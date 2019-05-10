Fitbit: Trust The Process

As Fitbit (FIT) continues making progress towards being a healthcare services provider in addition to basic fitness and wellness tracking, investors need to relax and trust the process with the stock at $5. The market doesn't understand the transition under foot, but this is the advantage that investors digging into the details enjoy with overlooked small caps.

Predicted Results

While some think that Fitbit isn't moving into healthcare or premium subscriptions fast enough, the company is now generating the predicted results on a consistent basis. A big part of any bullish investment thesis is the ability to trust the presented financial projections.

As the company starts generating more predictable results, the investment community can start rewarding the stock with a higher market valuation. For Q1, Fitbit beat estimates and continued a trend for the last two years of beating analyst estimates in all but one quarter. The company even maintained guidance for 2019 revenues of $1.55 billion.

The quarter was more important than on first brush as the market mostly missed that Fitbit returned to both revenue and device growth. The revenue growth was even more impressive considering the move to target lower ASPs to grow the user base. In the quarter, devices sold surged 36% to boost the community and potential subscription model.

The upside here is that Fitbit has a market cap of only $1.3 billion with revenues targeted to easily surpass the valuation. Not to mention, the fitness device company has a cash balance of $658 million along with a A/R and inventory balance that topped A/P by over $225 million.

The bottom line is that that market is vastly undervaluing the opportunity of Fitbit to turn this into a highly profitable business. People get tired of my valuation comparisons to Garmin (GRMN), but the company is quickly shifting towards a business model that likely justifies a higher multiple than their fellow device company that doesn't have the same opportunity in the healthcare and premium subscriptions area.

Incredibly, Garmin has a market valuation 10x that of Fitbit with only double the business. The major difference is that Garmin is a profit machine and Fitbit still bounces around breakeven cash flows.

Healthcare Inflection Point

The Fitbit Healthcare Services business is expected to hit multiple inflection points this year including the following:

Revenues topping $100 million.

The launch of a premium subscription service.

FDA-clearance of multiple solutions.

The company has the potential to continue selling devices and smartwatches, but the real opportunity is for Fitbit to turn into a medical device and healthcare subscription service company. In such a scenario, the company would warrant a valuation multiple in excess of the EV/S multiple of nearly 4x of Garmin.

Already, the FHS business is set to top $100 million this year. Revenues in this sector are growing at a decent clip, but most importantly the gross margins are higher for these revenues.

What is still blurry to the investment community is the launch of the premium subscription service at the end of 2019 and the FDA-clearance of multiple solutions related to sleep apnea and AFib, amongst other health conditions. The subscription service around wellness and coaching is definitely coming this year, but the CEO was unwilling to provide any real updates on the earnings call around the work with the FDA.

...on the FDA side, we continue to collect and gather a lot of clinical data to test and develop FDA-cleared solutions around health and disease conditions like afib sleep apnea and other health conditions which we hope to introduce soon. And we're maintaining a continuous dialogue with the FDA throughout that process. So I think that's a taste of some of the innovations that can occur to drive further growth in our category.

Takeaway

The key takeaway is that the process remains painful for Fitbit shareholders as the stock dips below $5 again. The fitness tracking company is in the process of shifting from a basic fitness tracking company to a health and wellness service provider that will offer a large magnitude of increased value to the stock. Such transitions can be painful, but very rewarding to shareholders that trust the process.

