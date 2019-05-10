Keurig Dr Pepper: Expensive For The Growth It Offers

Source

Only 7/10/2018, the newly combined Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) started trading on the NYSE. The shares have already appreciated more than 40% from the initial offering price of $20.50. While the combined company offers attractive prospects and a great portfolio of brands, the fundamentals don't make sense. The targets the company has put into place are aggressive and need to be proven. Additionally, a recent earnings report was less than thrilling and should give investors caution that the combined entity might not perform as well as expected. Peers that operate in the space offer better prospects and or better income from dividends for investors. KDP shares would become more attractive if they pulled back.

KDP Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper became public and started trading higher shortly after.

Compared to the prior year period, net sales grew 164% to $2.5 billion, operating income increased 180% to $498 million and earnings per share grew 45% to $0.16. Sale were impacted by the acquisition of Keurig. When adjusting for the acquisition as if it were part of the company in the year prior period, sales in first quarter of 2019 declined 1.1%, compared to net sales of $2.53 billion. While the company had underlying sales growth in each of its operating categories, a shift in calendar days and currency headwinds had resulted in the revenue decline. Going forward the company reiterated its guidance for full-year revenue of $11.24B and earnings per share of $1.20.

Coffee Systems saw sales rise 2.1% in the first quarter to $968 million. This was helped in part by increased volume but a decrease in net price realization. There was a 7% increase in K-Cup pod volume and a 12.4% increase in brewer volume. The company attributes the weakness in sales rising due to the impact of significant volume growth of branded partners. This could be due to weaker product offerings or price competitiveness in the market place. This will need to be watched in the future quarters. The acquisition of such a company should be on the premise of future growth and this is certainly dismal.

The rest of the divisions saw growth when accounting for currency headwinds and the shift in the timing of Easter. However, these impacts generally led to what a reported decline in sales. The company maintains it is focused on reducing leverage to a more reasonable 3.0x Debt/EBITDA level.

The combined company certainly will have some synergies and opportunities for distribution expansion. However, until these benefits become more clear and measurable, we can only value the company based on current known metrics.

Many of us are familiar with the brands above and even users of them. As an investor, I always enjoy owning a part of a company I can purchase products of. I love seeing other people use them and it gives me great satisfaction knowing their purchase puts money back in my pockets. However, I will not overpay to reserve that feeling. That being said, let's take a look at the combined company's prospects and see how they compare to competitors.

Combined Entity Fundamentals

The newly formed company will be one of the largest in the retail market space. It is still far behind its largest competitors, Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP).

What differentiates it from its competitors is the coffee segment. As we all know, coffee has been growing its reach to consumers. Often an addicting product, the sales trend will probably continue to grow.

As we can see, the amount coffee is consumed every week has been growing steadily for quite some time. This is very attractive as KDP's competitors do not really have products in this market segment. It also means the company can be less reliant upon sugary beverages and more focused on alternatives.

Innovation should continue to lead to future growth alongside organic growth. Coffee has become more of a habitual drink for many and is becoming the choice for younger consumers. As soft drinks expanded in the '70s and '80s, it created a customer base that to this day still drinks them. Those consumers, however, raised their children differently. Thus, the new generation has become addicted to healthy water alternatives, sports drinks, energy drinks, and coffee. What's interesting is that I believe these consumers will become long-time consumers of the drinks as their parents did with soft drinks. Thus, the stable income stream and organic growth are attractive for investors. The number of time coffee is consumed during the day has steadily risen. As the product became easier to make or store, it has expanded its reach.

Going forward, KDP should have combined sales of over $10.8 billion.

With growth expected in the low-single digits, it really expects to perform the same as its larger competitors. The problem with this is, KDP should be able to grow much faster considering its size. However, its reach is already well expanded and now stands to gain more from synergy than actual unit distribution growth. I'd much rather have seen the company focus on small brand acquisitions. As in the past, the company shows it is greatly able to leverage its distribution network to quickly grow sales with smaller brands. The ROI is much greater in these cases and would prove to be a better value to shareholders.

Furthermore, we see an estimated EPS of $1.20. This gets us a current multiple of 22.5x earnings.

While this is close to peers, it is still above them. And while a premium might be worthwhile if the company can exceed expectations and grow faster than competitors, it has yet to be seen.

The synergies are expected to take a few years as well. The financials should be watched by investors closely to ensure these synergies are realized, as much of the synergies are coming from marketing expenses and not distribution savings.

Lastly, we see the dividend is $0.60 annually to begin. While this is attractive, it is not when compared to peers. With Pepsi offering a 3% yield currently and Coca-Cola offering 3.3% yield, KDP is yielding an underwhelming 1.6%. And while dividend growth can certainly come to the rescue, it will need quite the raise to put it in line with peers. The current payout also puts the payout ratio in line with peers. This means, without significant earnings growth, the company would need to increase its payout ratio to be more competitive.

Conclusion

Investors interested in the consumer beverage space should look elsewhere for an investment. Until more becomes clear about the combined entity's performance, the shares are priced too high. If the company can meet or beat expectations, it might, however, be worth another look. Until then, the stock poses the risk of not meeting expectations and facing a significant decline. With competitors offering a lower forward P/E, larger diversification, and higher yields, the safe bet is not KDP. I would be interested in starting a position in KDP closer to a 3% yield or around $20 a share. For now, I remain long PepsiCo as its capital return to shareholders is far greater. I will continue to watch how Keurig Dr Pepper performs and update investors from there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.