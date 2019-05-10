Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPPLF) CEO Christian Bayle on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCPK:IPPLF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Jeremy Roberge - VP, Finance and IR

Christian Bayle - President, CEO & Director

Brent Heagy - CFO

Jeffrey Marchant - SVP, Transportation

James Madro - SVP, NGL Processing

Joseph Martoglio - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Welcome to the Inter Pipeline's First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jeremy Roberge, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations of Inter Pipeline.

Thank you, Lisa, and good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Chris Bayle, Inter Pipeline's President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Heagy, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Marchant, Senior Vice President, Transportation; and Jim Madro, Senior Vice President, NGL Processing. For today's call, we have adopted a new streamlined format that is focused on quarterly highlights and key business developments compared to an overall review of our operating and financial results. Chris will discuss first quarter highlights, and Brent will conclude with a discussion on our financial performance.

To start, I would like to remind you that certain information in this conference call may contain forward-looking information that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at this time, may later prove incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by our comments today. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information. A discussion of the related risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions is available in our MD&A, which you can find on the website or at sedar.com.

Please, go ahead, Chris.

Thanks, Jeremy, and good morning, everybody. The first quarter of 2019 was very active for Inter Pipeline, including significant construction milestones at the Heartland Petrochemical Complex and within our conventional and oil sands transportation businesses. Specifically during the quarter, we invested $232 million on the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, bringing our total capital spend to $1.3 billion. This $3.5 billion project remains on schedule and on budget. We have also derisked approximately 50% of the total Heartland project cost due to successful execution of lump-sum construction contracts from purchase orders and substantially completed time and materials work.

We also transported and installed two major components of the facility, including the 820-tonne propane-propylene splitter and 800-tonne polypropylene reactor. We are also pleased to have entered into a multiyear agreement with CP Rail for the transportation of polypropylene from the Heartland complex. This will provide Inter Pipeline and our customers operational reliability and great cost certainty to various North American markets.

Moving to our transportation businesses. I'm pleased to report that work continues to progress on our $80 million Stettler Crude Oil Terminal expansion on the Central Alberta system. This project will service growing light oil production from the Alberta -- from Alberta's East Duvernay basin and remain on time and on budget. It's expected to enter service in phases beginning in mid-2019 and generate approximately $20 million in annual EBITDA when fully complete.

Construction on the diluent and bitumen blend connection for our Canadian Natural Resources' Kirby North project continues to advance throughout the quarter. The project is underbudget and approximately six months ahead of schedule with an expected in-service date of mid-2019.

Now I'll turn things over to Brent to discuss our financial results.

Well, thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. On the financial front, during the quarter, Inter Pipeline generated funds from operations of $212 million that was underpinned by a strong and stable contribution from our oil sands transportation business. Our newly acquired bulk liquid storage terminals in the United Kingdom and Amsterdam continued to meet our expectations and contributed meaningfully to our results. Utilization rates in our European business continued to strengthen driven by new storage agreements and the pending implementation of the IMO 2020 marine fuel standard.

Our NGL processing business generated funds from operations of $68 million during the quarter compared to $99 million in the first quarter of 2018. The $31 million decrease included approximately $8 million of onetime rail logistics issues and $7 million as a result of a change in the timing of revenue recognition related to polymer-grade propylene sales at the Redwater fractionator. Our conventional oil pipeline business earned $34 million of funds from operations in the quarter. Results were impacted by competition that entered service in the fourth quarter of 2018 and continued downstream apportionment issues on our Mid-Saskatchewan pipeline system. Midstream marketing activities improved from the fourth quarter 2018. And we expect this business will continue to improve and generate approximately $45 million to $50 million of EBITDA in 2019. Inter Pipeline continues to execute and derisk our financing plan related to our large capital expenditure program, and we remain committed to operating in a financially prudent and flexible manner.

During the quarter, we successfully completed our inaugural issuance of $750 million of hybrid debt securities at an attractive interest rate of 6.875%. These securities support Inter Pipeline's investment-grade credit rating and also reduces the need for external equity.

As of March 31, 2019, our consolidated net debt-to-total capitalization ratio was reduced to 44.2% compared to 51.8% as at December 31, 2018.

So this concludes the formal portion of the conference call, and I would now like to turn the meeting back to Lisa to open the floor for questions.

And our first question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan.

This is Joe for Jeremy. I first wanted to ask around the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, and it looks like there's been lower propane prices than Alberta. I wanted to see if you've seen any incremental interest for contracting there or if you expect that to provide a benefit for the facility.

Christian Bayle

The discussions honestly don't really -- aren't really predicated on what the current spot price is for propane. The folks we're talking to are really taking a long-term view on the relative spread between polypropylene and propane, been going on literally 10 years. So no, it really doesn't hurt the conversations, but I don't think it meaningfully benefits.

Okay. Got it, that's helpful. And then also on the bulk liquid storage side, looks like utilization picked up nicely for the quarter. And recognizing that's a lot in Denmark, could you talk about -- obviously, IMO 2020 is one of the trends, but kind of some trends in that industry and where you see that utilization trending going forward?

Christian Bayle

Well, the vast majority of our terminals in Europe are -- their business model is based off of structural flows that -- so it's not really predicated on backwardation or contango. It's more driven by trends in GDP growth overall. And we're very pleased with the way the business is running. Utilization is very high at all the terminals except for our Danish business, and we expect that trend to continue. And as you mentioned, we are seeing a nice pickup in the Danish business. We were predicting that would happen, and we're very pleased it's materializing. And we hope that continues through the balance of the year, and most of that pickup is related to IMO 2020 fuel standards.

Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Kenny from National Bank Financial.

Just on the downstream apportionment issues in Saskatchewan, it sounded like on your last call that those issues were largely behind you heading into 2019. Or should we think about this as being more structural until Enbridge can squeeze out more barrels down the mainline potentially with Line 3 getting in the ground?

Jeffrey Marchant

It's Jeff. Yes, it's the latter. We're still facing apportionment as an industry out there. And until Enbridge really sees some egress with Line 3 is probably the first piece coming out and some of the other initiatives that everyone is well aware of, we can expect to be dealing with apportionment through that period.

Patrick Kenny

Brent Heagy

Yes, Pat. So we do have quite a bit of remaining capacity. I think we've got about -- we can -- for hybrids, we've got about 1.5 million that we can take it up to...

Christian Bayle

Billion.

Brent Heagy

Billion, sorry. So we've got -- we still have some room for further hybrid issuances.

Okay. That's great. And then just really high level, guys, on the funding front, in light of weaker frac spreads, the heavy dilution from the DRIP given where the stock is. I mean does it not make sense at this point to either bring in a financial partner on Heartland just to help reduce your CapEx burden or maybe perhaps sell a minority stake in your oil sands pipelines to a financial player who's, I don't know, willing to pay 15x just to relieve the pressure that way? I guess just my question is, why do it alone on Heartland when the market is penalizing you with such heavy dilution on the DRIP right now?

Christian Bayle

Well, I'll take that one. A little bit stuffed in there, Pat. The -- I guess I wouldn't characterize the DRIP as, honestly, providing heavy dilution to date. We're not -- we are very cognizant of the fact that the funding plan for this does bring some dilution to our shareholders as we execute. But we do take a long-term view of this project. The project, we're executing it entirely on plan. It's on schedule. It's on budget. We're very pleased where we're at right now. About half of the project is being derisked from a capital perspective, and the economics remain intact from our perspective.

So we're happy with the execution, and we're going to continue executing exactly as we've described. We do not feel we need a financial partner. And we're going to turn off that DRIP as soon as we can. And it's largely going to be based off of how the base business performs, as we indicated in the third quarter of last year. And to be very clear, our funding plan is not predicated on our NGL business having three years of record results. Even where it's at today, we're entirely comfortable with in terms of its cash flow performance, recognizing that the comparisons this year to next year are probably going to be a bit strained, but we had an exceptional year last year.

And also, in terms of selling off chunks of our oil sands business, that is definitely not in the cards. That is the bedrock for this company, and that will remain so.

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Catellier from CIBC Capital Markets.

Robert Catellier from CIBC. I just wanted to follow up on the NGL rail issues. Have those cleared at this point? Or has there been any linkage into Q2? And also, to the extent there were any lost sales volumes in Q1 as a result, do you expect to make those up over the balance of the year?

James Madro

It's Jim Madro here. I'll take that question. So yes, a large part of the rail issues have been resolved. And there were really a variety of different issues that caused that. We have a new rail yard at Redwater, and there's been some issues with the commission of that, but those are being worked on. We had some delays in deliveries of some new railcars from our suppliers that weren't meeting schedules, so that impacted. And it's a little bit as well as the cold weather that impacted all of our lease and the efficiencies associated with them. So those have largely worked out, and we're really seeing in the future to mitigate those issues and don't expect them to persist. As far as lost sales, we expect sales to normalize into the Q2 and Q3. So yes, I think we should be back on track in Q2.

Okay. And then how should we look at the discounts or differentials from benchmark pricing for olefinic and paraffinic spreads? Do they get more volatile on frac spreads or low or declining? Or how should they -- we expect those to trend for the balance of the year?

James Madro

It's Jim here again. I'll take that. I think the volatility that we really saw on the olefinic frac spreads or in the benchmark pricing in particular, that was really more so due to the change in our sales mix with some of these rail issues. In particular, PGP was impacted, and so it threw off our sales mix a little bit. So that was really the driver. So as long as our sales mix normalizes, which we expect in future quarters, again, that should normalize -- the benchmark pricing should normalize as well.

Robert Catellier

Okay. Two more if you could bear with me. Just on the storage side, I'm wondering what the thoughts were about allocating more capital to bulk liquid acquisitions while they're running through the HPC process, notwithstanding the fact that it looks like you've locked down 50% of the cost? So in other words, would you consider allocating more capital there even if it involved additional equity or extending the time line on the DRIP?

Christian Bayle

I'll take that question. We -- our viewpoint on acquisitions certainly hasn't changed. We -- you've probably heard me say this a thousand times: we are very opportunistic in that regard. It -- if we see a deal that we think is particularly interesting and a great fit for our European business, then we'll look at it closely. But I think I'm on safe ground saying that M&A right now is not a high priority. We really are focused on a few core things. It's expanding our conventional business to make -- particularly to replace some lost volumes. We're focused on executing HPC clearly, and we're also focused on integrating the NuStar acquisition, which has gone extremely well.

Okay. Finally, last one for me. Would you say the -- where do the reactor and the splitter rank in terms of the construction and EPC milestones for HPC?

Christian Bayle

Excuse me, where do they rank?

Robert Catellier

Are they -- yes. Are they the hardest things you have to do in the project up to this -- or is there something else that is more of an engineering challenge? Or how do you...

Christian Bayle

We've got the project guys. They think is everything is hard. And the -- I would say that we're very pleased to get those big moves behind us. They weren't -- the engineering challenge there -- I guess not even an engineering challenge, more of a logistical challenge, is we could only ship those large vessels at certain points in the year. In the ground, there is enough frost in the ground that would be damaging to highways. So if we were to miss the move this spring, it would have delayed the project. So that was a critical thing to get behind us in that regard. We've got a lot of more miles to go on this project. There would be a number of difficult things we'll have to work through, but I'm very confident we'll work through them.

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Kwan from RBC Capital Markets.

Just coming back to funding. On one hand, you're able to get the hybrid done. On the other hand, the NGL processing business is trending down from what was a great year in 2018. So I'm just wondering, based on what we're seeing in the NGL processing business, both in the quarter and looking forward, how does that square up against what you were thinking when you made the comments of the possibility of turning off the DRIP by the end of the year?

Brent Heagy

It's Brent Heagy. I'll take that one. So yes, just a few comments on that. So I'll start off first by saying to make it clear that we're still confirming our guidance on potentially suspending the DRIP by the end of 2019 should the base business results continue to improve. So just a few points on that. So currently, our debt metrics are in good shape. I think that, that needs to be noted. And then also, for the remainder of 2019, we think we're going to benefit from various tailwinds. So what would that include? Certainly, stronger frac spreads. We have seen frac spreads improve since the first quarter, but again, we all have to realize that those frac spreads can be volatile. As Chris mentioned, the Kirby North oil sands connections are going to be coming into service beginning in mid-2019 or so. Portions of Phase 1 with Stettler expansion, that's going to be coming into service in 2019.

And we also feel that we're going to start seeing more robust midstream marketing results as a result of not only normalized differentials, but we've got a very attractive butane contract, and that new pricing is going to begin kicking in, in April 1, 2019.

And then I'd say, finally, we've seen some strong results from our recently acquired NuStar Europe assets and the potential benefits from, as we've mentioned, the new fuel standard IMO 2020. So certainly, right now, we are still on track, and we believe to turn the DRIP off at the end of 2019.

Perfect, that's helpful. Turning to storage, you talked about the benefit you're seeing from IMO 2020. Does that mean that the Danish business would have less exposure to backwardation going forward?

Christian Bayle

Yes. The contracts that we're executing are related to the storage and blending of fuel products for ships, for bunker. And clearly, that's more of a logistics service than a true trading and storage play. So it's the kind of contract that we're looking for.

Are you able to kind of talk about what percentage of capacity that would have been more kind of trading/merchant storage that's been converted to kind of physical demand-type storage?

Christian Bayle

Not specifically. We're -- one of the things we have to be really careful of is not providing too much information particularly on the utilization rate in Denmark and other areas because it creates issues for the contracting of the facility with our commercial folks. And -- but I can say that we have virtually no trading and storage contracts right now. So every new storage contract, as utilization ticks up, those are strictly related to more structural contracts.

Okay. Got it. And if can just finish, I mean Kirby North, talking about it being ahead of schedule. Does that allow you to earn revenues right from the get-go? Or is it the contract start date based on the original in-service date?

Brent Heagy

Yes. No, we'll start earning revenues as soon as we're in service, Robert. So it's a positive on that front.

Our next question comes from the line of Rob Hope from Scotiabank.

Appreciate the commentary regarding the butane contract on April 1. Want to extend that, though. Were you -- are there any contract rollovers or kind of differential changes on the Heartland side that -- or the Redwater side that we should be looking at as well?

Christian Bayle

No, nothing out of the normal.

Robert Hope

Jeffrey Marchant

Robert, it's Jeff here. No, we certainly expect to be on track for the guidance we've given you. As Brent mentioned, we're targeting -- still expect to be at that $45 million to $50 million. As you know, the butane contracts, they roll over here April 1, so we started to see that already in April and into May. Volumes definitely play a role, but we expect to be on track with our typical quarterly earnings on that front.

We have no further questions in queue. I'll turn the call back to Mr. Roberge for closing remarks.

Okay. Great. Thank you for participating in our conference call today, and we certainly look forward to discussing our second quarter of 2019 results with you on August 9. Thank you.

