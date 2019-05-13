My Biggest Investment Failure Ever: A Case Study Of CBL & Associates Properties

What I learned from it – and one name to avoid today.

Every investor has this one investment that they would like to forget about.

There are no secrets to success. It's the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. Preparation and hard work are pre-given for most analysts. But learning from failure is much more challenging and often what separates the best from the rest.

The majority of people on this earth are not honest with themselves and overestimate their abilities. They always believe in their efforts, and so they find it hard to accept and learn from failure. No wonder then that the majority of people live subpar lives – just settling into their lives and living predictable, less challenging, normal lives.

Sounds too harsh? Think about it: Most of us always blame others or outside circumstances for our failures. It hinders our ability to evolve and we call it the "attribution bias."

In the investment world, it's particularly tempting to blame mistakes on management, unpredictable outside circumstances, or just bad luck. We see it quite often even here on Seeking Alpha: Authors make predictions, these do not turn out well, and the recommendations quickly get downplayed. Most often, you will never hear about these recommendations again, and if you do, the author will be tempted to present a whole series of excuses to explain how the poor performance was the result of anything except their own fault.

In reality, investment failures are often the direct consequence of poor judgment, and without brutal honesty with oneself, analysts are unlikely to improve.

Today, we take a closer look at my biggest investment failure ever, what we can learn from it, and how it applies today to a popular stock here on Seeking Alpha.

My Biggest Mistake, Ever: CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

Back in 2016, REITs as whole (VNQ; IYR) were relatively pricey – trading at much greater valuations than today - three years later. Yet one particular REIT in the retail space appeared to be deeply undervalued relative to its own NAV, as well as other REITs.

This is how my first investment in CBL came along. On Nov. 15, I presented my buy thesis explaining that the 9.5% dividend yield appeared to be sustainable and that there was potential for appreciation. Here's the performance since then:

Ouch!

Below, I dissect my investment decision and seek to identify all the mistakes in the analytical process and discuss the most important lessons to be learned from the CBL case study.

Lesson #1: Past Performance Is NO Indication of Future Performance

The main attraction in CBL back in 2016 was its valuation which had been recently cut in half despite not showing any fundamental flaws (yet!).

The company was trading at 5x FFO (or a 20% FFO yield) and an approximately 50% discount to estimated consensus NAV. Yet, it had an investment grade rated balance sheet, ample liquidity, and a very decent track record of consistent performance with 5.3% average same store NOI growth:

Strong sales per square foot growth:

Occupancy rates had consistently been at high levels:

And finally, FFO was on the rise:

Everything looked solid. The management had a strong story, and so we quickly came to the conclusion that the market was being overly pessimistic. We agreed that Amazon (AMZN) was a risk, but people remain social beings who are unlikely to stop visiting malls from one day to the other. It's not a growth industry, but there did not seem to be any imminent treat either, right?

Fast forward by just one year, and in 2017, everything started to deteriorate. In 2018, everything got even worse. And now in 2019, things keep falling apart! In hindsight, it's easy to say that CBL was a dead-man walking. But when you consider the information that we had in 2016 (FFO growth, NOI growth, Investment grade rating), it was not so clear then!

Our mistake: We put too much value on historic figures and justified our thesis by using past performance as an indication of what is to come. This was a clear mistake in the case of CBL. The market saw smoke, and we ignored it.

Our lesson: The market is a forward-thinking machine, and rightfully so. We should have been more careful to not let the past track record influence our thinking. Especially in the retail sector, this can prove to be very dangerous because things can change very quickly, for the better or the worst. CBL is a prime example of how “past performance is no indication of future results” – and this quote is finally sinking into our head after suffering these losses.

Lesson #2: Technology Is Very Unforgiving and Unpredictable

Technology makes and breaks businesses. We have seen it time and time again where a highly-successful company with a market-leading position would lose it all because of a new innovation that caused their product to become obsolete.

As a Finnish citizen, the first example that comes to my mind is Nokia (NOK) which at one point controlled over 40% of the mobile phone market share just to a few years later lose most of it to Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). It goes without saying that shareholders suffered enormous losses and that this is just one example among many others.

What Apple was to Nokia, Amazon is to malls, and many poorly managed and located properties have had to close down over the years:

The retail sector is particularly heavily affected by technological changes. And with ever-increasing competition form e-commerce, the location of properties becomes ever more important. Quality malls can adapt by adding entertainment and other uses to fill up vacancies and attract traffic. However, a poorly located mall has significantly less flexibility and staying power in this environment.

Our Mistake: We identified the risk of technology, but we failed to recognize the magnitude of the differential between a Class B and a Class A mall in this environment. We thought that the Class A property would outperform, but only marginally. In realty, the difference is day and night in performance if you compare a Class A mall REIT such as Simon (SPG) with CBL (CBL).

Our Lesson: Since we are self aware of our limitations in predicting technological changes. It's preferable for us to invest in sectors that are at lesser risk of future disruption. We have been wrong on retail in the past, and likely will again in the future. This is one of the hardest sectors to forecast because of the unpredictable nature of technology. We much rather invest in more resilient sectors such as residential real estate because technology is very unlikely to replace a house or an apartment anytime soon, most likely ever.

Lesson #3: If You Are in a Hole, Stop Digging

When averaging down on an investment, it's important to recognize the difference between investing and speculating – because doubling down on a speculative investment is often a good analogy to digging yourself into an even deeper hole.

In our mind, an "investment" has a greater sense of certainty in that we can rely on consistent and predictable cash flow and long-term property appreciation. Speculation, on the other hand, has a "question mark" factor that remains unresolved. Something is out of our control and can cause great losses if things turn south. Leveraged Class B malls are a great example of investments with a highly speculative nature.

They may turn around and provide great rewards, but it's far from being a certainty, and a big portion of the risks are out of our control. Will tenants default at the worst time? Will banks continue to work with CBL? Will the management do what is right for investors or try to milk the assets for hefty salaries until an inevitable bankruptcy?

As minority shareholders, we have very little influence over these risk factors that could make or break an investment, and therefore it's important to recognize the speculative nature and set limits when it comes to averaging down on a losing position. It's fine to hold some speculative positions as part of a well-diversified portfolio, but we should have been more reluctant to averaging down on them.

Our Mistake: We kept digging in an attempt to get out of the hole. We were too slow to incorporate the new information into my thesis and should have recognized that our investment was quickly turning into a highly speculative story.

Our Lesson: There's a massive difference between averaging down on a high-quality REIT like Brookfield Property (BPR) as we did during the sell-off in late December, and doubling down on a highly-speculative name like CBL. In hindsight, it's easy to say that it was a mistake to average down on CBL since I lost money on it, but even if CBL had recovered, this would have been a mistake because I failed to recognize that I was speculating, not investing.

Lesson #4: Finally, and Most Importantly, The Balance Sheet…

Even today, CBL could be fine despite the declining NOI, but what's killing it, is the leverage. When NOI was still growing, the debt load was manageable, but once things started to turn south, we should have reacted faster to limit losses. To give credit where it's due, two analysts here on Seeking Alpha, Michael Boyd and Julian Lin, were quick to discuss the importance of balance sheet strength in times of turbulence.

Investors are quick to forget that a common share investment is the lowest slice of the capital stack. You are providing the equity to the company, but this equity is often heavily leveraged through preferred equity and debt. When cash flow is growing, it results in fantastic results, but it's a double-edged sword.

Here, I believe that my overconfidence bias (tendency to overestimate one’s abilities), confirmation bias (tendency to put greater weight on information that support our own opinions), and status quo bias (tendency to use past performance as an indication of the future) got the better of me.

Our Mistake: We put too much focus on the asset side of the balance sheet and not enough on the liabilities side. We failed to recognize the consequences of the balance sheet deterioration - which led to an ever deteriorating risk-to-reward profile to common shareholders.

Our Lesson: Especially in deep value situations such as CBL, the balance sheet should be the principal issue of consideration.

Putting Lessons Into Practice: Tanger (SKT) Is at Risk of Large Losses

Today, Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) is getting a lot of love from Seeking Alpha authors who note that the company has a strong track record, good balance sheet, and a highly discounted valuation.

We do not want to ruin everybody’s fun, but Tanger looks more and more like a remake of CBL when you put all these lessons into practice:

(1) Bullish analysts are all focusing on the past track record and using it as an indication of future performance. This is a mistake in the retail sector. And wile we learned our lesson from CBL, others appear to be still making the same mistake.

(2) The same analysts also are ignoring that technology is having an enormous impact on retail real estate that suffers from inferior locations. This applies to the Class B malls of CBL, but also to many of the Outlet Centers of Tanger which are generally in more remote locations than traditional Class A malls. The proof is in the numbers: same store NOI is negative at Tanger and CBL, but positive at Class A malls.

(3) Analysts also are doubling down over and over again despite a situation that is getting riskier and riskier.

(4) Finally, they also are significantly overstating the quality of the balance sheet. It may be fine today, but as NOI keeps on dropping, it's set to deteriorate very fast. It's very unlikely that SKT is going to refinance at 3.6% interest rates with declining same store NOI, and that has serious implications both for dividend coverage and future cash flow.

(I have written about Tanger at length here)

Agreed, Tanger is not CBL. It's superior in many respects and I'm not denying that. But the CBL case study seems particularly valuable when you look deeper into the issues of Tanger. CBL was once a growing REIT with an investment grade rating. That was just three years ago and look at it today. Is Tanger next?

The performance of Tanger in the past two years:

If the NOI trend does not significantly improve already in the near term, you better expect that the stock is heading lower, much lower – just like CBL did. The current valuation may seem cheap, but so did CBL seem to be cheap back in 2016.

Closing Notes: REITs Are Wonderful (if you pick the right ones…)

Every investor makes mistakes, and we not an exception here. However, where others look for excuses to justify their mistakes, we own up to them and seek to learn.

Despite several mistakes, our “real asset” portfolio is outperforming benchmarks by a large margin while paying a high ~7.5% dividend yield:

(The HYL Portfolio Performance since Launch)

We like to think that our outperformance is proof that opportunities are abundant in the REIT sector, but you must exercise very prudent care to avoid stepping on a landmine like CBL or Tanger.

To illustrate this point, consider that the best REIT investors have achieved up to 22% annual returns over the past decades, whereas the average individual investor earned only 2.6% per year over the same time frame:

Clearly, the average investor keeps stepping on landmines and does not learn from mistakes.

