerages push the stock up (like they did last year) via endless upgrades, sending it to higher and higher levels?

I am not sure yet, but patience is part of the game and knowing when to pull the trigger on a stock be it buying or selling. Either way, Q3 hype is oncoming. Once the dust settles and the stock direction seems solid, we will commit more forces and patiently wait for the masses to catch up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.