Ideaya IPO: At An Early Stage Of Development, But Google Is A Shareholder

Business

Ideaya Biosciences was created in 2015. The company develops therapeutics using oncology-focused precision medicine. IDYA explains its technology with the following words:

“Our approach integrates extensive capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies we are developing.” Source: Prospectus

The company’s lead candidate is called IDE196. It consists of a protein kinase C, an inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers with GNA11 gene mutations. Take a look at different cancer types that IDYA could target:

Novartis was responsible for the development of the Phase 1 clinical trial of IDE196 in metastatic uveal melanoma. The data resulted from this trial was presented in the meeting of the Association of Cancer Research in April 2019. Later on, IDYA acquired a worldwide license for IDE196 from the well-known pharma player.

After filing an investigational new drug application, IDYA plans to commence a Phase 1/2 basket trial in the second or third quarter of 2019. The new test expects to assess the product candidate in solid tumors exhibiting GNAQ or GNA11 mutations.

IDYA has six biomarkers and synthetic lethality programs that IDYA expects to test in the future. They are still at an early stage of development. However, market participants should not forget them. They don’t only represent an additional market opportunity for IDYA. They also offer other lines of research if the lead product candidate is not successful.

The image below provides the company’s pipeline:

IDE196

As of September 2018, Novartis conducted trials with 68 patients. The company reported six confirmed partial responses (“PR”) and two unconfirmed partial responses (“uPRs”) with 45 individuals, who reported stable disease (“SD”).

The images below offer further details about the results obtained:

IDYA notes that the IDE196 was well tolerated. However, investors should get to know that dose-limiting toxicities were reported in seven out of 38 patients treated.

The lines and the table below offer further details on this matter:

Also, the number of adverse events in Phase 1 were not small. The image below offers further information on the type of adverse events reported:

Market Opportunity

IDYA believes that only in the US, the European Union and Japan, approximately 10,000 patients have solid tumors with GNA11 mutations. The image below offers further details on this matter:

The target market is small as compared to the total amount of new cancer cases. As shown in the image below, the American Cancer Society reported 1.68 million new cancer cases in 2016 in the US:

Investors should not only study the market opportunity targeted by IDE196. IDYA has several biomarkers which should help the company target large market size. Besides, keep in mind that the global market size of precision medicine could reach $85.5 billion by 2025.

Investors Are Giving Money To IDYA - Rapid Increase In The Amount Of Cash

As of March 31, 2019, the company reported cash and short-term marketable securities worth $79 million. The amount of liquidity is significant and increased much in the last two years. Bear in mind that in 2017, cash and short-term securities amounted to $13 million. It means that many investors appreciated IDYA’s research and decided to give the company money at a fast rate.

A list of assets is shown in the image below:

As of March 31, 2019, the asset/liability ratio equals 7.5x, which most investors will appreciate. Besides, it's favorable that the company does not report financial debt.

With that, most early-stage pharmaceutical companies report high asset/liability ratio. The debt and the contractual obligations may be significant for a few years when the clinical results are delivered. Bear in mind that obtaining financing should get complicated if the data is not beneficial.

A list of liabilities is provided in the image below:

Cash Burn Rate

Research and development expenses approximated to $31 million and $12 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. In the three months ended March 31, 2019, they were equal to $7.9 million. With these figures in mind, assuming R&D expenses of $31 million a year may appear reasonable. However, investors should expect R&D expenses larger than that mark. Bear in mind that IDYA should increase its costs as more patients are tested in Phase 2 and Phase 3.

See the image below for more details about the top of the P&L:

As shown in the image below, the FCF approximated to -$29 million and -$13 million in 2018 and 2017 respectively. Assuming that IDYA will own $149 million in cash after the IPO, the company may run out of money in four to five years.

See below for more details on the cash flow statement:

Use of Proceeds

IDYA expects to use the proceeds to fund the development of IDE196. The company plans to have financing to complete the Phase 1-2 clinical trial. IDYA also expects to support the clinical development of its pipeline of synthetic lethality programs. The lines below offer further details on this matter:

IDYA did not include in the prospectus when it expects to run out of cash. It's not ideal. As a result, investors should often review the amount of money owned by IDYA. Keep in mind that the share price should move in relation to the cash per share. The company offered the following explanation on this matter:

“The amounts and timing of our expenditures will depend upon numerous factors, including: 1) the time and cost necessary to advance our product candidates through Phase 1 clinical trials and future clinical trials; 2) the timing and costs associated with the manufacture and supply of product candidates for clinical development or commercialization; 3) the time and cost associated with our research and development activities for our synthetic lethality pipeline; and 4) our ability to obtain regulatory approval for and subsequently commercialize our product candidates.” Source: Prospectus

Competitors

The company competes with many small companies. Most of the peers are private companies, which is not ideal. They cannot be used to assess the valuation of IDYA. A list of peers is given below:

Lynparza

Rubraca

Zejula

Talzenna

Agios (AGIO)

Artios

Cyteir

KSQ

MetaboMed

NeoMed

Repare

Tango

Agios (AGIO) is at a very advanced stage of development, which explains why it has an enterprise value of $2.5 billion. As shown in the image below, it has two products accepted by the FDA, one product at a late stage of development and two additional product candidates:

Source: Agios

When Agios executed its IPO in 2014, the company had only one product at a late stage. As shown in the image below, the other biomarkers were at an early stage of development:

As shown in the image below, in 2014 and 2015, the enterprise value of Agios is approximated to $1 billion - $4 billion:

IDYA should not go above $2.5 billion. Agios has that mark currently. Besides, IDYA’s valuation should go above $1 billion as IDYA’s pipeline does not include product candidates at a late stage of development. With that, if the Phase 1-2 of IDE196 is successful, the valuation of IDYA may go close to $1 billion.

Well-Known Investors

The shareholders of the company are large institutions. There's Google Ventures, which owns 5.2% stake. Additionally, Celgene, Canaan and Nextech acquired shares of the company before the IPO.

The largest investors are shown in the image below:

Conclusion

There are several features on this name that market participants should get to know. First, the amount of confirmed partial responses to the company’s lead candidate does not appear to be quite significant. Besides, the number of adverse events in Phase 1 were not small. Finally, market participants should wonder why Novartis, after executing Phase 1, decided to sell the rights of IDE196 to IDYA.

With that, Google Ventures, Celgene and many other well-known investors are behind IDYA. It's very beneficial. Additionally, IDYA has many biomarkers, and it's targeting a significant market opportunity. With this in mind, it's evident that many institutional investors will take a look at the company’s clinical research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.