Hiding In Plain Sight - Undervalued Opportunity To Invest In ManTech International Corporation

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Summary

Mantech International Corp (MANT) is a $2.5bn EV defense sector technology services business, covering homeland security, space and warfighting activities. Established in 1968 and taken public on the NASDAQ in 2002, it is controlled through unlisted B shares by its Chairman, the founder. The company is smaller than its comparables Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) ($6.3bn EV) and Leidos (LDOS) ($13.3bn EV) and is less well known as a result. It has limited analyst coverage given its small size. It trades at a material discount to those comps on a growth-adjusted basis and it carries significantly lower balance sheet risk as a result of being very lightly levered (indeed in a net cash position as at end Q1 2019).

We believe the mispricing may be due to the company being smaller than its peers, poorly covered by analysts, degree of founder control and / or low trading volume. We believe the entry pricing to be compelling notwithstanding these factors. Firstly, at $2.5bn EV with minimal net debt, the company is substantial enough to be a stable business. Secondly, many companies below c.$10bn market cap suffer from poor tier-1 Wall Street coverage and this in and of itself shouldn't put off an investor. Seven analysts (including one large bank, Credit Suisse) cover the company and that ought to be sufficient for the purpose. Thirdly, the founder control is to our eyes no more draconian or risky than is the case at Snapchat (SNAP), Facebook (FB), Spotify (SPOT) or other founder-driven tech companies. And finally, whilst trading volumes are low at 153k average share volume per day, that is manageable for individual or small fund investors, who will likely take a smaller position anyway. (Naturally there are strategies to build up a larger stake over time without disturbing the share price, if that is required).

The company has a high level of forward contracted revenues, solid growth, clean conversion of earnings into cash, a balance sheet carrying only modest revolving credit facility debt – no leveraged loans - and has paid a dividend since 2011. Its valuation is attractive vs. peers on a growth-adjusted basis. Its market is likely to grow for the foreseeable future as global risk increases and US government proclivity to spend on defense increases. It operates in a market with limited risk of new entrants due to the short supply of security-cleared staff, a necessity in the industry. As a result we believe its market share will hold at least steady.

We rate the company Buy – Long Term Hold. Our 3-year base case (buy shares now; sell 31 December 2022) price target is a stock price of $80.98 plus cumulative dividends of $4.33/share, for a total return of $85.31/share. This would represent a 35% upside from the stock price at the time of writing ($62.999). We detail Bear and Bull cases below and provide a full financial model.

The company has plentiful downside protection from its high level of backlog. Total backlog of $8bn is equivalent to almost four times management’s 2019 revenue guide. Indeed, 89% of 2019 revenue is expected to come from this backlog. Service delivery is mainly people-driven which means there is a low likelihood of unexpected capex or other non-linear increase in expenses. The majority of revenues are cost-plus contracts with US government agencies, which although low margin, are by definition margin-protected. Finally the company is exceptionally efficient in turning its earnings into cashflow (90% of EBITDA turned into post-capex pre-tax free cashflow on average over a 10-year period – we assume a significantly poorer conversion ratio going forward).

The key risk (to the upside and the downside) is the future retirement of its Chairman/founder. He is 82 and so it is possible that he retires during our 3-year investment period. To the downside, we would expect the founder to still be active in client relationships and other matters which benefit the business, and it would be unusual if there were no disturbance to the business on his retirement; to the upside, there may very well be a change of ownership once the founder has retired. The business would be well suited to private equity ownership and would also be a sound acquisition target for larger federal contractors.

Business Model

MANT is a defense contractor to the US government. In the three years ending 31 December 2018, 98% of its revenues were from one or another US government entity – it serves approximately 50 agencies or departments in total - and 73% of its revenue was from defense or intelligence lines of business. (Source – company SEC filings).

This business model and focus area sets a number of boundary conditions for the investment.

Organic revenue growth is likely to be in the mid single digits, driven by the rate of increase in federal government appropriations for defense, intelligence and homeland security matters. This segment is attractive at present. Generally rising levels of global risk together with a Republican executive branch means that federal government spending will tend to rise on these topics.

Revenue visibility is likely to be solid. Federal contracting means that companies carry a backlog of expected revenue – both ‘funded’ (ie. highly certain) and ‘unfunded’ (ie. highly probable – not as good as ‘funded’, but better than ‘sales pipeline’) – which is many times the value of annual revenues. As of 31 March 2019, MANT’s total backlog of $8.4bn represented 3.8x management’s 2019 revenue guide of $2.2bn. (Source – company SEC filings).

Operating margins are likely to be sub 10%. There are a number of ways in which the US government contracts but its preferred method – vendors’ least preferred – is cost-plus contracts. Approximately two thirds of MANT’s revenues are from cost-plus contracts (source – company SEC filings). However – by definition this means that the company bears little or no margin risk on these revenues and so the earnings are very predictable because the margins are predictable. (We model flat margins going forward, at a level lower than achieved in 2018; however the company states in its 2018 annual report that it anticipates a ‘levelling off’ of price pressure in its line of business, indicating a little margin expansion may be possible).

The company is likely to be acquisitive. MANT is a growth business – but its end market has a very long sales cycle and delivery cycle. It takes time to add new business organically. (MANT management guided to 5-7% for 2019 in their 2018 annual report). New segments or new government agencies typically have to be won by acquiring vendors incumbent in those segments or agencies, and MANT is no different, having acquired several companies in the last three years.

Competition is real but muted. The two key barriers to entry are – client trust, which takes years and decades to build; and supply of security cleared staff is a structural limit (on the one hand this inflates employee costs; on the other it limits the client contract price pressure that would result from multiple trusted new entrants). Of MANT’s 7,800 staff, fully 69% have a security clearance level.

Service Portfolio

MANT’s key service lines are manifold and include cybersecurity, IT integration, software development, program protection & mission assurance, systems engineering, training and supply chain management.

The best way to think of MANT is as a broad-based technology service provider to federal defense, homeland security and space sectors. If a relevant defense- or intelligence-oriented federal agency requires software development, support, or outsourced services, MANT will likely provide it. Many of the company’s projects are classified in nature and so deep dives into its divisions are unlikely to yield very much insight! In this note we focus primarily on the company’s financials as a result.

Past Financial Performance

The company has delivered a very attractive financial performance in recent years. There was a fall in revenue from 2011-2014 as a specific Afghanistan-related contract came to an end and was not replaced. (War does tend to be good for these sorts of companies, however unpalatable that might be in polite conversation).

Since 2015 growth has been unbroken and you will notice that even when revenue declined into 2015, cashflow growth was prodigious as working capital unwound from the large declining line of business.

Source: Author based on company filings

Looking now at an inertial measure of growth rates (ie. the rate of change of the rate of growth, or, is growth accelerating or decelerating), you can see a steady acceleration in revenue and EBITDA growth in the last three years. This likely in part reflects the change of administration in the US in 2016.

Source: Author based on company filings

Q1 2019 growth was more muted, but the company has given clear written guidance of just under 11% total revenue growth for the full year (which will include an acquisition completed in April 2019) - see slide 3 of the company's May 2019 investor presentation here.

Source: Author based on company filings

Valuation

The valuation is attractive versus its peers. By activity, business model, and gross margin profile, the company is a peer of SAIC, LDOS and other federal contractors. Here we compare the company’s valuation to these two stocks.

Source: Author based on company filings

Forward Projections

Here’s our forward projections. We show our base case scenario. We believe our assumptions are conservative and we break out line by line assumptions in the name of transparency – feel free to comment on these as we welcome input.

Source: Author based on company filings

Note we assume no dividend growth - if there were dividend growth in the model, that would increase income but decrease capital gains in the exit model, because less cash would be available on the balance sheet to drive the enterprise value. So from a pretax total return perspective the balance of dividends and balance sheet cash remaining is a wash - individual tax and other circumstances dictate preferences of course, but for this general analysis the above is true.

Sensitivity Table

Here we run three returns cases – base, bull and bear, and show our workings. Base case is +35% total return, bear a 15% loss, and bull a 63% gain. We believe our base case to be conservative, bull achievable, and bear to be low probability save for a general market collapse and/or a significant reduction in global risk and consequent change of US government defense / homeland security policy.

Source: Author based on company filings

A word on relative EBITDA margins in the different cases. Typically when companies grow more quickly, they have lower margins, and vice versa. There are exceptions of course, but broadly speaking when in growth mode, companies need to spend more on sales & marketing, more on product development, and so forth. Extreme examples are the high growth tech companies which run at a loss, and low growth utility companies which run at very high margins. This is why, versus the base case, we model a higher EBITDA margin for the lower-growth bear case, and a lower EBITDA margin for the higher-growth bull case above.

A Word On Founder Control

Founder and Chairman George Pedersen owns 33% of the total stock, all held in non-traded B shares. The B stock has 10:1 voting power versus the common A stock; so Pedersen has 83% of the votes, which means he elects the board, auditors and so on. The only restriction on the power of the B shares versus the traded A shares appears to be that B shares cannot vote for an acquisition of the company by B shareholders.

This is a concentration of risk of course. Plenty of owner-operator companies look like this – Google, Facebook, Snapchat, Spotify and others – but whilst it may be increasingly commonplace it is far from ideal for ordinary shareholders. In becoming a shareholder in this business one just has to have in mind that one’s capital is in the founder’s hands – and if that makes you feel uncomfortable, don’t invest in it. But then also don’t invest in Facebook, Google or others if that’s your only reason to stay away.

Downside Risks

We believe the key downside risks to this thesis are:

1. A change in US government policy as regards defense, space, intelligence and homeland security spending. The annual increase in these federal budgets is the basic driver of revenue growth in MANT. We view this risk as moderate for the contemplated investment period, due to the rising level of global tensions and the current administration's stance.

2. The retirement of the founder-Chairman. This would we believe cause some disruption and potentially some disturbance or loss of contract value. This is a generic observation based on our experience of owner-operator companies, not based on any specific knowledge of this situation. Ultimately however, most businesses with this kind of stable, predictable business model survive the retirement of the founder. Even Apple has prospered following Steve Jobs stepping down - we believe MANT would continue to grow over the medium term too.

3. Market collapse. As with all investments, the single biggest determinant of outcomes is the multiple of revenues or profits paid on the way in and the multiple of revenues or profits achieved on the way out. Should market multiples collapse due to a prolonged bear market and/or economic recession, the investment case will be harmed. We believe we have used cautious exit multiples in our scenario planning, but of course we could be wrong. (Equally there is risk to the upside from the contrary).

Conclusions

We believe MANT to be a compelling investment opportunity. It offers sound long-term gains via capital return and income, with downside protection from its business model. We have not modelled any upside from a potential acquisition of the business, which would likely take place at a higher multiple of revenues and earnings than we use in our exit cases. Should the founder retire, and no sale take place, there may be a period of instability in the company, but again the business model should protect shareholders from the worst outcomes until the business regains its footing. We rate MANT a Buy – Long Term Hold, and will report quarterly on its earnings going forwards – before and after each earnings release.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.