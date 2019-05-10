Trade Wars And Trade Deficits - The U.S. Deficit Is Up, Sadly

The US is growing faster than other countries. Therefore, imports are likely to rise faster than exports.

There shouldn't be any great surprise at the rise in the US trade deficit.

We're all well aware that President Donald Trump thinks that a trade war is a good way to gain something, a war that is easy to win. That's all politics and not the correct subject to be discussing here. What we should be doing is thinking purely about the numbers and seeing what is happening there. The truth being that the US trade deficit is very slightly larger than it was a month before.

We can get our numbers from Census:

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $50.0 billion in March, up $0.7 billion from $49.3 billion in February, revised.

That's perhaps not the result we'd want if we were viewing matters through the mercantilist lens the President uses, where imports are bad and exports are good.

However, the overall figures are easy enough to explain. When an economy grows quickly, it sucks in imports. The amount the people are earning rises faster than new domestic production facilities can be built. Therefore, that first sign of rising incomes always is an increase in imports. The US is growing quickly as a result of the stimulus provided by the recent tax cuts, plus the continuing expansion from the last recession.

Thus, we rather expect the import bill to be rising.

If other countries are also growing quickly, then they too will be doing much the same thing, seeing their imports rise. Given that world trade does balance - we have no trade with Mars whatever Elon Musk's ambitions - then if all were expanding at the same time, then both import and export bills, in aggregate, would be growing, and the total balance of deficits either way wouldn't change.

True, world exports and imports don't actually balance because people lie on customs forms about taxes. But, you know, in theory. And, the richer the country, the less lying is going on. Not because richer people are more honest, but because richer country police and customs services are more effective at preventing the lying.

We can also gain a little from Moody's Analytics:

Goods exports were mixed across the major categories. Foods, feeds and beverages exports surged 7.1%, while industrial supplies exports gained 4% and consumer goods exports rose 0.4%. Capital goods exports fell 1.1% after gaining 4.5% in February. Automotive exports edged down 0.4%.

Feeds exports - that could be some part of the trade war effect. China has certainly said that it will preferentially buy more US-grown soya, for example.

But those effects are, compared to the general effects of differential growth rates, small. For the truth is that the US is growing rather faster than all of the other major economies other than China. The eurozone is still only just marginally above recession, for example. So, the US is sucking in imports in a manner in which the roughly equivalent-sized economy in Europe isn't. We'd just expect the US trade deficit to be rising in such circumstances.

By far, the most interesting number, on a deeper dive, is this:

The nominal petroleum deficit widened from a revised $1.1 billion in February to $1.8 billion. Petroleum exports increased 7.9%, while imports gained 11.9%. Year to date, petroleum exports are up 15.8%, while petroleum imports are down 16.1%.

This is part of a more basic and structural change in the US economy. This is fracking as it meets the trade balance.

Fracking for oil is really pretty new, it's only been running a few years now. Fracking for gas has been around longer as a large scale activity of course. But natural gas is a tough thing to transport internationally. It's necessary to construct vast LNG plants to be able to get it onto ships. The US only started to build a couple of those just a couple of years back. And, it's only three years back that it was made newly legal (OK, again legal, after the 1970s imposed ban) to export US produced crude - barring the special arrangements in Alaska etc.

That is, we're only just beginning to see the effects of that rise in fracking upon the trade numbers. There's no easily accessible central register of cargoes either, but we know that some have shipped, and we expect many more imminently.

Fracking is thus providing us with two different trade effects. We're producing more of US energy needs domestically. And, we're beginning to export basic energy products - crude oil and natural gas - in increasing volumes. This is what is reducing imports by value and increasing exports by that same measure.

As the already extant changes in technology and law have happened, we're going to see more of this happening. And, a useful prediction is that this is going to have more effect than whatever happens in the China trade war and with soya exports, on the very useful grounds that underlying technological change does alter the world more than the surface activity of political maneuvers does.

Our prediction will be an ever-increasing contribution of petroleum products, widely defined, to reducing the US goods trade deficit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.