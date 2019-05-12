Dropbox: Exceeding Expectations

During the company's last earnings release, investors sold off the stock due to its guidance range of 7-8% operating margins.

The company's revenues grew 22% y/y on the back of strong paid user expansion and ARPU growth, compared to 23% y/y revenue growth last quarter.

Despite the strong rally among the majority of software stocks this year, investors have left some names behind in the dust, and one of them is Dropbox (DBX), the popular cloud file-storage company that went public last year at $21 per share. Now, more than a year later, the company is trading at barely 10% above its original IPO price, as it continues to be beset by deceleration concerns and competitive woes. Amid such negative noise on the company, Dropbox has also become one of the best value propositions in the SaaS sector:

Dropbox just released Q1 results, which offered a bullish update on all the metrics investors were concerned about from last quarter. Growth rates showed barely any deceleration from Q4, thanks to a pickup in new users as well as continued expansion in ARPU. In addition, the company achieved much higher operating margins than it originally guided to.

Valuation points to a buy

Before we parse through Dropbox's latest results, let's get a quick read on the company's valuation. Since last quarter, Dropbox shares have continued to hover around the ~$23 mark, despite the progress the company has made - especially on the profitability front. At its present share price just above $23, Dropbox carries a market cap of $9.90 billion. After netting out $915.2 million of cash and $70.7 million of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $9.05 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against the company's latest guidance update:

Figure 1. Dropbox guidance Source: Dropbox investor supplement

Against the midpoint of FY19's revenue range of $1.63-$1.65 billion (representing 18% y/y growth relative to $1.39 billion in FY18), Dropbox is currently trading at 5.5x EV/FY19 revenues. This compares quite favorably against other software companies in the ~20% y/y growth range except for Box (BOX), which is growing slower than Dropbox despite being half its size and is generating much thinner FCF margins:

It's worth noting as well that Dropbox is trading at just 19.7x EV/FY19 adjusted FCF, if we adjust the company's FCF guidance of $375-$385 million upward by the ~$75 million of non-recurring capex the company expects to incur in connection with building out its new San Francisco headquarters.

Overall, on both a revenue and FCF standpoint, Dropbox shares look considerably undervalued. I'd use the weak sentiment surrounding the stock as a well-timed entry point.

Q1 download

Let's now dive deeper into Dropbox's Q1 results:

Figure 2. Dropbox 1Q19 results Source: Dropbox earnings release

Revenues grew 22% y/y to $385.6 million, surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $381.6 million (+21% y/y) by a respectable 130bps margin. Driving this revenue strength was both an increase in paid users, up ~15% y/y to 13.2 million, and a 6% y/y increase in ARPU to $121.04.

The ARPU expansion is an important point to pick up on as it's been a stable source of revenue growth for Dropbox for the past several quarters. As most know, Dropbox offers a tiered subscription plan. Ajay Vashee, Dropbox's CFO, noted that customers have gradually been tilting more toward the more expensive Professional and Advanced plans:

Figure 3. Dropbox subscription tiers Source: Dropbox earnings presentation

The company has also done more work on migrating its free "Basic" users into a paid tier, as per Vashee's comments on the Q1 earnings call:

In addition, we’ve recently implemented a device limit for Dropbox Basic that prompts users to upgrade to a paid SKU if they’ve linked to more than three devices to their account. The breadth of operating systems and devices that we support is a major advantage of our platform and we found that users who link multiple devices to their account often used Dropbox for work. This revision to our device management policy is an opportunity for us to generate value, where we are delivering value to our users."

Within its enterprise installed base, Dropbox has also implemented a proprietary machine learning algorithm to identify teams within an installed company that are not yet part of the corporate Dropbox plan. Dropbox can then send sales reps to these highly targeted teams in an effort to bring up its utilization rates within that customer, fulfilling its "land and expand" strategy.

Dropbox's user growth and utilization increases have also led to improved margins. Pro forma gross margins hit 75.4% this quarter, up 120bps relative to 74.2% in the year-ago quarter, due to volume efficiencies on the company's infrastructure hardware used to host customers' cloud storage.

Perhaps most encouraging of all, however, was the fact that Dropbox managed to hit a 10% pro forma operating margin this quarter, as operating income rose to $39 million:

Figure 4. Dropbox operating income Source: Dropbox earnings presentation

You'll recall that last quarter, Dropbox shares slid on management's guidance that the company would hit only 7-8% operating margins in Q1 - several points lower than the 11% that it saw in 1Q18. The company had cited new datacenter and employee facilities investments as the primary driver behind the projected drop in margins. However, Dropbox's gross margin gains allowed it to muscle past an operating margin decline.

Management noted that 50bps of expenses would shift from Q1 to Q2, and accordingly, Dropbox is guiding to 9-10% pro forma operating margins in Q2. But, as we saw with this quarter's results, Dropbox tends to be conservative when guiding profitability targets, and we're likely to see upside surprise again in Q2.

Dropbox's pro forma EPS of $0.10 also smashed Wall Street's consensus of $0.06, while operating cash flows grew 2% y/y to $63.2 million.

Key takeaways

There are, of course, risks to the Dropbox story. Competition is an ever-present threat to Dropbox's growth, with Box and Microsoft OneDrive (MSFT) constantly following at Dropbox's heels. However, I'd argue that has several points of differentiation versus these competitors. Dropbox Paper, a new collaborative document offering that CEO Drew Houston noted has driven strong incremental subscriptions, is one of these differentiators; as is Dropbox's brand recognition among individual, non-enterprise users. Dropbox has managed to maintain a ~20% y/y growth rate for many quarters, and until we see a marked drop-off in these growth rates, we can't say that the competitive landscape has changed.

Dropbox offers tremendous value at ~5.5x forward revenues at <20x forward FCF for investors who are willing to be patient for sentiment to turn. Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.