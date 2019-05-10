Varian Acquires CyberHeart For Cardiac Radioablation Tech

With Varian's focus on radiation technologies, the deal makes strategic sense as it seeks to stay abreast of the latest technology potential for the cardiac space.

Cyberheart has been developing the use of radiation to correct chronic heart arrhythmias.

Quick Take

Varian (VAR) announced it has acquired CyberHeart for an undisclosed amount.

CyberHeart has intellectual property that covers cardiac radioablation - the use of radiation to scar or destroy tissue in the heart that is facilitating faulty electrical signals, causing an abnormal heart rhythm.

With the deal, VAR is adding promising radiation-based technologies for correcting chronic cardiac arrhythmia conditions.

Target Company

Mountain View, California-based CyberHeart was founded in 2006 and is the first company to develop a non-invasive, robotic cardiac ablation therapy for the treatment of heart arrhythmias with radiation that is delivered through CyberKnife systems.

Management is headed by Patrick Maguire, who has been with the firm since its inception and is also a director at Hemolife Medical.

One of CyberHeart’s directors is Thomas Fogarty, M.D., a prolific medical device innovator in the cardiovascular space.

Investors have invested $24.8 million in the company and include Emergent Medical Partners, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, and United Investments. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

CyberHeart operates in the cardiovascular segment of the radiofrequency ablation devices market which, according to a market research report by Grand View Research, is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2026.

This represents a CAGR of 11.6% between 2019 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rising healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population and the increasing preference for minimally-invasive therapies.

The cardiology and cardiac rhythm management segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to cardiovascular disease prevalence, rising awareness, and adoption of minimally invasive operations in the sector.

Competitive vendors that are developing or provide radiation therapies include:

Boston Scientific (BXS)

Medtronic (MDT)

Stryker (SYK)

Cosman Medical

St. Jude Medical

Smith & Nephew (SNN)

Johnson & Johnson Services (JNJ)

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

ViewRay (VRAY)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Varian didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount, probably for under $50 million.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 29, 2019, Varian had $546.3 million in cash and equivalents and $1.65 billion in total liabilities

Free cash flow for the six months ended March 29, 2019, was $102.3 million.

In the past 12 months, VAR’s stock price has risen 13.74% vs. much smaller ViewRay’s (VRAY) rise of 16.32%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Management has produced earnings beats for seven of the last twelve quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are split between various outcomes and the consensus price target of $140.89 represents an implied upside potential of 5.6% from the stock’s current price of $133.36 at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in earnings calls has risen since the second half of 2018, as the linguistic analysis chart shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Varian has acquired CyberHeart’s IP for its radioablation technology, which has shown promise in early clinical studies to reduce chronic cardiac arrhythmias.

As Dee Khuntia, Chief Medical Officer at Varian stated in the deal announcement,

Based on the early positive clinical results in ventricular tachycardia we have seen from other investigators, we believe that this technology can offer hope to cardiac arrhythmia patients. Cardiac radioablation would truly be a paradigm shift, bringing together two specialties—radiation oncology and cardiac electrophysiology—to collaborate in the treatment of cardiac patients.

With Varian’s focus on radiation-based medicine technologies, the deal makes strategic sense as first-in-man studies of radioablation have been published.

While it won’t move the needle for Varian’s stock in the short-term, management is smart to capitalize on acquiring IP for new technologies that it can move through the regulatory process and into field use.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.