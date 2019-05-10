This Could Be A Game Changer For Aurora Cannabis Over The Next Year

New applicants will now have to have a facility that meets regulations when submitting their applications.

Facilities to be built after applications being approved have failed to materialize, worsening the supply shortage in Canada.

source: seeking alpha

A decision by Health Canada to adjust the process of issuing cannabis licenses in Canada could be a major catalysts for Aurora Cannabis (ACB) in the near term, as the changes, which will help move the process along quicker over time, makes it harder in the short term for those looking to compete in the Canadian market.

With supply not able to meet demand in Canada, a look at the reasons behind it found that many of those applying for a license and getting approved, haven't completed any facilities; over 70 percent of approved facilities over the last three years haven't been confirmed to have been built yet.

In this article we'll look at why this could be a significant for Aurora Cannabis in particular, because it's the larger cannabis producer in the nation, and consequently, could receive the largest benefit from the decision.

The issue at hand

The obvious impetus behind the change is the lack of supply to the Canadian market, but the key catalyst driving the issue has been citizens of Canada pressuring the government over "not licensing fast enough."

While there is an element of truth in that, the problem is the extremely inefficient ways the provinces have decided to supply cannabis to end-users. Each province does it differently.

The major problem is most if not all provinces, to one degree or another, have resisted allowing the big cannabis companies to dominate the markets, so in a nod toward "fairness" for the little guy, they have, to a large degree, created the problem themselves. To make it worse, many of the those with approved licenses aren't allowed to use them in the secondary market, i.e., sell them to another company to make a profit. That means all the licenses that have been approved but aren't being used to build facilities, are locked up on the sidelines.

This is why even though a lot of licenses have been approved, over 70 percent have no production going on. That's without a doubt because they haven't been able to raise the capital to build facilities.

The proposed solution

From now on, "effective immediately," those applying for licenses "must now have a fully built site that meets the regulations when they submit their application," Health Canada said."

In the past, all an applicant had to do was submit an application, along with building plans in order to receive approval.

What it appears to have happened is the government apparently believed it wouldn't be difficult to raise capital to build facilities because of the bullish Canadian market. Also, it's readily apparent there was nothing in place to qualify applicants for the responsibilities associated with the licenses.

This is a major part of the changes Health Canada has made. By requiring facilities to be built before approval of licenses, they're eliminating the tire kickers. What this does in the short term is potentially provide more opportunity for larger suppliers like Aurora Cannabis.

The agency stated this:

Health Canada is implementing these adjustments following a review of its current licensing process... A significant amount of resources are being used to review applications from entities that are not ready to begin operations, contributing to wait times for more mature applications and an inefficient allocation of resources.

The opportunity and short-term outlook

Aurora Cannabis' chief corporate officer Cam Battley said this about the changes:

It is good for patients and consumers, and I think it is likely to be beneficial to companies that have demonstrated professionalism, access to capital and an ability to comply with rigorous regulations.

I wonder what company he's specifically thinking about there?

Battley added that making the licensing of applicants a priority is a "rational" thing to do. While Health Canada has attempted to defend itself by saying the issue isn't supply, the fact is, the issue is supply. It states that it's "the supply chain and difficulties converting raw product into packaged goods and into the hands of consumers" that's causing the supply shortage. Supply isn't only about having enough product, but successfully moving it through all the touch points.

Even the government retailers say "the supply situation has improved in recent weeks but it remains constrained, and some have sought out additional supply deals with new licensed producers as they are approved."

There are two things to consider concerning an opportunity for Aurora Cannabis. First, this is going to radically reduce the number of applicants applying for licenses, which in the near term should be a positive catalyst for Aurora because of its huge production capacity in Canada.

Applicants will have to have a facility already built that is compliant with regulations before they are approved for licenses. Over time that should alleviate the existing problem of licensees not building facilities to supply the market.

In the near term, demand will remain unmet, and that, again, should play well into the hands of Aurora Cannabis, if it chooses to allocate more supply to the Canadian market.

In what could be a possible glimpse into the next earnings report of Aurora, the declaration that the supply situation has improved recently, could point to the company playing a major role in that outcome. It could suggest its Canadian sales may be higher than the market is looking for.

After all, some company or companies have to be improving the supply issues, and it's highly probable Aurora is one of the main ones to do so. If that's the case, Aurora could have a larger market share in Canada than investors expect in the quarter.

Conclusion

Depending on the impact this has on Aurora Cannabis in the short and long term, this could be a legitimate game changer for the company, based upon its market-leading production capacity.

I see this being potentially more of a short-term catalyst for Aurora, by which I mean over the next 12 to 18 months. After that, even if Aurora could increase supply to that aspect of the Canadian market, I'm not sure it would be beneficial to do so, because of its potential in overseas markets to generate better revenue and earnings.

In the near term the Canadian market is a major source of its revenue, and for that reason boosting sales there as it implements its global strategy is a good way to grow revenue as it scales out. Any additional revenue it generates domestically will be a solid catalyst for its share price over the next year.

As for the upcoming earnings report, if it has boosted sales in Canada to in part make up for the failure of supply to meet demand, its overseas sales at least meet or exceed expectations, and its supply capacity growth aligns with its guidance, we should see its share price take off.

On the other hand, if it hasn't been one of the go to companies used to improve the supply situation in Canada, overseas sales are in line with expectations, and its production capacity for some reason isn't as far along as the market is looking for, the share price of the company will take a hit.

My thought at this time is the company is more likely to exceed expectations than underperform, but quarterly reporting can be tricky because doing real business over the three-month period doesn't always align with the growth and performance process and progress.

Those in Aurora for the long term have no need to be concerned; although if the company outperforms and its share price soars, those who got in at a good price point may want to take some profits off the table. And if it goes the other way, it will provide an opportunity to add to your positions. It's a win/win in my view, no matter how it plays out.

That said, I would caution against taking any action until the actual numbers are released.

Finally, the Health Canada release suggests it's probable Aurora Cannabis is going to benefit from the new guidelines put in place, however it performs in the last quarter.

