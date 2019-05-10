Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF) CEO Todd Cook on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Todd Cook - President, CEO & Trustee

Andrew Phonsavath - Corporate Financial Planning & IR Manager

Leslie Veiner - COO

David Beatty - CFO

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Brendon Abrams - Canaccord Genuity Limited

Michael Markidis - Desjardins Securities

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

I would now like to turn the call over to Todd Cook, CEO.

Todd Cook

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter conference call. Joining me today is Leslie Veiner, our Chief Operating Officer; Travis Beatty, our Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Phonsavath, our Finance Director of Corporate Planning and Investor Relations.

The webcast of today's conference call, including the presentation slides, can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations or through the web link located in our recent financial results media release. We will begin the conference call after Andrew reads a brief summary of our cautionary statement, as outlined on Slide 2. Andrew?

Andrew Phonsavath

Thanks, Todd. Today's conference call and presentation may contain forward-looking information with respect to Northview Apartment REIT, among other things, its current expectations of future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, operations, strategy and condition. The actual result and performance of Northview discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulation and other risk factors described in security filings. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, May 10, 2019, and the parties have no obligation to update such statements.

Todd Cook

Thank you, Andrew. Yesterday, we released our financial results for the first quarter of 2019. Before we get into detailed comments in the first quarter, I'd like to give you the brief highlights. Diluted FFO per unit of $0.45 for the first quarter, down from $0.49 in 2018. These results are slightly below our expectations, primarily as a result of higher operating costs from a colder-than-normal winter. That said, we continue to drive strong top line growth as well as continued same-door NOI growth in both Ontario and Western Canada. Les will provide a bit of color on that in a few minutes.

Same with revenue growth, we saw an increase in total revenue of just over 9% as a result of portfolio growth and solid same-door revenue growth of 2.9%. On the development front, we're excited to get going in two development projects this upcoming quarter. More on that later on the call. And finally, we continue to deliver on our high-end renovation program, completing 136 units in the first quarter, with returns just over 25%.

I'll turn the call over to Leslie now to add some color on the operations for the quarter. Les?

Leslie Veiner

Thanks, Todd. I'll now provide an update on how we performed in our multi-family, commercial and execusuites portfolios. Beginning with multi-family. For the ninth consecutive quarter, we saw positive same-door NOI growth, albeit lower than we have delivered in recent quarters. Ontario and Western Canada did achieve very strong same-door NOI growth of 10.2% and 3.9%, respectively. And Ontario, which now accounts for approximately 40% of the REIT's multi-family NOI, is expected to continue to deliver solid top line growth as we benefit from the strong demand for rental accommodation and the returns from our high-end renovation program.

Our regions outside of Ontario and Western Canada had a tougher quarter, mainly as a result of higher operating costs resulting from the colder-than-usual weather and higher snow accumulations experienced in many parts of the country. These factors contributed to an 80 basis points decline in the multifamily operating margins in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter last year, although we did see a 330 basis point increase in operating margins in Ontario compared to the same quarter last year, as well as a small increase in the operating margins in Western Canada. We would expect expenses to revert more in line with expectations as we move into the second quarter.

In addition, as part of our ongoing efforts to expand margins and manage the risk of rising energy costs, we are focused on our sustainability initiatives and have allocated capital, which we expect to deploy over the next 4 to 5 years on projects, including energy, water, waste and systems upgrades that are expected to result in reduction in our operating costs once completed.

Moving to our regions. In Ontario, as you see on Slide 4, average market rents have increased 7% since the first quarter of 2018. Year-to-date, we have seen rents on turnover in Ontario increase by 15.4%, which is well above the portfolio average of 7.1%.

We completed 136 high-end renovations in Ontario in the first quarter and achieved an average rent increase of 34% on the units that were rented. While we have seen a slowdown in turnover, particularly within the GTA over the last 12 months, we are still targeting to complete a similar number of high-end renovations as we did in 2018, as there are details on Slide 9. The ability to maintain the same pace is a result of the 1,154 units that we acquired in Ontario in 2018, with many of the opportunities and properties located outside of the GTA where the turnover is slightly higher.

Moving on to Western Canada, which is as indicated earlier, also achieved positive same-door NOI growth in the quarter. Western Canada is a tale of the North and the South, with the predominately resource-dependent markets in northern Alberta and northern BC, which represent approximately 57% of NOI in the region, not performing as well as their southern counterparts. Fort McMurray continues to be challenging with more businesses shutting down and residents relocating for other job opportunities.

Our Canmore property that opened in September of last year is now 97% leased and is achieving higher rents than we projected. Our newly rebuilt property, Lethbridge, is 97% leased in just two months of occupancy, and the second phase of Vista, our development project in Calgary, is currently 16% leased following its first month of occupancy. On Slide 6, moving on to Atlantic Canada where the negative same-door performance was primarily due to higher operating expenses, including utility costs. Results also continued to be impacted by one of our properties in Dartmouth that had suffered extensive damage in the fire in the second quarter of last year and will only reopen in the second quarter of this year. We did see AMR growth of 2.9% compared to the first quarter of 2018, and occupancy was also higher in all our major Atlantic Canada markets compared to the same quarter last year.

Our Northern Canada region was hit the hardest by high utilities in the quarter with exceptionally cold weather across the region. Yellowknife continues to be our biggest challenge in Northern Canada, with the slowdown in economy resulting in higher vacancy. Iqaluit remains an extremely strong market for the REIT with little or no vacancy, although it, too, felt the impact of higher operating costs this quarter. We are currently redeveloping a site in Iqaluit that we previously operated as a hotel, and the 30 rental units in just under 6,000 square feet of commercial space is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Finally, in Quebec, we reported a 6.2% decline in same-door NOI growth for the quarter, again mostly due to high utility costs as well as higher vacancy at one of our larger projects. We did experience higher-than-average skips and evictions in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year, but expect this trend to normalize following our taking over of the management in Quebec in 2018.

Finally, on Slide 10, turning now to our commercial and execusuites operations. We saw a small 1% decrease in same-door NOI in the quarter. Commercial same-door NOI was flat, and execusuites was impacted by lower revenue at our property in Yellowknife, which saw slower demand following the completion of the new hospital project last year and the addition of new supply in the market. Overall though, the execusuites have been performing well, and with the exception of Yellowknife, occupancy was up in all our markets compared to the same period in 2018.

Our commercial portfolio continues to be impacted by soft market conditions in Yellowknife and Saint John's, although we have to date been successful in renewing expiring leases. We have 157,000 square feet renewing in 2019, of which approximately 30% has already been renewed, and we expect to renew the balance on similar terms to the expiring leases.

I will now turn the call over to Travis to discuss the financial results.

David Beatty

Thanks, Leslie. As shown on Slide 11, we have several improvements in financial metrics since last year. This includes total revenue and NOI are up by 9.3% and 7.8%, respectively; diluted FFO on a total dollar base is up by 2.6%; cash flow from operating activities improved by $3.8 million or 15.5%. These improvements are the result of same-door NOI growth and NOI from acquisitions and our recently completed developments in Canmore, Regina and Iqaluit.

FFO per unit decreased by $0.04 or 8%. This is mostly driven by an 11% increase in units outstanding from the equity issuance last year and the disposition of noncore assets. During the quarter, trust admin was 4.2% of total revenue consistent with the same period of 2018 of 4.5%. Trust admin costs are expected to rise modestly in 2019 to facilitate Northview's growth.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by $3.8 million to $28.4 million during the first quarter of 2019. This is mainly from higher NOI of $3.7 million, insurance proceeds of $0.7 million, offset by higher financing costs. Our distribution remains at $1.63 per unit on an annualized basis, which is sustainable long term.

Moving on to Slide 12. As of March 31, 2019, our debt-to-gross book value was 54.4%, a decrease of 260 basis points from the same period last year and an increase of 60 basis points from year-end. Although leverage is up from the prior quarter, we have made significant progress over the last 2 years as a result of organic growth and fair value increases on investment properties, partially offset by internally funded growth, which includes land acquired in Ajax, Ontario and the completion of the Vista development in Calgary. We remain committed to our leverage target of 50% to 55%.

Interest and debt service coverage remain strong compared to the prior quarter. On to Slide 13. As of March 31, 2019, our weighted average interest rate was 3.13%, slightly lower than the previous year. During the quarter, we completed $28 million of mortgage refinancing, excluding short-term financing for multi-family properties with a weighted average interest rate of 2.88% and an average term to maturity of 6.6 years.

Refinancing was lower by $52 million compared to the same period in 2018. There are approximately $300 million of financing underway, which are expected to be completed in the second and third quarter of 2019. This will generate about $60 million to $80 million of incremental up financing. The recent downward movement in interest rates should provide interest saving opportunities in the remainder of 2019 as we refinance a maturing debt at 3.78% to the currently lower CMHC market rates of around 2.4% to 2.7%. The yield curve remains fairly flat, which means we are seeing a tight spread between 5- and 10-year money of around 30 basis points.

At the end of March, close to $200 million is syndicated operating facility. The new facility has better pricing on borrowing rates, which will lead to interest savings. In addition, the new facility has improved debt service coverage ratios. Higher property values, combined with these improved ratios resulted in the borrowing base increasing by $25 million.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2019. Northview is well positioned to support its strategic growth, and we look forward to further progress.

I will now turn the call back to Todd.

Todd Cook

Thank you, Travis. Moving to Slide 14. Let's take a look at our strong growth activity for the quarter. As discussed in our last call, our strong growth program took a breather in the first quarter. We continue to review opportunities, however haven't found any appealing enough to pull the trigger. That said, we continue to pound the pavement and are optimistic looking forward.

Moving on to our development program. We have since announced that we have completed our development project in Calgary last month and are commencing two new projects in the upcoming months. As Les mentioned, Phase 2 of our Calgary Vista project was completed early in the second quarter, and both buildings have been turned over to our operations team and in the lease-up phase. While it's early days, we are seeing steady interest so far. Looking at our new developments, we've mobilized the site for our first Ontario development in Kitchener, Ontario. The total cost will be around $115 million with a stabilized cap rate of around 5.5%. This consists of 363 units in two concrete mid-rise buildings. The first phase will have 233 units with a total cost of $73 million, and we expect that to be completed in early 2021.

We expect the [indiscernible] on the second project, which is in Nanaimo, BC, of 251 units in three buildings, which is our typical four story wood-frame construction later this quarter or possibly early into Q3. The total cost of this project is around $65 million and a stabilized cap rate of around 6.25%. This development will also be completed in two phases, with the first phase having 140 units with a total cost of $35 million and again will be completed in mid-2021.

Looking at noncore asset sales. Consistent with our strategic plan, we continue to identify noncore assets for capital recycling from time to time. During the quarter, we completed the sale of a small noncore asset in Iqaluit for $1.8 million that had a right of first offer built into the lease. To conclude, we are pleased with the continued pace of top line revenue growth across the portfolio and especially with same-door NOI growth in both Ontario and Western Canada. As we're finally done with winter, at least in most of our regions, we expect operating costs and margins to return closer to normal levels, leaving us positive looking forward to the rest of 2019.

Thank you for your time. I'll now turn the call back to Michelle for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Jonathan Kelcher of TD Securities.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question. Just on the cost front in Atlantic Canada. Was there any one-time or items in there? It appears it didn't seem to get hit as hard on the cost front as you guys did in the quarter, so I'm just curious as to that.

Leslie Veiner

Yes, Jonathan, it's Leslie. Obviously, the utilities were a big part of it, and we did see some higher repairs and maintenance in the quarter. Some of that's related to some of the colder weather that we're experiencing. I think when you look at it as well, our portfolio - everybody's portfolios are different as well as it relates to age of building, location, et cetera, so I think that also has some impact on why you may see differences between how our cost structure may be relative to some - to peers in the same regions.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Was there any market - any 1 market that got hit versus any others? Or was it pretty consistent across the whole portfolio out there?

Leslie Veiner

I think it was more probably in the Halifax, Dartmouth, than at - New Brunswick was not as - was more in line with what we would expect, as well as St. John's.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And just, Todd, on the dispositions, I see you've got both $30 million in held for sale. Is that sort of what you can expect for the - we can expect for the year? Or do you think you might sell a little bit more than that?

Todd Cook

I think that's in the zone. I think it's $30 million to $40 million, John. We've identified them. There's always somewhere to look at, but $30 million's a good number, $40 million is probably not an awful number.

Jonathan Kelcher

And whereabouts are those assets?

Todd Cook

Especially on the $30 million, we're in the middle of negotiations. So I'm going to say I'll tell you later.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Would - then you won't answer this one, though. But would they be higher or lower? Would they be, your more higher cap rate assets, or your more lower cap rate assets?

Todd Cook

Yes, we'll tell you when they're sold.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then just finally on Ajax. Is that something you'd be looking to do concrete again? Or wood frame and maybe a little thoughts on timing on that one?

Todd Cook

All right, and this will be, it's most likely a concrete development, and it's probably - it's not a 2020, so it's probably 2021 is when we probably look to pull the trigger on that one.

Brendon Abrams

Just with respect to the Ontario portfolio. I'm just curious, what type of leasing spreads you guys achieved during the quarter. And I'm not sure if - I don't think you disclosed it, but where would you say your in-place rent would be relative to market rents right now? I'm just trying to get a handle on maybe a potential mark-to-market opportunity over the coming year.

Leslie Veiner

So on the first question, your first question was - so our average - you are asking what our average rent left on turnover?

Brendon Abrams

Yes, maybe more specifically on--

Leslie Veiner

In the first quarter, we're about just over 15%. And as I mentioned in my script, on the high-end renovations, it was around 33%. So it is healthy. In terms of where we are, a bit below market. We don't publish it, but we think we, we around about - we're approximately 15% under market in Ontario, and it is something that we will look to disclose moving forward.

Brendon Abrams

Okay, that's helpful. And then just with respect to Quebec. Obviously, occupancy is down from a year ago. Is that - just wondering if you can provide some color in terms of what's really driving that? Is that kind of macro market factors? Or is it, maybe factors more specific to your portfolio?

Leslie Veiner

I think it's probably more specific to our portfolio. We have a large site there that - we took over the management of - on the Quebec portfolio in the first quarter of last year. And we spent a lot of time on it. And we, as I mentioned, we had - we saw higher turnover there than we expected. And as we work through our own processes and look at prequalifying tenants and just making sure that we have - we kind of minimize our bad debt risk and lower our turnover, I think that, that's our focus, and that's one of the, sort of the drivers as to why you've seen a bit of a dip in occupancy. But we remain confident that, that will start to turn around, and you'll see the occupancy improve as we go into the second and the third quarter.

Also, with the - in Quebec as well, there tends to be more activity on the leasing front in the second and third quarter. And also with the cold winter, you tend to find that leasing was a little more challenging as well in this past winter. So we do expect the occupancy to tick up as we move forward.

Brendon Abrams

Okay. And then just turning to the CapEx front. There's a pretty big jump during the quarter. I imagine some of it related to the weather you described. But I'm just wondering if there's any color with respect to CapEx for the year, whether it's going to remain elevated? Or should it return to more, kind of historical levels?

David Beatty

Yes. We definitely had a higher than typical - sorry, this is Travis speaking. We definitely had higher-than-typical spending in Q1. Some of it was weather-related, and some of it was just the timing of projects. But for the year, we're going to be closer to where we were in 2018 on a per door basis. Of course, the number will go up because we have more doors in '18 than we did - or '19 than we did in '18.

Brendon Abrams

Right. Okay, that's helpful. And then last question from me before I turn it over. Just, when you guys are thinking about growth and diversifying into new markets, I guess, such as the Nanaimo and Kitchener with these developments, what type of scale do you think is required for you guys to consider entering a new market in terms of unit count? I know in the Nanaimo and Kitchener, I think, are between 250 to 350 units. That - is that kind of a minimum you'd want to see in terms of going into a new market?

Todd Cook

It's Todd. In Nanaimo, we have a little over 700 units already, and have been in the market since, I don't know, 7-plus years, Brendon, so we've been around. So we know it. If you look at Kitchener, we - and you look at sort of Kitchener and Waterloo together, you've got a little over 1,500 doors, so that's a fairly significant scale there as it is. So that's sort of on those markets. But in general, we'd prefer to build in places where we have properties. You can make things work with 200, 300 doors. Your model - we have a number of different models across the portfolio. Your model just changes a little bit. When you have 700-, 800-plus stores, you tend to get into a more centralized, where you have a regional office, you have a maintenance team, you have a leasing team. Whereas if you're in - you have a couple of hundred units, you tend to be more building-specific, so the, call it the building manager level. So you can be efficient in smaller markets, but really a couple 300's the trip line for me.

Michael Markidis

Vista, this - the phase that you just completed, I think you said 16% leased? Todd, was that correct?

Todd Cook

That's correct.

Michael Markidis

Okay. And what would be the timeline you're expecting for that to get up to a stabilized level?

Todd Cook

Yes, I think we'll get to stabilize probably by the end of the year. Our first building opened April 1; second building, May 1. So it hasn't been long, and if you remember, when you were here, last summer, there's 419 units on the site, in the 5 buildings. So it's already sort of efficient, and I think we're going to get into that, probably to 80%, 90% by the end of the year, maybe a bit quicker. I don't think - it's strong demand that area, but Calgary is not on fire, so any year's probably reasonable.

Michael Markidis

Okay. And has there been any change to the rent expectations on that property, relative to where you would have underwritten them, at first?

Todd Cook

So I've been - but at first in 13--

Michael Markidis

I guess, I mean when you broke ground on this space, then.

Todd Cook

Yes. No, we're - I mean, we broke ground-- while you were there, we broke ground last June, so not much has changed in the year. The rent levels are fairly consistent with what we're expecting to get.

Michael Markidis

Okay. I think if I remember correctly, first time that you guys have used the sustainability in allocating capital. I mean, I know north - the different various legacy portfolios have likely had that investment in the past, but just wondering if you can give us a little bit more color in just terms of what your plans are on the energy savings front over the next several years, what the quantum of capital could be, and how you're looking at the returns on that side.

Leslie Veiner

Yes. So we're in the process of identifying where's the - the most efficient projects to deploy the capital. So I think this year, we've earmarked around $2 million to spend. And over the next 4 to 5 years, I think we're in the $20 million range, although if we find projects with good paybacks that will require capital in excess of that, we'd obviously continue to look at that. We're hoping that we can save between, let's say, 10% and 15% of our utility costs through these initiatives. And I think we're spending approximately now between $40 million and $45 million on an annual basis on utility, so that gives you sort of a little bit of color in terms of the scale of it. But we're sort of in the initial phases. We've got a few projects that are, that will start this quarter, but we really think there's some good opportunities there, and we're just, say in the process of figuring out where's the best place to spend our money.

Todd Cook

Yes. To achieve those kind of 15% savings, that's a multiyear target. That's not something we're going to see this year.

Michael Markidis

Right. That would make sense, okay. Actually just circling back to Vista. I couldn't help but notice you guys had a stabilized cap rate of 5.5% on that asset, which seems, I don't know, anywhere from 100 to 75 basis points above what - at least 1 reputable broker's cap rate survey would be. Is that a typo? Or is that your view of what that thing's worth?

Todd Cook

No. That's my view what it's worth. We're - we went in at a 5.5% cap. I believe we saw transactions on similar buildings last year, which were closer to a 4% cap. So yes, this is in our wheelhouse of the - that 100 to 150 basis point spread. And we're, our - Andrew's going to get mad, because I'm going to make up a number, but we're kind of all in for about 180 a door on that property. And if you go back to our friends' purchases, it's 200 plus. So yes, that's -

Michael Markidis

No. That's where I was going. I think the market cap, it might be a little conservative. That's basically where I was going, so okay, that's fine.

Todd Cook

That's what our NOI return's going to be on our cost in. So as that proves out and then we take the fair value left, then it gets adjusted downward.

Michael Markidis

Why do I get 6.5% on your cap rate on going in and then the market going down to 5.5%, per the slides?

Todd Cook

Let me take a look at that.

Michael Markidis

Yes, no, you just used more of just a market question, so okay. And then, I'll turn it back. That's for me.

Mario Saric

Leslie, I just wanted to circle back to your comment on the mark-to-market in Ontario being about 15%. What kind of, if any, capital investment would be required to circus that 15% mark-to-market? Is it simply just standard turnover costs? Or would you have to deploy more capital?

Leslie Veiner

We have - in our capital plan for 2019, that includes capital that's allocated to improving - improvements in buildings, and that's not in the suites, the high-end renovations. We obviously look at separately, but common areas and the like. So that's included in the 2019 budget and at the same time, in the sort of, as Travis mentioned, we're projecting on a per door basis to be in the same sort of ballpark as we were last year. So there is some CapEx, but it's not extraordinary over sort of the run rates that you've been seeing in our CapEx program to date.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And you mentioned, how you plan on providing a bit more disclosure on this going forward, but when I look at the Ontario mark-to-market, it's sort of consistent with the turnover or the rent growth internally that you're seeing, which was stronger in Ontario than elsewhere. So would it be fair to say ballpark in the remainder of the portfolio of that mark-to-market, could be closer to 0.5%? But the markets will vary, but on average.

Leslie Veiner

Yes. The Ontario - the rest of the portfolio, the rental growth is much more moderate. And as you've said, most of our sort of higher growth is definitely going to continue to come from Ontario, which is roughly around 40% of our NOI today. So yes, that's a great observation.

Mario Saric

Okay. A broader question was, thanks for NOI growth coming in at 0.6% this quarter, the dual expectations because of the utility costs. Is kind of 2019 to the 3% kind of same-store NOI print total achievable?

Leslie Veiner

No. I mean we've some catch-up to do. Obviously, the first quarter was lower, but the good thing is on the revenue side, we're performing in most regions in line with what we would expect. The utilities are hopefully going to normalize as we move out of the first quarter into more seasonal weather conditions. But yes, we do have some catch-up, so we'd like to think we will see some moderate same-door growth in the regions outside of Ontario as we move into Q2 and Q3. But again, it's similar to the AMR growth, but it's going to be more moderate.

Mario Saric

Okay. And it's been a little while since I thought of this, but can you remind us of the fuel cost methodology in terms of shifting energy up into the North? And how that cost [indiscernible] year-over-year?

Todd Cook

Yes. It's primarily diesel fuel, Mario, and the minute it gets shipped up on the, I guess, the sealifts through the summer. So the price, it's been a while since I've paid attention because the operations group's taken it, but the pricing normally gets set sometime early summer, so I can't say what that is. So you sort of know what the price per liter is in Nunavut by midyear before it gets shipped up. In Yellowknife, again, it's still primarily diesel fuel with the exception of about half of our apartment portfolios under wood pallets. And if I remember correctly, I think the diesel and NWT was around $1.80, I don't know, $1.20, $1.25 a liter and then the pallets are 2/3 the cost. So that's sort of the heating systems in the North.

Mario Saric

Okay, so I guess I'll just I'll wait for a couple of months to get a better understanding of what the year-over-year kind of cost change is.

Leslie Veiner

Yes.

Matt Kornack

Just with regards to your commentary that same-property NOI or NOI was a bit lighter on op costs. Would you say that with regards to rent, it was in line with expectations? I mean, I think it was pretty close to what we were modeling on the top line. And if so, I would assume the margins, given that they're are mostly winter-related, are expected to normalize into next quarter, if not improve?

Leslie Veiner

That's correct.

Matt Kornack

And then on the Montréal assets. At this point, other than switching management there, are you pursuing any other strategies? Is there investment going to those properties? And then, I guess, longer term, the covert two assets are going to benefit to some extent from the REM, but do you see that trend of projects as being overall beneficial to you?

Leslie Veiner

I mean any infrastructure projects that are close to our locations would be beneficial, both from the perspective that it - now it makes it enough from a - the transport perspective as well as the jobs that get created, so that creates demand for the apartments. In terms of - we continue to invest in the properties in Quebec. Some of the properties are of older generations. So we do have some - have had some challenges, but again, we don't foresee any unexpected CapEx. We've got 5-year CapEx plans for our entire portfolio, and Quebec's obviously included in that. And our 2019 capital spending, Quebec is again on a per unit basis, would be in line what it is - what it was last year, but I think it's not so much. Yes, you've got to continue to invest in the properties, but I think our challenges in Quebec have not been from lack of spending capital. I think we need to do better on some of the operational issues that we face, and we are doing better now that we've - now that we've taken over the management.

Matt Kornack

And is the turnover that you were mentioning, is that a function of you being proactive on the management side? I mean, are you essentially to the extent it's possible, improving the tenant base in those properties? Or was it just a function? So that's the result of the management change. It's not - and a positive result, not a negative result of the management change?

Leslie Veiner

Correct.

Todd Cook

Thank you, everybody, for joining us for the call. We appreciate the interest and support. Look forward to talking to you in the future. Enjoy your day.

