Caterpillar And The Belt And Road Initiative: Headwind Or Tailwind

While the Belt and Road Initiative could work in favor of Caterpillar, it could also turn out to be a long-term problem for the company.

If the Belt and Road Initiative is executed as planned, spending on infrastructure could increase by hundreds of billions in dozens of countries.

When people hear the word Caterpillar (CAT), they often think of heavy machinery instead of an insect. That’s how synonymous the company has become with construction and other heavy equipment. It is after all one the biggest construction machinery companies out there.

With such a strong association, it’s not hard to imagine that the company stands to benefit whenever a major infrastructure building project is launched. One example of such a major building project that is currently in the process of being rolled out is known as the Belt and Road Initiative (“BRI”).

These concerted efforts to improve infrastructure in many countries around the world have led some people to become bullish on Caterpillar and understandably so. Building infrastructure requires machinery, which gives Caterpillar the opportunity to boost sales. However, in my opinion, the bullish thesis for Caterpillar is not such a given as one might assume based on these first impressions.

On the contrary, it’s quite possible that the current emphasis on infrastructure building in developing countries through the Belt and Road Initiative could turn out to be the driving force that will hurt future sales and profitability at Caterpillar - the exact opposite of what the bulls expect. To explain the reasoning behind this argument and why the stock could stagnate instead of going up, I will first need to delve into what the Belt and Road Initiative is.

What is the Belt and Road Initiative?

The Belt and Road Initiative, formerly known as One Belt One Road, is a plan by China to increase economic development in participating countries through improved connectivity. In order to make closer connectivity between countries a reality, a key focus of the Belt and Road Initiative is in infrastructure such as roads, railways, power plants and so on.

The goal is to address the gap in infrastructure investment that exists in many countries, especially in the developing world. For instance, the Asian Development Bank (“ADB”) estimates that while Asia Pacific needs to invest $1.7 trillion a year until 2030, only about $900 billion is actually made available. A similar situation exists in other regions of the world.

The shortfall in sufficient investment has led to inadequate infrastructure in many places, which in turn is limiting economic growth in these countries. The hope with the Belt and Road Initiative is that improved infrastructure will make both domestic and international trade easier. Increased trade should in turn boost overall development and living standards.

The graphic below depicts the countries that have formally announced their intention of joining the Belt and Road Initiative. With dozens of countries already committed to participating, the Belt and Road Initiative could become the biggest infrastructure development project ever with trillions of additional capital pouring into infrastructure. For instance, Morgan Stanley thinks that up to $1.3 trillion could be invested by 2027. There are even more optimistic forecasts out there.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Why the Belt and Road Initiative could be a tailwind for Caterpillar

On paper, the Belt and Road Initiative should be a positive catalyst for a company like Caterpillar. Its portfolio of products for sale includes the kind of machinery that will be needed to get all these infrastructure construction projects off the ground. Not only in construction, but also in other areas such as increased power generation, improved transportation links and the mining of natural resources.

If we look at the countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, we can see that many of them are developing countries that lack good transportation links and need more energy. Many are economies that depend on the extraction of energy and other natural resources. For example, Africa has a host of natural resources and the Middle East and Russia rely on energy such as oil and gas.

If we look at the table below, we can see that 2018 was a good year for all related segments at Caterpillar. In Q1 2019, sales increased to $13.5B from $12.9B the year before and profits per share increased from $2.74 to $3.25, the latter a record. For all of 2019, profits are projected to increase from $10.26 in 2018 to between $12.06 and $13.06.

Sales and revenue 2017 2018 YoY change Construction industries $19240M $23237M +21% Resource industries $7861M $10270M +31% Energy & transportation $19382M $22785M +18% Eliminations and others ($3807M) ($4470M) +15% Financial products $2786M $2900M +4% Total $45462M $54722M +20%

Source: Caterpillar

Growth is particularly strong in Asia Pacific, which is at the center of the Belt and Road Initiative. Whatever the Belt and Road Initiative is doing, it seems to be having a positive impact on sales of Caterpillar products. The table below lists segment performance in geographic areas where the Belt and Road Initiative is most concentrated.

Construction Resource industries Energy & transportation Latin America $1479M $1647M $1331M YoY growth +6% +29% +6% EAME $4410M $2217M $4934M YoY growth +17% +25% +11% Asia Pacific $6473M $2667M $2882M YoY growth +24% +43% +25%

Such a boost is more than welcome for Caterpillar with the company having gone through booms and busts in recent years. Recall that Caterpillar was a big beneficiary of the stimulus China launched in the wake of the Financial Crisis in 2008/2009. The stimulus was heavily geared towards infrastructure building, which in turn boosted demand for a wide range of commodities such as iron ore, copper, oil and so on.

Countries that supplied these commodities, many of them emerging markets, benefited from higher prices for their exports. The resource rich countries often used their additional earnings by investing in better infrastructure. All of this benefited Caterpillar, which saw increased sales for their products from China and many other countries.

Caterpillar saw sales peak in 2012 which was also the year when commodity prices reached their peak, and then leveled off for the next couple of years. Sales dropped significantly in 2015, driven by reduced demand from China and the resulting collapse in commodity prices. Both have recovered and so has Caterpillar with both sales and margins trending up over the last two years. The table below depicts how sales and margins at Caterpillar have gone up and down over the years.

Sales and revenue Operating margin 2018 $55B 16% 2017 $45B 13% 2016 $39B 7% 2015 $47B 10% 2014 $55B 11% 2013 $56B 11% 2012 $66B 15% 2011 $60B 13% 2010 $43B 10%

The numbers from Caterpillar show that what happens in China can greatly influence its fortunes. When China decides to invest heavily in infrastructure, commodities get a boost. That helps many developing countries that depend on the export of commodities. Caterpillar in turn benefits in the form of increased sales because countries are in need of machinery.

But when China goes in the opposite direction, commodity demand falls off. Many countries stop investing in infrastructure and resource extraction due to lower prices for their commodity exports. Caterpillar then sees sales drop because there is less need for their machinery. This cycle has been repeated several times in recent years.

With China determined to expand its Belt and Road Initiative as much as possible, it seems that the cycle is again turning in favor of Caterpillar. Infrastructure, natural resources and energy generation all stand to benefit, which should be bullish for Caterpillar. The past certainly suggests that this is what will happen in the future. However, there is a wildcard that could make things different this time around.

Why the Belt and Road Initiative could be a headwind for Caterpillar

While the Belt and Road Initiative has received support from a substantial number of countries, there are those, the U.S. included, who do not support it. A big criticism by some is that China’s main motivation with the Belt and Road Initiative is to help its own economy with Chinese companies playing the main role in getting large infrastructure projects off the ground.

Many Chinese companies have become quite adept at building large infrastructure projects after China’s heavy infrastructure investments in recent years. They are now in a position to build on their previous experience by taking on new projects in other countries. The Belt and Road Initiative helps facilitate this process.

Caterpillar only supplies the machinery and doesn’t actually manage or carry out the building of infrastructure by itself, but the danger is that China will use its dominant position within the Belt and Road Initiative to favor Chinese suppliers of heavy machinery. The Chinese suppliers offer products that could be used in place of Caterpillar.

While China does not have an equivalent that can match the size and scale of Caterpillar, it does have a number of smaller companies that supply equipment that competes directly with those from Caterpillar. Examples of these companies include XCMG, SANY, Zoomlion and several others.

In the past, they were no match for Caterpillar with their products lagging way behind. But in recent years they have managed to significantly improve their products and their international presence has become much more pronounced. For instance, XCMG reported that sales grew by double digits to almost $15 billion, much faster than the industry average.

With Chinese construction companies often playing a leading role in many of the projects associated with the Belt and Road Initiative, there is the possibility that these companies will prefer to get their equipment from Chinese companies, excluding companies such as Caterpillar. In the long run, Caterpillar could be faced with much stiffer competition for the products that it supplies, which will drag down sales and earnings.

The trade conflict between the U.S. and China could determine what the Belt and Road Initiative will ultimately mean for Caterpillar

The Belt and Road Initiative may not have been a problem, but it’s an open question as to whether that will remain the case. So far, there are no signs that the Belt and Road Initiative has had a negative impact on Caterpillar. On the contrary, it has stimulated increased investment in much needed infrastructure in a number of countries.

Caterpillar is in a good position to reap the benefits of all the projects being planned and the uptick in sales over the last two years seems to suggest that this is what is happening. It’s not uncommon to see Caterpillar equipment being used by contractors that are implementing projects that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

However, just because something has not been problematic does not mean that it will always stay that way. The Belt and Road Initiative is something that has the potential to be a major tailwind for Caterpillar, but also a headwind depending on how the Belt and Road Initiative is executed. It could and probably should raise demand for machinery from Caterpillar, but it could also lead to it being excluded in favor of competing products from somewhere else.

A possible catalyst that could determine which direction the Belt and Road Initiative takes in relation to Caterpillar is the trade war between the U.S. and China. If there is a settlement, then it’s most likely that the Belt and Road Initiative will be a tailwind for Caterpillar by driving demand for heavy machinery.

But if the conflict escalates, then it’s possible that China could retaliate by deliberately excluding a company from the U.S. such as Caterpillar or its products from taking part in building infrastructure in China and other countries where it can exert influence. Competitors would be used as substitutes, which could help the competition become even more formidable to Caterpillar in the long run. Obviously, this would be a major headwind for Caterpillar. This is why the Belt and Road Initiative is something to keep an eye on in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.