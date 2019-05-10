Quintana Energy Services' (QES) CEO Rogers Herndon on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:QES) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Natalie Hairston – Dennard Lascar, Investor Relations

Rogers Herndon – President and Chief Executive Officer

Keefer Lehner – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George O'Leary – Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Ian MacPherson – Simmons

Tommy Moll – Stephens

Harry Pollans – Bank of America

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Quintana Energy Services First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Natalie Hairston, with Dennard Lascar Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Natalie Hairston

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Quintana Energy Services conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2019 results. With me today are Rogers Herndon, QES' President and Chief Executive Officer; and Keefer Lehner, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.

Following my remarks, management will provide a high-level commentary on the financial details of the first quarter and outlook before opening the call for Q&A. There will be a replay of today's call and it will be available by webcast on the company's website at quintanaenergyservices.com. There will also be a recorded replay available until May 16, 2019. More information on how to access the replay feature was included in yesterday's earnings release.

Please note that the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 9, 2019, and therefore, you are advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of the replay listening or transcript reading.

In addition, management comments may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of QES' management. However, various risks, uncertainties and contingencies could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in those statements.

The listener is encouraged to read the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K to understand certain of those risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The comments made today may also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the quarterly earnings release, which can be found on the QES website.

And now, I'll turn the call over to QES' President and CEO, Mr. Rogers Herndon.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you, Natalie, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for QES' First Quarter 2019 Conference Call. Yesterday, we reported consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $141.7 million and $7.6 million, respectively, compared to $159.7 million and $13.9 million in Q4 of 2018.

The declines were primarily attributable to weakness in our Pressure Pumping segment where we elected to warm stack two high pressure frac spreads in the quarter. Weakness in Pressure Pumping was offset partially by continued strength in our Directional Drilling segment and improved Wireline results.

In Directional Drilling, despite a 7% decline in rig count, we were able to maintain utilization and market share. Adjusted EBITDA was up marginally to $9.5 million in Q1 from $9.4 million in Q4. Active job days decreased by 5% sequentially in the first quarter, and the number of follow-me rigs decreased by 2%, as QES market share held steady at approximately 9%. As we ended the first quarter, our number of rigs on revenue was 75.

In Directional Drilling, we've built a reputation for operational excellence based on consistent high-level performance due to the quality of our personnel, our equipment and our maintenance processes. This has allowed us to continue to expand our customer relationships among the leading operators. As a result, our Directional Drilling business is generally better insulated from the volatility that our peers are subject to, as we are often the preferred provider for these operators.

As we look to Q2, despite the rebounding commodity prices, we have seen rig count decline by approximately 30 rigs. At current commodity price levels, we expect this trend to stabilize and reverse in the coming months. In the near term, however, we're working to minimize the impacts of rig declines. Thus far, second quarter activity has been holding roughly at our margin run rate. While there is a possibility of a dip in activity during this quarter, we have a positive outlook on the balance of the year, as we expect to see demand improve.

Turning to our completions-related segments. We saw many of the fourth quarter headwinds continue into Q1, and there were also weather-related impacts in the midcontinent region, which weighed on completions activity across the area. That said, there were more favorable signs that began to appear near the end of the quarter, particularly for our Pressure Control segment.

In Pressure Control, we did get the benefit of a full quarter of activity from our two additional large diameter coil units. We now have 10 of our 24 units measuring 2 and 3/8 inch or greater. Completions activity ramped very slowly coming out of the new year. This along with some softening in coil tubing pricing was the big driver in our drop in revenue and EBITDA from Q4 levels. Nonetheless, we did see an uptick in revenues from February to March and expect activity to return to Q4 levels later in Q2.

Turning to our Wireline segment. You recall that we undertook a major effort in streamlining our operations and improving field level performance. We refocused our sales efforts on high utilization opportunities in core basins, made adjustments to staffing levels and modified incentives.

This is an ongoing process, and we're pleased with the improved results in Q1. The Wireline segment was a strong positive contributor this quarter, with both pricing and utilization up sequentially over Q4. Revenues were up more than 60% sequentially and adjusted EBITDA rose from $1.3 million loss in Q4 to a $2.1 million profit in Q1.

The challenges across Pressure Pumping continued in Q1. As a result of continued weak pricing and soft demand, we elected to warm stack two of our high-pressure frac fleets during the quarter, bringing our active spread count down to two spreads. Both pricing and utilization dipped in Q1. And with the additional noise created by the deactivated fleets, adjusted EBITDA declined to a loss of $3.5 million from a profit of $4.1 million in Q4, as we were staffed for three spreads for the majority of the quarter, while having only two spreads worth of work for the majority of the quarter.

We reduced headcount in Pressure Pumping meaningfully, and we've also undertaken other initiatives to reduce our cost base, including consolidating locations. We're exploring opportunities in adjacent geographic markets in an effort to attain better pricing, utilization and margins. I'd also note that from an operations perspective, we've been performing at the highest level in the field. We've gone to work for some new customers during the first quarter and have seen impressive gains in stages per day prompting very favorable customer feedback.

Overall, we still anticipate a gradually improving market for Pressure Pumping services over the balance of 2019. Our primary focus will be the utilization of our two spreads and the refinement of our cost structure, so that we can drive efficiencies and return to profitability.

Though it is possible that we may redeploy spreads later in the year, we intend to be cautious and disciplined about doing so, as new opportunities will have to be attractive and economically viable to warrant the investment. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Keefer, who will review our financial results in greater detail.

Keefer Lehner

Thanks, Rogers. Let's start things off with Directional Drilling. For the first quarter of 2019, Directional Drilling revenues of $62 million, increased 3% sequentially and 65% from the first quarter of 2018. Compared to Q4 2018, we decreased utilization by 3%, while the day rate was up 8%. Rig days decreased 5% sequentially and increased 42% compared to the same period in 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, we had a total of 5,279 rig days and a monthly average of 82 rigs on revenue, of which 72 were follow-me rigs.

During the first quarter, we successfully drilled 441 wells for 38 customers on 99 discrete rigs across 31 different target formations. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $9.5 million, which was up 1% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margins were flat at 15.3%.

Now on to Pressure Control. Our Pressure Control segment generated total revenues of $28.8 million for the first quarter of 2019, which was down 9% sequentially, but up 3% year-over-year. Pressure Control adjusted EBITDA in Q1 was $3.2 million and our adjusted EBITDA margin fell from 14.9% in Q4 to 11.3% in Q1 of 2019. The margin decrease was largely driven by decrementals and the decline in revenues from the slow start, Rogers mentioned.

Moving on to Wireline. Wireline revenue for the first quarter was $22.3 million, which was up 63% sequentially and flat with the first quarter of 2018. From Q4 of 2018 to Q1 of 2019, we experienced an 8% increase in revenue days and a 51% increase in day rate. Wireline adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 was a profit of $2.1 million, which was up from a loss of $1.3 million in Q4 of 2018, but down from $2.6 million in Q1 of 2018.

Lastly, we'll close out the segment discussion with Pressure Pumping. The Pressure Pumping segment generated total revenues for the first quarter of $29 million, reflecting a 47% sequential decline and a 46% decline from last year's first quarter. For the first quarter of 2019, Pressure Pumping fracs 853 stages compared to 1,363 stages in Q4 of 2018 and 963 stages in Q1 of 2018. Pressure Pumping adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was a loss of $3.5 million.

Now I'll turn to our consolidated results. For the first quarter of 2019, revenues were $141.7 million, representing an 11.3% sequential decline and flat with last year's first quarter. Consolidated G&A expenses were $15.7 million, which was up 13.8% from the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was the result of additional administrative expenses and stock-based compensation expenses. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. This was down from $13.9 million in Q4 of 2018 and down 51% from Q1 of 2018.

First quarter interest expense was $671,000, which is consistent with the fourth quarter's interest expense of $626,000 and down from $10.2 million in the same period of 2018. The provision for income taxes in the first quarter of 2019 was a negligible amount and related primarily to state margin taxes.

Now I'd like to briefly discuss our cash flow statement, balance sheet and liquidity position. During the first quarter, operating activities provided cash of $10.7 million, while investing activities used $8.9 million.

CapEx totaled $12.3 million during the first quarter of 2019 compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. Approximately 60% of capital spending during Q1 was from maintenance spending, mostly for Wireline and Directional. For 2019, we continue to forecast $40 million to $50 million of total CapEx for the full year, with roughly 1/3 of that amount earmarked for growth spending. These amounts can be adjusted based on market conditions. As always, we plan to be highly rigorous in selecting projects that offer the most compelling and favorable economics and to evaluate gross spending on a case-by-case basis.

We continue to have a strong balance sheet and ended the first quarter with a total debt balance of only $37 million and $20.9 million of cash on hand, yielding a net debt balance of $16 million. We ended the quarter with $45.2 million of net availability under our revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $66.1 million.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Rogers.

Rogers Herndon

Thanks, Keefer. Although we have continued to see reductions in rig count and completions activity remains challenging, we anticipate improving market conditions over the balance of the year. We're well positioned across all four of our business lines to benefit as market conditions improve. We continue to streamline our businesses and extract efficiencies as we manage through the current environment. We're very pleased with our performance in the field and the reputation and recognition that QES is receiving as a result. This shows up in the continued expansion of our customer base towards a larger share of top 20 operators. With consolidation expected to continue among operators, we must be prepared to deliver the highest level of performance on a consistent basis in the field.

We're very focused on our balance sheet and cash flow. Despite a challenging quarter, our net debt balance remained largely flat. We significantly reduced our CapEx spend coming into 2019 and maintenance spend will adjust with activity levels.

While we are optimistic about improving fundamentals over the balance of the year and QES is positioned with a very strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, the challenging industry fundamentals over the last three quarters continues to highlight the need for consolidation and improved efficiencies on a large scale across the industry. While our number one priority is on safety and execution in the field, our team is acutely focused on opportunities to create significant value through strategic consolidation.

Finally, I'd like to thank all of our coworkers across QES for their continued efforts and personal commitment to safety and serving our customers.

With that, we'll now take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of George O'Leary with Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please proceed with your question.

George O'Leary

Good morning, Rogers. Good morning, Keefer.

Rogers Herndon

Good morning, George.

Keefer Lehner

Good morning, George.

George O'Leary

On the Pressure Pumping side, you mentioned taking cost out of the system, which makes sense with now about 50% of those spreads stacked or in some state of isle. You mentioned closing locations. I wonder, if you could provide a little bit more color there and just to clarify and make sure I'm not thinking about it incorrectly that likely coring down to, kind of, core legacy Mid-Con operations, but where are you looking to close down some of those centers geographically?

Rogers Herndon

Yes. George, I mean, it's – currently, our operations are based out of the Mid-Con still, and we're actively pursuing opportunities elsewhere as we mentioned, But we have over time consolidated our legacy operations, and so I don't think you're going to see much meaningfully there. We've had two large facilities in our portfolio in Ponca City and Union City traditionally, and that served us very well. Recently, we've consolidated our operations into our Union City facility, and that's got plenty of size for drilling and capability for all four spreads, and so this has been a good time to do that.

George O'Leary

Great. That's super helpful color. And then on the Wireline side, the turnaround there in such a short time was quite impressive, in our opinion. I wonder, if you could talk about how much of the business you guys have now moved towards doing more completions work where there is higher revenue and margin opportunities across the months, week, day, however you want to look at it? And how much you're still doing kind of conventional work?

Rogers Herndon

Keefer, do you have that…

Keefer Lehner

Sure, George, I'll jump in on this one. So if we look at our Q1 results, about 85%, 86% of our activity there was tied to unconventional and about 80% of the stages that we completed were actually tied to multi-well pads. So we have seen a material uptick in our concentration to unconventional completions and particularly multi-well pad work.

George O'Leary

All right. That's very helpful color and very impressive turnaround. Again on that completions versus drilling front, I think that's where there's a lot of investor uncertainty as we just think about the activity cadence through the year, that really is just tough to see far out in this type of environment. But what do you guys see at least for the second quarter on just completions – underlying completions activity and well count there versus drilling activity? It seems like rig count is turning in the wrong direction, but completions are actually heading higher, which is a little bit atypical, so just curious for your view given the presence on the Directional Drilling side and in various completions oriented businesses?

Rogers Herndon

Yes, now that's a good question. I think as I try to work through the answer here, it will be a bit on Q2, but probably more so on the balance of the year more broadly. And to your point, we have seen approximately, our number shows a roughly 70 rig decline from the beginning of the year. And – so it relates to our Directional Drilling business, and we maintain market share through that time, our performance has hung in there very well.

The team has done a very great job in navigating that type of a market, but even if you maintain market share and you see a 70 rig decline, at some point, you'd say, hey, it would be reasonable to see some softness. So I guess, the broader point, it's going be tough to make meaningful incremental gains with that type of a backdrop. That said, we believe that rig count declines will abate and that we will actually see that reverse as we move forward from here. I can't say if that's this week or next week.

And then as you think about completions, we're seeing good signs and indications of improvements there, but it's still a tough market. It's still kind of a street fight out there among the industry. And – but again, look that said, we see that market improving as we go forward. And we certainly see signs of it today, but we're going to be pretty cautious. It's not – I don't think it's to the level today. It's certainly not to the level today where we're seeing utilization improve broadly to the point where we can start moving pricing meaningfully higher. We got more room to go there.

George O'Leary

Understood. Thanks very much for the color, Rogers and Keefer.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you, George.

Keefer Lehner

Thanks, George.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ian MacPherson from Simmons. Please proceed with your question.

Ian MacPherson

Good morning, gentlemen.

Rogers Herndon

Good morning.

Ian MacPherson

Rogers, it's – with – I mean three out of four segments seem to be clicking now, and Pressure Pumping looks like there is not a quick fix with regard to the market getting better, but I wonder, with your strategy of looking at other markets through your marketed fleet, I assume it's not cheap and easy to mobilize fleets from one basin to another. So I wonder if you could expand on what you will look forward with regard to a step-up in profitability in another basin that would cover not only your mow, but sort of a long-term justification given your legacy footprint as a regional pumper in the Mid-Con? And what would – what type of economics would justify a departure from that?

Rogers Herndon

Yes. Now Ian, that's a great question. And we have a history as it relates to Archer's prior operations as well as ours in the Permian, and we still have a yard in the Permian. It's well suited to serve that market, and so the deployment is kind of a single mow, if you will, to get to that facility, not too difficult.

And then we also have an operation out of Gillette, which serves the Rockies, and historically, that's been a meaningful contributor for us. And we look at two things, and we look at sustainability of the work before we mow. We don't want to mow from one job, two jobs and then mow back. We look at what type of utilization and efficiency we can get on the job once we're there. That's a big factor day to day. And we look at pricing. And all three of those go into that equation.

But look, I'd say, you brought it up three of the four, kind of, moving in the right direction. It was a tough quarter for Pressure Pumping. It's always a tough quarter when you go from four to three to two spreads. I mean that's tough. But as we sit here today, we see results improving meaningfully in our Pressure Pumping sector from those Q1 levels.

And as we step back, I just say, your question kind of hit on a few, kind of a three out of the four and then PP. There are plenty of reasons for us to be encouraged and optimistic broadly. I mean number one, what we are hearing from our customers in terms of their plans and just cash flow should be trending meaningfully higher today as they're looking forward and currently relative to when they set budgets.

Second point is the performance that we're putting forth in the field is being noticed, and this is especially important as it relates to Pressure Pumping, and it's being noticed versus kind of the price taker approach where, let's go get the lowest price, and I think what we're seeing or we're hearing from the customers that we've lost over the course of the year and in Q4 is that the performance that we still have out in the field today and what they're used to is far different than the performance in many cases that they're getting from the lowest-cost provider, and that is a positive in our mind.

Our assessment of underlying crude fundamentals is a positive as we sit here, and as I mentioned our frac business and our Pressure Pumping outlook that is scheduled – improving meaningfully today, as we sit here with two spreads. Efficiencies that we are targeting across our platform, those are all positive and those are evidenced in Wireline, and we're doing a lot of same things in Pressure Control. But that said, I mentioned, it's a street fight and it's very difficult to give really strong, strong, strong guidance until we feel – see a real evidence of net turn in completions related activity as well as of rig count. But as we sit here today, there's plenty to be encouraged about and optimistic.

Ian MacPherson

Yes. Thanks for all that, Rogers. You've been speaking pretty bluntly about consolidation for a couple of quarters now. Another bad tape today, so your stock's at $4. I mean we would suggest you're trading at sort of fire sale liquidation value now, so can you talk about what options you think are possible for Quintana shareholders with regard to creating value through consolidation? Would you look at a breakout of assets? Or are you looking for something that would be more company on company M&A to enhance liquidity? Or what do you think works best or works adequately?

Rogers Herndon

Yes, well, look we don't disagree with your assessment on valuation, that's for sure. And we are here to maximize shareholder value. So everything you mentioned, obviously, in that vein is on the table and would be considered. And you're right, it wouldn't be a surprise to anybody in the room here if it went in either of those directions. And we're going to keep fighting our way through the market, and doing the things that we do every day, day to day and we think we're doing well as a team and across our platform. I would say, I mentioned, yes, I mean, getting tired talking about it.

Honestly, we talk about the benefits in the real, the difficulties in getting anything done are greater than even I appreciated and probably shouldn't go into that any deeper. But yes, everything is on the table. We would agree. We've seen over the past three years directional deals done that are at values for platforms that are greater than our entire platform value, so – and I know you know that too.

Ian MacPherson

Yes. Okay. Thanks, Rogers. I do have one more. I’ll re-queue if necessary now and come back if there’s room.

Rogers Herndon

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tommy Moll from Stephens. Please proceed with your question.

Tommy Moll

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions.

Rogers Herndon

Sure, Tommy. Good morning.

Tommy Moll

Wanted to start on Directional. It's good to see pricing continues to grind higher there. Would you say that's an industry-wide trend? Or is this more Quintana specific? And to what extent does it have to do with the new technology that you guys deployed? And any details you could give us on what that is would be appreciated?

Rogers Herndon

Yes, Tommy, I'm glad you asked this question. Pricing did move higher in the quarter, but margins really didn't. And so that's more of a reflection of kind of the type of work we're doing and some of the technology we're adding in there. And so I would not describe the market whether as it relates to QES or more broadly as grinding higher in the quarter from a pricing standpoint, now coming back to – look, it's tough to do that with a market backdrop of 70 rig decline. So I think the team's done a great job at navigating what probably isn't fully appreciated in terms of how difficult to the market it really is out there. With 70 rig background decline, the team's done an excellent job. Keefer, do you want – would you add...

Keefer Lehner

The only thing I'd add there, Tommy, is kind of job and revenue mix contributed to the quarter-over-quarter sequential, kind of, day rate pricing metric that we're communicating. So that's a dirty kind of weighted average number, so that would incorporate everything from – that we're running in the market.

Tommy Moll

Okay. Thanks for clarifying. And then as a follow-up. And it has already been alluded to on the call, you've got three out of the four segments performing pretty well. Pressure Pumping was moving in the opposite direction in Q1. But if you net all that out and you look at where rig count sits today and your expectations, is it fair to say that total company revenue and EBITDA should be higher in Q2 versus Q1? And do you think we can make it back to the fourth quarter levels or maybe somewhere in between?

Rogers Herndon

Well, I mean, no, there is no doubt we can make it back to the fourth quarter levels. It's just a matter of timing. And I think you go segment-by-segment, it's not going to be hard to show meaningful improvement over Pressure Pumping. And even with two spreads, I think, revenue could come in higher there. And then DD, look, I'm a bit cautious with 70 rig count decline and continuing to work through that. So it's tough to really give you that stronger guidance there.

Wireline, we had a very short turnaround. I'll just say, look, Wireline and Pressure Control are both kind of in the same completions market that's tough today. I haven't seen that market change markedly. Do expect that to change, so there's still a lot of the quarter left. And I know I'm not answering the question probably at a level that you would like to and that's purposeful, but I can't say that with Pressure Pumping. We do expect a nice improvement there.

Tommy Moll

Okay, fair enough. Thank you and I’ll turn it back.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Harry Pollans with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Harry Pollans

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Rogers Herndon

Sure.

Harry Pollans

On the two fleets that you have left working. Are those on spot or dedicated contracts? And for the other two that are on the sidelines, is there a kind of threshold EBITDA per fleet you're looking for as far as assuming a certain dis-utilization in order to put those back to work?

Rogers Herndon

Yes. No, It's a good question. Look most of our work out there has been on spot, but spot is a kind of a very subjective term. A lot of the work we're doing now and looking at going forward is at least going to be on a committed basis for a set number of wells or pads that gives us some assurance in utilization and consistency. We need to be out there working for the same operator, pumping the high number of stages to really get to the efficiency levels that we need to see in order to be profitable in this environment.

We're always looking at dedicated spread opportunities. And I think there, we will stand by our performance and we have a track record to show the performance, and we just need to get paid for that performance under a dedicated agreement. So we're optimistic that we'll get the opportunity to do that.

In terms of what it's going to take to bring the spread back, we talk about that. We don't have a bright line in the sand. It's been a bit of a seesaw in terms of bringing on the third and fourth spread over the back half of last year and now moving back to 2. And so our focus right now is just really getting through of the market profitability and sustainability as it relates to our two spreads. And as Chris mentioned here, we might have to arm wrestle at some point over when we bring that third spread on, and we'll do that at the right time.

Harry Pollans

Got it. That makes sense. And then you alluded to free cash flow releasing earlier as a focus going forward. Do you guys have kind of any internal goal or target for the year or next year as far as free cash flow generation?

Rogers Herndon

Well, I mean, look, what I would point to is we reduced our CapEx budget meaningfully going into this year, and we still preserve the better growth CapEx for a very short-term high payback opportunities. Clearly, if the market rebounds in the second half and we should be able to hold that CapEx budget, the cash flow is going to be meaningful. What we're trying to do is to make sure that we're at least cash flow neutral in tough markets like we're in today. And so that's kind of the broad guidance I give you and Keefer can weigh in here as well.

Keefer Lehner

Yes, the only thing I would add is it kind of comes back to balance sheet philosophy and as you can see, we have one of the stronger balance sheets, I think, in the space. And it would certainly be our intention to drive free cash flow in order to maximize optionality as it comes to our ability to both manage an attractive balance sheet as well as manage kind of growth capital spending on a go-forward basis.

Harry Pollans

Got it. That makes sense. Thanks so much guys. I appreciate it.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ian MacPherson with Simmons. Please proceed with your question.

Ian MacPherson

Thanks for letting me back in. I was going to see if I could turn the screws on you a little bit with second quarter guidance, but it sounds like that's a no-fly zone. But just on Pressure Pumping alone, is it fair to think that rightsizing from an average three crew cost complement down to two should be enough to drive you at least towards more of a segment EBITDA breakeven for the quarter, as a fair target or not necessarily?

Rogers Herndon

Yes, no, that's a fair target.

Ian MacPherson

Okay. Got it. All right, I just want to clarify that. That’s it. Thanks guys.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

As there are no further questions left in the queue, I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Rogers Herndon for closing remarks.

Rogers Herndon

Yes. Thank you, once again, for joining us on this call and for your interest in QES. And we look forward to talking to you again next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may now disconnect your lines, and have a wonderful day.