Permian Shootout: Diamondback Vs. Pioneer

With Chevron (CVX) choosing to bow out of the bidding war for Anadarko Petroleum (APC), the company now has an extra $1 billion from the break-up fee to help fund any potential acquisition. Since it's clear that Chevron wants to build on its already tier-1 position in the Permian Basin, today we'll take a look at two of the leading and most respected O&G producers operating in that play: Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). Either company could be a potential target of Chevron or another larger energy company for their big acreage leaseholds and the significant current production.

The following tables summarizes a few important metrics for FANG and PXD from a takeover perspective:

Diamondback Energy Vs. Pioneer Nat. Resources (@ end of Q1 2019):

Full-Year 2018 Diamondback Energy Pioneer Nat. Res. Current Market Cap $17.7 billion $25.7 billion Long-term Debt $4.67 billion $2.3 billion Cash On Hand $126 million $1.0 billion Total Enterprise Value $22.2 billion $27.0 billion Shares Outstanding 165.1 million 171.0 million Avg Daily Production 262,600 boe/d (68% oil) 333,340 boe/d (62% oil) Avg Realized Price $35.63/boe $37.84/boe Proved Reserves 992.0 million boe 1.0 billion boe EV/Proved Reserves $22.38/boe $27.00/boe Net Permian Acres 344,000 acres 680,000 acres Net Income $10 million $350 million Net Income Per Share $0.06/share $2.06/share Free Cash Flow -$250+ million (CFO-Capex) -$230 million Free Cash Flow Per Share N/A N/A Dividend/Yield $0.50/share 0.5% $0.64/share 0.4% Credit Rating Moody's Ba1 Morningstar BBB

Before starting, investors are reminded that Diamondback closed the $9.2 billion Energen acquisition in Q4 of last year. As a result, this is the first full quarter EPS announcement since the merger and subsequent integration of personnel and assets. In addition, since the chart above was a snapshot of Q1 results (i.e. short term), it also should be noted that FANG had a massive $268 million expense on derivatives losses. As a result, interested investors may want to compare full-year 2018 results as an additional comparison point. I chose to work with Q1 instead of the full-year 2018 numbers due to the recent merger.

Analysis and Perspectives

From a high-level view, PXD has roughly twice the Permian acreage yet the total enterprise value is only modestly higher ($27 billion vs. $22.2 billion). Also, note that Pioneer's acreage is much more continuous (see this Seeking Alpha article), while Diamondback's is spread out all over west Texas and New Mexico (see above graphic). On a proved reserves basis (as of year-end 2018), it's a push - with both companies having around 1 billion boe of proved reserves.

On the production front, Pioneer's Q1 production was about ~70,000 boe/d higher than Diamondback, and PXD got an average realized price of ~$2.20/boe more than Diamondback.

Neither company generated meaningful free cash flow in Q1.

The enterprise value to proved reserves ratios are:

Diamondback: $22.38/boe

Pioneer: $27.00/boe

As can be seen, by this ratio Pioneer is more highly valued. Considering PXD has 2x the Permian acreage of FANG, has higher production, and is getting more per boe of production than is FANG, the premium valuation appears to be rational. If anything, the premium may not be enough given the significant leasehold advantage.

In comparison, ConocoPhillips (COP) currently trades at an EV/proved reserves ratio of $14.64/boe, and is clearly the outstanding value in the independent upstream only E&P firms.

I should mention that FANG has a high-quality MLP - Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) - and any incremental value of that enterprise (i.e. owning the GP and the ability to drop-down assets) is included in its valuation. Neither Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron has yet to form an MLP to unleash shareholder value from their midstream assets. Purchasing the GP of an MLP may be attractive and give these bigger company an easy avenue to drop-down (i.e. monetize) midstream assets without a lot of work involved - the structure already is in place.

Summary and Conclusion

Pioneer is more highly valued on a EV/proved reserves basis, but in my opinion the premium is not high enough considering:

Pioneer has twice the number of acres in the Permian compared to FANG

Pioneer's acreage is more contiguous and therefore more economical to exploit

Pioneer appears to be generating more per boe as compared to FANG.

Given those advantages, the fact that PXD's current production is more than 25% higher than Diamondback, the fact that PXD's enterprise value is only ~21% more than Pioneer, and the fact that both companies' EV is easily digestible, I'd have to give the edge to Pioneer in terms of pure value and attractiveness as a takeover candidate. After all, it has twice the Permian acreage, 25% higher production, and yet the EV is less than $5 billion higher.

Now, all that said, FANG has announced more than $300 million in planned asset sales. It's clear the company is dressing up the portfolio to make it more attractive. In addition, the company will very likely ring out additional efficiencies this year from the Energen merger.

I know this will create some controversy, but it's certainly possible that these two companies could tie-up with each other in a friendly merger in an offensive move to keep from being swallowed by a bigger fish.

I'll leave with a chart comparing the stock-price performance of the two companies over the past five years, which clearly shows FANG's stock has outperformed PXD by more than 150%.

