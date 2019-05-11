Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser

Last year at this time, the price of lumber moved to an all-time high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in a move that began in September 2015 at $214.40 and surpassed the previous record level established in 1993 at $493.50. The price of wood rallied on the back of low interest rates, economic growth, and a boom in new home construction.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares are somewhat correlated with the price of lumber as the company is one of the world's leading private owners of timberlands with properties in the United States and Canada. However, the price of WY shares hit their all-time high at $87.09 per share in February 2007, but by 2011 they had dropped to a low at $14.82. Since then, WY has made higher highs, but the price pattern of the stock has loosely followed the price action in the illiquid lumber futures market.

Over my career, I have traded almost all of the commodities that trade on the US futures exchanges. However, I never bought or sold one contract of lumber. With only 3,681 contracts of open interest and daily trading volume which is typically under 1,000 contracts, lumber futures present a challenge when it comes to executing purchases or sales because of wide bid/offer spreads and the potential for price gaps. Meanwhile, although I have never traded lumber, I watch the price like a hawk because it is a significant industrial raw material that is a barometer of economic growth and contraction in the housing market and overall economy. I view the price action in lumber as part of a three-legged stool with the more liquid crude oil and copper market when it comes to providing signals about the health of the US and even the global economy.

Lumber finds a bottom

After rising to the all-time peak at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018, the price of lumber imploded in the weeks and months that followed.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of lumber futures fell from $659 in May 2018 and reached a bottom at $299.90 per 1,000 board feet during the week of October 22, a decline of 54.5% in a just five months.

The price of lumber is most sensitive to the US housing market which means that interest rates play a significant role in the path of least resistance of the price of wood. In June 2018, the US Federal Reserve told markets that they would add a fourth 25 basis point hike in the Fed Funds rate to their agenda for 2018. Economic growth in the US had caused the central bank to take a more hawkish approach to monetary policy, and the market became concerned that the demand for new homes would decline with rising rates. The bottom fell out of the lumber market, and after the price of wood traded to a record peak, the price dropped back to the lowest price since 2016.

Support and resistance levels for a market that you should never trade

On Friday, May 9, the price of nearby lumber futures was at the $342.20 level with the active month July futures contract settling at $358.50 per 1,000 board feet.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that nearby lumber futures have traded in a range from $308 to $453.90 so far in 2019. At the close of business last Friday, the price of lumber was closer to the low than the high of the year. On the way down in 2018, the futures market left a gap between $415.20 and $377.70 last September. The price action in January and February filled the void on the chart. Technical support stands at the October 2018 low at $299.90 with the first level of resistance at the November 2018 peak at $371 and the critical level on the upside at the February high at $453.90 per 1,000 board feet.

I discount the impact of open interest on the price of lumber since the total number of open long and short positions is under 4,000 contracts. When it comes to price momentum and relative strength metrics, both are at the upper end of oversold territory or the lower end of neutral territory at their current levels. Weekly historical volatility at 25.18% has halved since late last year. While you should never dip a toe in the lumber futures market on the long or short side because of its lack of liquidity, watching the price action provides clues about the US and global economies.

WY is a wooden REIT

The lumber futures market is what many traders call a "roach motel" meaning it is easy to get into long or short positions but a challenge to exit during volatile periods. Over the past decade, shares of Weyerhaeuser Company correlated with the price of lumber.

Source: CQG

In January 2009, the price of lumber fell to a low at $137.90 and worked its way to a high at $327.40 in April 2010, a rise of 137%. WY shares hit a low at $18.67 in March 2009 and rose to a peak at $53.69 in April 2010, a rise of 188% as WY shares outperformed the price of wood.

Lumber futures fell from $327.40 in April 2010 to a low at $175.20 on June 2010, a decline of 46.5%. WY shares fell from $53.69 to $15.27 between April and July 2010 or a drop of 71.6%. A rally where lumber made higher lows and higher highs followed from June 2010 to February 2013 as the price appreciated to $399.80 or 128%. WY stocks rose to a high at $33.24 in May 2013 or 118% higher than the July 2010 low. As lumber dropped to a low at $214.40 on September 2015 or 46.4% below its 2013 higher, WY shares moved to a low at $22.06 in February 2016 which was 33.6% lower than its price in 2013.

As lumber took off to the upside and the price more than tripled in value from $214.40 to $659 from late 2015 through May 2018, WY shares rallied from $22.06 to a high at $38.39 or 74% over the period. As the price action in both lumber and WY shares shows, Weyerhaeuser is a liquid proxy for the lumber futures market. WY's assets make it a real estate investment trust in the lumber business.

An attractive dividend while you wait

WY's corporate profile states:

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

The price of July lumber futures settled at $358.50 on May 10. As the July contract closed 2018 at $350, the price of wood was 2.4% higher so far this year. Meanwhile, WY shares have done better over the period.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that WY shares closed last year at $21.86 and were trading at $25.54 on May 10, an increase of 16.8%. The increase in the overall stock market and stable lumber prices have caused WY to outperform the price of the volatile lumber market so far in 2019. Meanwhile, at its current share price, WY pays shareholders an attractive 5.07% dividend. For those who are bullish on the US economy and the price of lumber, owning WY shares is a no-brainer even at its current share price.

Limited downside in the lumber market with rates at their current level

At the $350 level, lumber is trading a lot closer to its low since last May than the all-time high. However, the stalemate on trade talks between the US and China could be a mixed blessing for the lumber market. The Chinese economy is likely to suffer more than the US under the weight of protectionist policies, but a global slowdown could cause some contagion when it comes to the US economy. The Fed is less likely to increase rates if economic conditions slow, which will keep mortgage rates at low levels. Therefore, it is likely that the demand for new home construction will be stable over the coming months supporting the price of both lumber and WY shares.

The over 5% dividend on WY shares makes them an attractive addition to a portfolio. The potential for a higher share price if the price of lumber recovers towards the $400 per 1,000 board feet level makes WY's Q1 earnings were in line with analyst expectations. While sales were down on a year-on-year basis, the price of lumber was appreciably lower in Q1 2019 compared with Q1 2018. During the first quarter of last year, the price of lumber futures traded in a range from $449 to $532.60. This year, the range was from $321.30 to $453.90. Considering the Q2 2018 range was from $510.20 to $659, sales will likely be lower in Q2 2019 on a year-on-year basis. I am a buyer of WY shares on any price weakness as I view the current price of lumber as near a bottom and the dividend will pay while waiting for capital appreciation in an environment where rates are not likely to rise for the rest of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading WY shares from the long side and will accumulate shares on any price weakness.