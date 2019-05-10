Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) CEO Ricardo Rodriguez on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Ricardo Rodriguez - President, CEO & Treasurer

Ricardo Rodriguez

Thank you, Cara. Hello, everyone, and thank you for your interest in Spirit MTA REIT, otherwise known as SMTA. This morning I will begin with the summary highlights of our first-quarter portfolio management activity, reported financial results, balance sheet position and the major events that impacted our results.

I will also discuss the impact these events will have on our ongoing financials. And I will close my remarks with comments on our efforts around our ongoing exploration of strategic alternatives, major dispositions and capital allocation. Starting with portfolio activity, we continued to actively manage the portfolio during the first quarter, selling three properties for $5.4 million in gross proceeds. We also executed a lease with 7-Eleven on a former non-core vacant asset which we will look to dispose of at a far improved price above its previous start value.

In addition, the leases for two non-core assets formerly leased to Neighbors Health System have recently been assumed by new operators. We plan on contributing those two assets into the Master Trust, which allows us to deploy restrictive release account cash before that cash is swept to repay ABS notes with corresponding make whole penalties. In turn, these contributions will enhance our unrestricted cash position outside of the Master Trust.

We did not complete any acquisitions during the quarter as we continue to focus on active asset management and resulted in non-core assets that comprise our other property segment. Now turning to the balance sheet, we continue to maintain a strong liquidity position allowing for continued dividend distributions despite our reduced cash flows. As of May 8, we had $40.2 million in restricted cash primarily in the Master Trust release account, and $97 million in unrestricted cash.

Including the availability under the Master Trust available funding note, the Company's total available liquidity was approximately $145 million. Our total assets declined by almost $261 million in the first quarter primarily due to the Shopko nonrecourse CMBS loan foreclosure on March 1, which removed 85 Shopko assets that collateralized that loan. The associated liability was also extinguished.

The Shopko bankruptcy and subsequent foreclosure of the Shopko CMBS loan also impacted our income payment. Given the timing of these events our income statement includes Shopko rent and CMBS loan interest accrual through March 1.

In addition, even though we were not actually receiving rents from these assets during the quarter, our income statement also includes accruals for property costs, non-cash interest expense and other carrying costs.

The reserves for these non-cash revenues and expenses, as well as the CMBS loan balance, were written off during the quarter, offset by the book value of the foreclosed Shopko properties and restricted cash related to the Shopko CMBS loan, resulting in a $21.3 million loss on debt extinguishment. We do not expect further financial statement activity related to the foreclosed Shopko properties in the second quarter, but I do want to remind everybody that we continue to own five properties leased to Shopko in our Master Trust and we expect those assets to go dark. But that is the extent of our remaining real estate exposure to Shopko.

Our reported first-quarter AFFO was $8.4 million. However, AFFO was heavily impacted by the noise from the Shopko bankruptcy and the CMBS loan foreclosure. To help give investors a clearer picture of our go-forward run rate AFFO, we provide a supplemental illustrative analysis in our press release which illustrates a first-quarter AFFO of $6.5 million on a pro forma basis reflecting the impact of Shopko.

While quarterly pro forma CAD per the analysis is negative $3 million, excluding approximately $3 million legal and advisory costs related to the Shopko bankruptcy, our pro forma CAD would be breakeven for the first quarter. Additionally, the majority of our remaining capital commitments as of March 31, 2019 will generate revenue. Also, as we did last quarter, we provided in our earnings press release the components of NAV and some more additional disclosure, which we hope are all helpful to our investors.

As you all know, we are a secured creditor of Shopko under our existing B-1 term loan and we are seeking recovery on that loan. Shopko's previously announced bankruptcy has turned into a formal liquidation of the business and Shopko filed a motion for an order authorizing relief related to the wind down of Shopko's remaining operations on April 10 detailing a complete liquidation budget for the business. While we cannot predict the final outcome of this liquidation as actual results may vary from the budget, our focus remains on monitoring the ongoing liquidation process and enforcing our rights as a secure lender in full coordination with our professional advisors and various other interested parties.

From a financial reporting perspective, we have reserved an allowance for the full amount of the loan until we obtain more clarity on the outcome of the liquidation process. As it pertains to our strategic plan, major disposition initiatives and our near-term capital allocation decisions: first, we continue working diligently with our Board and our advisors to conduct a comprehensive review of our strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the Company, the Master Trust, merger initiatives and various other possible alternatives. This process is well underway and we will provide you with updates in due course.

Second, with regards to our Academy Distribution Center in Katy, Texas, we listed this asset for sale during the quarter and we will provide color once we have definitive results to share. Finally, in our ongoing effort to return capital to our shareholders our Board declared on May 1 another special dividend of $0.33 per share. This special dividend is payable on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2019.

While our CAD today is much lower relative to where it was prior to the Shopko event in January, our current cash and liquidity position remains strong, allowing us to pay special dividends to our shareholders while we complete our strategic process. Taking this latest special dividend into account, since our inception, we have returned a total of $2.32 per share to our shareholders. As we look ahead, we remain focused on working with our Board and our advisors to run our strategic process to completion. We will make every effort to publicly communicate updates and milestones as appropriate and we are very grateful for the support of our shareholders. Thank you.

