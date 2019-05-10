Physical Oil Market Tightness Pushed Us To Go Long Oil

We went long UWT today as the tariffs are now in place, but the market appears to be fixated on the physical shortage near-term.

The Brent timespreads increased again in backwardation with the 1-2 eclipsing $1/bbl earlier today. While the global oil market tightness is on full display, WTI timespreads continue to languish. Now there are reports refineries in the coast are being impacted by heavy rain so throughput may be down w-o-w. Nonetheless, with the 3-2-1 crack spreads at the highs for this time of the year, refinery throughput will increase leading to lower crude storage. We should be able to see this reflected first in timespreads if that is the case.

Brent 1-2

Brent 2-3

WTI 1-2

WTI 2-3

Brent-WTI

But as you can see from the Brent-WTI spread, even lower refinery throughput won't be enough to keep US crude storage from drawing as the current spread suggests US crude exports to average close to ~2.8 mb/d.

This should be more than enough to compensate for some of the unplanned outages. Remember that planned maintenance in May is 1 mb/d lower than April, so refinery throughput will be increasing from all PADDs.

As for the continued tightness in Brent, the maintenance from Norway certainly didn't help the Atlantic basin. Force majeure from Nigeria has also tightened barrels in the basin. One other interesting thing we are observing is that some of the buyers of Saudi crude are starting to look to resell the cargoes on the spot market. The premiums that are going for the crude today are enticing buyers to resell which could see further volumes being diverted from the US.

This would go a long way in aiding the lower imports we expect in the coming weeks/months.

On another note, we took a long position in UWT today.

With the tariffs in place, it appears the market is brushing the economic impact off for now. If that is the case, then the physical oil market tightness will push Brent higher, which should drag WTI higher as well. We are also looking for a bull flag breakout in WTI, which could send WTI back to the high $60s.

