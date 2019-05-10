DATA Group's (DGPIF) CEO Gregory Cochrane on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Data Group Ltd. (OTCPK:DGPIF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Gregory Cochrane - CEO

James Lorimer - CFO

James Lorimer

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2019 conference call. Speaking on the call this morning will be Gregory J. Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and myself James Lorimer, Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us on the call today are several other additional members of our executive team including Mike Cote, President.

The prepared remarks on today's call will be followed by a question and answer period. We'd also like to remind everyone that Greg and I at DCM can be available after the call for any follow-up questions that you might have. A reminder that our annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday May 29, and your Board of Directors and many of your senior management team would be pleased to meet with you at that meeting.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that we will refer to forward-looking information on today's call. This information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties as outlined in the forward-looking information disclosure in our press release and more fully within our public disclosure filings on SEDAR.

With that I'll now turn the call over to Greg.

Gregory Cochrane

Thank you, James. Good morning shareholders. I want to provide an overview of the following. Our first quarter of 2019, our first quarter initiatives and drivers for the business and lastly outlook for near-term. So let's begin with our first quarter 2019 financial results.

Revenues for the quarter were $78.5 million compared to $88.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 a decrease of $10 million or 11.3%. Now this decrease was largely expected as our company benefited in the first quarter of 2018 from a one-time increase in volume from a long-standing customer which generated approximately $4.9 million higher revenues in that period compared to the current quarter.

We also decided to not pursue a low margin customer contract renewal given our focus on improving gross margins which contributed to a decrease in revenues by approximately $1.4 million this quarter. The balance of the year-over-year change, pertains primarily to timing of work in addition to some softness and spend from certain customers.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 or 10% of revenues after adjusting for the impact of adopting IFRS 16, which became effective in the first quarter of this year. This compares to $6.4 million in 2018 representing a $1.5 million or 23.4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Before adjusting for the adoption of IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million or 6.9% of revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. Once again this decrease is primarily attributable to the unusually strong volume in the first quarter of last year from one customer. We had budgeted this already in our 2019 plant.

So let's turn to our first quarter initiatives and drivers. We continue to focus our company's efforts on providing additional products and services to our core client base. In addition with the enhanced retail and consumer insight capabilities that perennial brings to DCM, we are capturing new client business due to the innovative ideas and exceptional execution capabilities we're presenting to clients. Our pitched and pending sales pipeline is that at historic high with both current and new clients.

Continuing the pivot, I've talked about this as we pivot towards more of a marketing services company. I'm very pleased to say our business solutions team was recently awarded a significant multi-year agreement to provide innovative technology solutions to a large provincial health services network.

DCM was selected as a key technology partner to support the provinces' integrated clinical nation systems providing automated identification solutions including scanners, printers, patient identification solutions, consumables including labels as well as ongoing support and consultation services.

This long-standing customer of DCM in our traditional businesses trusted us to consult, evaluate, recommend and execute a business solutions platform which will dramatically modernize the way this province delivers healthcare services to its customers. By recommending the appropriate technology and business processes to this client, DCM is now seen as a total enterprise solution supplier instead of a print and production vendor. We began to record revenue in the second quarter of 2019 under this agreement.

We recently announced the sale of our loose leaf binders and index tab business to a wonderful partner Southwest Business Products Limited and at the same time entered into a long-term supply agreement with Southwest as a preferred vendor of binders, index, tabs, and related products.

This initiative aligns with our strategy to focus on products and solutions that are core to our top customers and to source non-core offerings from other leading providers where it makes sense. Consistent again with this theme in early March 2019 we initiated client down source plans to outsource our Brossard Quebec stationary production to a long-standing tier 2 supplier.

DCM also expanded its pre-existing supply agreement with this partner. An effective May 1, 2019 we closed Brossard Quebec facility which primarily produced stationery products including business cards and letterhead and relocated the facility's digital print on demand production to other DCM sites.

Let's now turn to our joint venture with Aphria. Over the past several months the joint perennial and Aphria teams have been focused on developing go-to-market strategies for cannabis infused edibles, beverages, topicals and wellness related products. Well, the joint ventures business plans are being developed we are closely monitoring the federal government's direction for guidelines on dosage, formulary approvals, as well as manufacturing protocols to produce products containing cannabis and CBD and extract found in cannabis.

Let's now turn to our operations. In addition to our focus on sustainable revenue, we have been conscious of improving growth margins. The first quarter of 2019 saw growth margin as a percent of total revenue reach 26.4% or 26% prior to adjusting for the adaptation of IFRS 16 compared to 24.3% in the first quarter of 2018 this despite lower levels of revenue.

Our growth margin improvement was in great part due to improved efficiencies in our plants. We continue to review supplier contracts and relationships as well as processes and workflow improvements. We are also realizing success in passing on some of the input price increases to our customers. I'm very pleased to report that both our recent investments in specialized capabilities specifically the six color Heidelberg present thistle and the gala label present Brampton Ontario were fully commissioned in March and April of this year.

We expect to see continued improvements in margins on labels and commercial print throughout the year especially as we migrate more commercial print work to thistle and away from tier two suppliers.

Selling, general and administrative expenses if you can remember this has been one of our focuses on reducing this. This focus on reducing SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue has been working. I'm pleased to report our SG&A for the first quarter of 2019 with $16.8 million or 21.3% of revenue. After adjusting for certain one-time non reoccurring expenses totaling $400,000 versus $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 or 19.7% of revenue, $600,000 savings.

Please also remember folks, we didn't have perennial in the first quarter of last year. So there's probably a little additional savings to that as well. We are still continuing to focus on ways to drive down our SG&A expenses and improve those efficiencies.

To this point we are executing on our ERP transition in June 2019. This implementation has been a long time coming, but will vastly streamline workflow from sales order to production plus automate and simplify many management reporting and accounting procedures. We believe the annualized cost savings and improved processes and overhead will be in the range of $2 million to $3 million per year.

Corporate initiatives. During the first quarter of 2019, we completed payouts of the promissory notes to both thistle and Eclipse vendors. And this past week we made a further $1 million payment to the perennial vendor. Coupled with our ongoing debt reduction payments to our lenders DCM reduced its fixed term debt and promissory note obligations by approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

We will continue to pay down our debt in 2019 and expect to see a nearly $10 million reduction in our outstanding fixed term debt by the end of 2019 compared to the end of 2018.

In April, we announced the appointment of Mike Coté as President of our company. This change completes the management reorganization we conducted to improve our bench strength in operations, supplier relations and finance. Mike and I will share day-to-day operational and strategic mandates. Since joining DCM in September 2017, Mike has demonstrated a passion to change the way we execute with clients as well as the desire to make us all better operators. Given the pace of change we are experiencing I welcome Mike as I call it a two-pack helping me guide the transformation of our business.

Let me now give you an outlook for our near-term balance of the year. At the outset of this year your management team set of five priorities. Focus on core customers. Continuum to improve gross margins. Reduce our selling, general and administrative expenses. Pay down debt and lastly make strategic investments in technologies, the clients request and value to support future growth.

The first quarter I believe, reflect our heightened focus on these five business priorities. We do remain optimistic for the year despite the continued presence of price increases on raw materials and secular declines in some of the traditional print production areas of our business.

Lastly, as I've said before your management and directors comprise the largest block of shareholders of your company. We will continue to invest in our company because we believe there's a significant value we can provide our client and that we can create long term value for all of us as shareholders. I truly thank you for all your support.

Now for a full description of our financial results for the first quarter of 2019, please refer to our unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three months ending March 31, 2019, and related management's discussion and analysis copies of which are available on www.sedar.com .

That's my report and we'll open it up for questions.

Your first question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Morning guys. How are you?

Gregory Cochrane

Well, thank you. Are you flooded up there or what?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes and no. It's been mossy, let's just put it that way. Yes. Just a few questions. So curious about the last first quarter of 2018, you had the one big pull through of a little customer which was 5 million on the other 5 million decline year-on-year you said that was largely due to a customer a low margin customer that's gone away. Is that correctly they'd be substantially all of that in decline most of it or?

Gregory Cochrane

Actually, if you look at the 10 million Scott, 5 was one time customer, 1.4 was the customer we chose not to engage with and then the rest is timing. Just timing on new business. We look at our business two ways. One core business, new business. And the core business declined what we thought. The new business, while we have the orders adjust with timing and we're seeing some of those orders now appear in April as an example. So that was just timing.

Unidentified Analyst

And margin look good on the gross margin front. So I assume that a lot of that is mixed and it's also I guess lost business that you don't want anyways like the example you just cited. Is that fair to say?

Gregory Cochrane

Yes I think – Scott it's really three things. We started out, let's focus on our core customers. We have thousands of customers but 160 of our customers constitute 90% of our revenue. I got to tell you we have such an envious position in terms of the market dealing with so many great customers and big ones let's focus on them but let's provide them more than just production and I kind of – we have to make a decision that we can't service everyone at the same level. So let's spend our time on the bigger ones and let's spend our time with enhanced services. So that was conscious.

Second issue is business processes. We are just ripping through this place right now on just how much more efficient can we do this. Under the guise of ERP, I think it would is easy as many of you who are stalwart shareholders like myself ERP supposed to be this nirvana. It will be. It'll be a big help but quite frankly business needs to just get sharper and better in the processes. So we've had people in, our own people in here to look at everything that we're doing.

First thing is called discipline. Mike Coté brought this to our sales force. As you know we change the compensation process and program for our sales professionals in 2017, where folks are getting paid on gross margin not on dollar one revenue. Well that had a significant impact in terms of improving margins. We didn't see a lot of that last year more because of just the price increases that we're coming through on paper were so hot and heavy just we couldn't react fast enough. But you're starting to see it now. So I know that that's a long answer but it's really three things that are really driving that. Hopefully that helped you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you. I was actually going to about the impact from the change in the commission kind of structure to see sort of where we were on that. So it sounds like we'll see a lot more of that this year because it won't mask so much by the paper an input cost increases. Is that fair to say as we move through the year?

James Lorimer

Yes. I think Scott, it's James. We're certainly seeing those input prices moderate a little bit. We have had one paper price increased so far this year. We are expecting another one, but we had poor major rounds last year. So we see it certainly moderating compared to last year.

Unidentified Analyst

Right and some of the pass throughs that you're able to do. I realize there's always timing difference there between when you see it and then when you're able to do it but it sounds like based on what you'd said back in the third and fourth quarter that your newer contracts should be a lot more disciplined with those and making sure that you can pass them on a certain amount of increases along the way.

Is it fair to say that we should start to see some of the impact from your ability to pass along price increases the customers this year and maybe that grows through the positive impact when that grows as we move through the year?

Gregory Cochrane

Yes I think that's fair. We should continue to see that. We have some contracts that are allowing us to provide increases in the first quarter and kind of straddling the second quarter that will continue to have positive impacts through the balance of the year. And certainly as new contracts are coming up we are better aligning our customer contracts with the current pricing environment.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I know you did a lot of work on the SG&A. It looks really, definitely like you're keeping it under control. This sort of, is this sort of 17-ish or $17.2 million kind of quarterly run rate is that a fair way to think about it as we kind of move through the year I realize there's probably puts and takes with annual salary increases and things like that and different contracts that you have that fall into that line. I'm just curious how we should be thinking about that as we on a run rate basis?

Gregory Cochrane

Yes, we would expect to see that go down on a kind of a quarter-over-quarter basis through the balance of the year Scott and particularly as some of our other initiatives start to really have continued impact throughout the balance of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on the new contract, the preventional healthcare system, I know you probably can't be too specific about it. But is this the type of thing I mean when you think of these large healthcare systems and the amount of servers they could conceivably consume from you, you folks it would seem to me that it would be not unreasonable for these things to become like 5% - 10% kind of customers. Any color you can give around that would be helpful. I realize it’s new and it'll take some time to get implemented and ramp up and so forth but just try to get a sense of how significant this type of thing is.

Gregory Cochrane

Scott this client of ours will be approximate 5% of our business this year I suspect after all of said and done, coupled with what we have recently built for them in their solutions plus the production, the traditional print production work we've done. We see that growing. Again it's part of the pivot. We go in and we walk in, it's a multi-year deal. So think about this for a second.

A provincial organization is not going to do this all in one year. It's going to be phased in. but more and more organizations like this are looking for just any type of solution that is going to help streamline the processes and reduce their cost.

And so, I will ask because I know when I first came in here we had this business solutions group and I couldn't figure out who the heck these people are. So I got the individual and I remember I had started November 28, 2016 and in December I met the head of this and I said so what do you do, and it's one of these things in large corporations like they're these pockets of gold that are in these veins and you go wow we had this group which was basically reselling equipment or we're basically giving the equipment away so we could get the print. Wow that's pretty riveting in terms of margins.

What other services do you provide? So we decided right there and I had to make this a dedicated business unit. Last year their sales just within that group were up 50% versus 2017. This year there’re obviously as this young lady said to me, well I guess I've met my targets for the year. I said no, no, no that was a target for the first quarter.

So as we make the pivot to a solutions provider in the marketing and communication services business this is just one part of it. I'm just delighted about it.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. That's great and presumably there is like you said similar solutions will be needed by other territories provinces. So is there -- I realize nothing is formulaic on this kind of thing but I would assume what you've learned from working with these guys can be at some level transferable to other provinces and you can go and begin to pitch them when you probably are on these types of things, these types of total solutions.

Gregory Cochrane

We are in discussion with two other provinces and we also have secured a similar type of deal not in the same revenue magnitude with a federal organization as well. But it’s not in the same magnitude. So but to answer your question we see our business solutions group say in the next 8 months being anywhere between 7% to 10% of our total revenue.

Unidentified Analyst

And then maybe just on the competitive front anything sort of changing or different there in terms of players intensity of competition pricing that type of thing?

Gregory Cochrane

Well hopefully, my competitors are taking the low margin stuff that I don't want to leave the customers in the alert. I'm not trying to be flippant. It's just, I just can't believe that this goes on. But we haven't really seen it. I am seeing however an interesting trend and getting phone calls from a number of what I call traditional print production companies that are maybe in a 7% to 20% of our type revenue and I think they're having a harder time competing in this community, in the market because I think the communication space where we play in is going to be dominated by a couple of players and those that are much smaller.

The customers are asking for more enterprise solutions with technology platforms with predictive analytics and quite candidly if you're running a $20 million revenue shop 80,000 square feet and into your business do you want to bone up and go alright I'm doubling down and putting the technology and so it's interesting. I'm getting phone calls about that. I'm not really that interested quite candidly to put more iron on a floor when I'm making the change to a much more technology and solutions driven business. I hope that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. No, that does. And then insofar as you know the large potential customers that still in source a lot of their capabilities both traditional legacy as well as frankly new digital maybe give us any color you can on some of those players and their willingness to revisit outsourcing or transition more of their business outside that you would want obviously.

Gregory Cochrane

Yes, we are in discussion right now with a fairly substantial financial services company and obviously we have competition, but they have finally come to a realization that they've been in sourcing and they siloed their business units and I think what happened is that with the advent of a new CEO is looking why aren't we in their business, why aren't we communicating and sharing our services and I think the model there used to be a management model where you'd silo your businesses and ensure that whoever was running that certain business was firing on all cylinders.

I think people are starting to realize at this point in time that we can have that from the customer base but back office we need to share services. So after this has been a two-year conversation with this client. It's a current client. We are finally have broken through and are talking about a shared services model. We do have competition in there but not the traditional type of competition that you would normally see in a print production world. So I don't know if that gives you enough color but.

Unidentified Analyst

And just when you say it's not the traditional competitors who is it if you can talk a bit about that?

Gregory Cochrane

Who the competitors are?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, who the newer or different competitors are for something like that?

Gregory Cochrane

It's almost like we don't really have competitors in that. It would be big enterprise software companies that are trying to sell a real complicated solution and we have something that's not really drag-and-drop but it's integrated into our data online portal who are already serving the customer, through data online and we can degrade this in and just provide more enhancements and more capabilities to that and that's really where we're spending a lot of our kind of internal strategy and focuses, how do we deepen those hooks within our existing customers.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I'm guessing those types of people are probably looking more to a software solution in combination with services around it classical integration services around it either as a cloud offering but possibly on trend I guess but right, I get you. That's going to be a lot more complicated and frankly a lot more expensive than for the customer.

Gregory Cochrane

Yes. Absolutely.

James Lorimer

Great. Thank you.

Gregory Cochrane

Thanks Scott.

Gregory Cochrane

Thank you. Thank you very much for hosting this. Fellow investors thank you. Thank you for your support. As I said earlier we are focused on our five core business initiative and we will look forward to reporting our second quarter and as James said our annual meeting is on the 29, 10 AM at McCarthy. So thank you. Have a good day.

