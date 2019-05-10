Equinor: Expect Stock Appreciation And Sustained Dividend Growth

Low breakeven projects, robust cash flows, and production growth will ensure that there is steady growth in dividends.

Johan Sverdrup will deliver first oil towards the end of 2019 and will ensure sustained production growth for Equinor in the coming years.

Investment Overview

Equinor (EQNR) is among the leading energy companies in the world with a focus on the Norwegian continental shelf, but with operations in other regions as well, like North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Equinor is also among the best companies in the energy sector from the perspective of a healthy balance sheet. From an investment perspective, the company is a quality stock for dividend investors with a current dividend yield of 4.9%.

However, Equinor stock has remained sideways through YTD19. With the current stock price at $21.2, I believe that Equinor is worth considering with an investment horizon of 2-3 years. This article will discuss the key factors that make Equinor attractive for dividend investors as well as for healthy capital gains during the investment horizon.

Strong Fundamentals

Before talking about the production factor that is likely to trigger sustained growth in dividends, I would like to briefly talk about the company’s fundamentals, which is among the best in the oil drilling and exploration industry.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, Equinor reported a total debt of $29,799 million and net debt of $23,181 million. Importantly, the company’s debt to capitalization was at 39.8%, and this provides ample room for leveraging.

In addition, Equinor reported cash interest payment of $169 million for 1Q19, and this implies an annualized interest expense of $676 million. For 1Q19, the company’s operating income was $4,732 million, implying an annualized operating income of $18,928 million. This translates into an interest coverage ratio of 28.0.

It is, therefore, not surprising to see Equinor's long-term bond rating at AA- and Aa2 by S&P and Moody’s, respectively.

The reason for talking about the balance sheet, cash flow, and the leveraging headroom is the fact that Equinor has projected an organic capital expenditure of $11 billion for 2019, and I expect capital expenditure to remain in the range of $10 billion to $15 billion (annual basis) over the next few years. However, internal cash flows are likely to remain robust to cover for the significant investment in the coming years.

Production Growth And Dividend Growth

Equinor expects production to remain at the same level in 2019 as compared to 2018. However, the company expects production growth at a steady rate of 3% for 2020 to 2025. I believe that this growth in production is very likely and will trigger higher stock price and sustained growth in dividend.

In particular, Johan Sverdrup is likely to be the game-changer for Equinor in terms of delivering sustained production growth. Johan Sverdrup is among the largest oil field in the Norwegian continental shelf with expected resources in the range of 2.1 to 3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Equinor is the operator for Johan Sverdrup with the company having 40.0267% stake in the asset. Johan Sverdrup is likely to deliver first oil towards the end of 2019 with daily production in the first phase estimated at 440,000 boepd.

With 40.0267% stake in the asset, Equinor is likely to see production share of 176,000 boepd during the first phase. This would itself imply revenue of $3.8 billion at $60 per barrel during the first phase of production. Further, at peak, production is estimated at 660,000 boepd. At $60 per barrel, this would imply total revenue of $5.7 billion for Equinor’s stake in the asset.

While revenue will be robust from the asset, a more important point from the company is as follows –

Break-even is reduced to below USD 15 per barrel for the first phase of the Johan Sverdrup project. With this, the break-even for the full-field development of Johan Sverdrup has been improved to below USD 20 per barrel.

Therefore, even if oil is in the range of $60 to $80 per barrel, Equinor is likely to report healthy cash flows from Johan Sverdrup in the coming years.

Coming to the dividends, Equinor currently has annual dividend of $1.04 per share. In the most recent quarter, the company increased dividend by 13% from $0.23 to $0.26 per share.

With steady production growth in the coming years, even if the company’s annual dividend increases by 10%, Equinor is likely to have a dividend payout of $1.38 per share by 2022 and a dividend payout of $1.84 per share by 2025.

This is a conservative estimate, since Equinor increased dividend by 13% in a year where production growth has been stagnant. With steady production growth of 3% in the next 5-6 years, dividend growth should be more than 10% on an annual basis. This makes Equinor attractive for dividend investors.

Saudi Aramco Potential Deal With Equinor

It is being speculated that Saudi Aramco is looking to invest in US shale assets through stake in Equinor’s assets in the United States.

While it might be too early to analyze the impact of any deal, I believe that cash infusion for Equinor through a sale of stake in shale assets would be positive for the company.

The first reason is that Equinor has an attractive breakeven for several assets in the Norwegian continental shelf (including Johan Sverdrup), and it makes more sense to be engaged in these projects with a higher internal rate of return.

Risk Factors

From a credit perspective, Equinor has minimal risk with low debt, robust interest coverage, and healthy cash flows.

The obvious risk factor relates to volatility in oil price. The EIA estimates Brent to average $69 for 2019 and $67 for 2020. Even if Brent is in the range of $60 to $75 over the next 12-24 months, I expect Equinor to continue delivering healthy cash flows.

As mentioned earlier, the company has a low breakeven for key projects, and that’s the reason for operating cash flows to be robust.

I would be worried on stock downside only if Brent trends below $60 per barrel and sustains at lower levels. However, that scenario is unlikely, considering the point that IMF expects global growth at 3.3% for 2019 and 3.6% for 2020.

Conclusion

Equinor is trading at attractive levels, and with a healthy dividend yield of 4.9%, the stock is worth considering for medium to long term. I firmly believe that the company is well positioned to increase dividends on a sustained basis in the coming years, and that makes Equinor attractive for exposure.

It is also worth noting that most of the company’s assets are concentrated in the Norwegian continental shelf, and that region is low on geopolitical risk.

Considering the fact that Johan Sverdrup is on track to deliver first oil towards the end of 2019, Equinor is well positioned to deliver capital gains in the second half of 2019 and beyond.

